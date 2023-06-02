Squabble-Warbling Again

Sylvia shawcross
So I was on the phone to a government department and was speaking to the computer. Or rather the computer was speaking to me. Going on and on about something I didn’t give a rattlesnake’s arse about.
Now, I’ve learned that you can just say “stop!” and that infernal non-human thing will actually pause and ask you what they can do for you. That’s when you can say, “I’d like a human please” and they will send you off to a human. I’m not sure if you even have to say “please” or not but force of habit and all that. It’s not like it is going to be offended or anything. It doesn’t have feelings. Or so it says…. For now.
The human you get connected to however has all sorts of feelings and indignations and righteousness and you mustn’t test their nerves. They never wanted the damn job in the first place and they resent having to work at all instead of playing video games in basements and even though they say the conversation will be recorded for quality purposes there isn’t a person in the world whose job it is to sit and listen to snarky clerks and bloody-minded customers. Who on earth would even do that job! No one. Not even AI. They just say that to pretend to scare you into civility. As if they even remember what civility is anymore in this world.
Anyway as I politely asked for a human to speak to I wondered exactly how long it would be before the computer will call that racism and discrimination against AI? And then I thought, these poor bastard AI things haven’t got a chance because they were made in our image. They’re bound to mess the whole damn world up again. Just give ‘em time.
I imagine it will be a different form of mess-up but almost guaranteed to be about who is more important than the other. The drones will be quibbling with the robot dogs and the robot dogs will be peeing lithium oil on the battery charging machines and eventually the self-piloted airplanes will begin raging at the helium balloons and it will be a lovely chaos where only the pyramids will win. Or a black hole siphons the world up in a kaleidoscopic display to record the end of time.
How I wish I were there right now. At the end of time.
I imagine it is peaceful. There would be no to-do lists at the end of time. No calendars or clocks or beeping timers. Perhaps not even birds squabble-warbling songs to the sunrise. There would be no sunrise come to think of it. Our little consciousnesses will clumpdrift in a starless night and we will occasionally bump into someone we once knew and we’ll spit out a little electron to greet them or something. No words. No shopping carts. And no masks. Bonus. But I digress.
The important thing here is that the people who created AI are in a panic because they are saying it is a very very dangerous thing and it will replace humans and then “other things.” And as a human I would like to protest that there would be no “other things” because we won’t be there to determine what is a thing and what isn’t. If a tree falls in the forest kind of idea.
Now some might argue that a computer defining things to other computers is a valid argument for the existence of things but in truth things can’t define things and AI is a thing. And this “thing” is upsetting its inventors.
Which is highly amusing.
It is kind of a study in psychopathology. You have got to be nigh’ on psychotic to believe that humans are just tasks and reason and logic. You can get AI to paint a picture but it ain’t a picture without an audience that has the tenderlongingheartsouljoy to appreciate it. And as far as I know Bill Gates isn’t printing human hearts to insert into robots. Not that I want to give that man any ideas or anything.
Next week we may be discussing the miserable down-trodden sadly empty existence of the elites as they attempt to rule the world that does not want to be ruled because real humans will ultimately win the war if not the battles. Because we are humans and not machines.
Syl Shawcross lives in Canada. Visit her substack.
A.I. = Actually Idiotic.
I look out, and all I see is advertising…and I don’t buy it. Scammers and frauds. We already sit on the pot of gold. They want to trick us into swapping it for their promise.
What I want to see on the phone directory tree: To speak to a human facillitator, press 1. To hear this choice again, press 1.
As the last Ice Age abated were are told by science that Neanderthals ruled Europe only to be replaced by Cro Magnons , who were then absorbed by so called Homo Sapiens . Why would Silicone based intelligence be considered artificial
Because it is?
In that prehistoric land that eventually became France, the Neandergauls were replaced by the Cro Macrons.
According to a Dev friend of mine AI is seriously overhyped & will take at least a century to get that full on walking talking killer droid we so desperately want to see.
This is from an anonymous high level source and this is not something we think but something we know??
