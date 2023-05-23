UPDATE: Sucharit Bhakdi Found NOT GUILTY

Just a quick update on our story yesterday regarding the prosecution of Dr Sucharit Bhakdi:

BREAKING: Verdict for Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi in Process – Here’s What We Know So Far Germany – As Dr. Bhakdi faced court for his charges of “incitement of the masses” and “trivialization of the Holocaust” for statements he made comparing the COVID vaccination to 1930s Germany. The… pic.twitter.com/tEQbR6dC0F — Children’s Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) May 23, 2023

As of just over an hour ago, the judge announced Dr Bhakdi had been cleared of all charges:

BREAKING: Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi found not guilty in the Plön local court in Germany pic.twitter.com/tOanEOOtBw — Taylor Hudak (@_taylorhudak) May 23, 2023

Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi stood trial in 🇩🇪, facing charges of incitement of the people. He has just been acquitted of all accusations! Attention should now shift towards figures like Drosten and BioNTech CEO Uğur Şahin. Accessory to murder does not expire. pic.twitter.com/BlklYlmVIK — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) May 23, 2023

A rare win for fairness and reason in the New Normal era.