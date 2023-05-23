May 23, 2023
UPDATE: Sucharit Bhakdi Found NOT GUILTY

Just a quick update on our story yesterday regarding the prosecution of Dr Sucharit Bhakdi:

As of just over an hour ago, the judge announced Dr Bhakdi had been cleared of all charges:

A rare win for fairness and reason in the New Normal era.

