May 16, 2023
2

AUDIO: Iain Davis on Perspective with Jesse Zurawell – May 13th

Editor

Regular OffG contributor Iain Davis returns to Perspective this week to talk about what it means to be part of the “alternative media”, widespread failures in covering the “special military operation” in Ukraine and much more.

TNT Radio is a 24/7 internet radio station, available here. You can also listen to back-episodes of Perspective here and follow host Jesse Zurawell on Telegram here.

May 16, 2023 9:18 PM

This site seems to do very well covering the SMO, which as they say, is progressing incrementally to WW3 !

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-15th-may-2023

May 16, 2023 8:13 PM

Excellent podcast. Covers all the bases especially at the end where it feels we are being slowly strangled by a WEF boa constrictor leading to a multipolar world… but only those of us that know their plans.