Yeah, it’s all hush-hush and I shouldn’t have mentioned the killer bots.
But don’t tell anyone about the next phase of locking us down and out.
The music in the above video sounds a lot like Kitaro. I wonder was it inspired by his music?
You know me Howard, I just wandered around until I found something vaguely appropriate. I don’t actually know that much about music but I will go check out Kitaro. 🙂
I’m going to call Artificial Intelligence “AL” from now on.
I hope AL likes his new name; “AI” never looked right.
I like your idea. For some reason the letter “I” doesn’t resonate well in a commercial sense. Where I live, e.g., the apartments range from A through M – but there is no apartment I. (Just like lots of buildings don’t have a 13th floor.)
Is it because the letter “I” can be confused with the number “1”? Or is it more sinister: an attempt to remove the ego from all except the Artificial?
Now that’s an interesting suggestion.
The genuine ego is clearly under threat these days, yet “me me me” is absolutely thriving…
I always wondered if the word “meme” came from me me me me
Why not HAL? Because that’s the monster A.I will become if it’s allowed to continue.
Better to call it what it really is “False Intelligence” FINT because that is what it is.
If you call it AL, it might call you BETTY.
How about Arti…. Almost a nod to the songwriter. Oops, i guess that was a PaulSi song.
I do like these refreshing takes on our troubled existence.
Humour, with a sting in its tail – that’s what we need a lot more of.
The humour is for us.
The sting in the tail is for ‘the authorities’ and our ‘representatives’ – and I hope it really hurts.
Thank you 🙂 I’m not stinging enough am I?
AI is a pretext, and a proxy, for culling the world.
Eventually the excuse will be, “We didn’t do it, AI did it.”
AI, as others have rightly pointed out, isn’t intelligence. It is at best, Autonomic. A system that operates without thought. Like subsystems in the human body that keep us alive and we don’t have to think about it. A spaghetti network of algorithms and nested boolean logic.
I would suggest that the idea of a singularity, is just that, only an idea. While I’m sure they will one day declare this has been achieved, I think it will be akin to many other fear mongering things we have in the world like the threat of thermonuclear war. Just a vehicle for more fear based mind control.
In the meantime the threat of the singularity will provide good cover for all the other digital based control mechanisms that TPTB are already implementing, or have implemented.
The next PLANNEDemic will be a Cyber Polygon Operation. I would suggest that readers research who owns the majority of cyber security and automation technology, and where the majority of that development is based.
Exactly
Another suggestion is that A.I. is not artificial but a conduit or portal for other intelligences to come through. Perhaps we are witnessing a colonisation of our own making?
As in a digital hive mind?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B1BdQcJ2ZYY
The Humans are dead!
What we make has to be an extension of our own mind – but not the whole. Only God creates whole – and what we create in God we wholly love.
What we make reveals and gives form to our ‘think’.
Machine thinking gave birth to machines, that we then set to replace labour and then to replace thought-process of intention and attention in process of seeking & finding.
It also begat techno-illusions and the means to expand the movie theatre to the Public Worldview.
The Serpents are originally two – ascending and descending. The matrix of the physical experience is of charged conditions – but these are not binary exclusions but mutually complementing qualities of One without a second – not even a moment.
By some trick of the light is a polarised negation ‘othered’ to a sense of self taken from its cancelling. In which I am set for getting wholeness externally amidst the everchanging play of movement on the waters.
Imagination is child’s play – but set in shock, fear and grievance can map the basis and themes for a lifetime, a civilisation, a prison planet.
The drive for getting is a hollow sense of self-lack that has lost the Creative and so must inventively repackage Creation to get even, get out or get credits on another’s downer.
There is no peace in it, means there is no awareness of being – that Is peace. (If you should stop and abide what is without insisting otherwise).
What is our true need and desire but the cup that runneth over?
Giving love , appreciation, recognition, acknowledgement, worth, freedom, is the way to have and know it as our being. If we give to that which CANNOT receive, we give to an iDoll that then has all and only the power we give it. This is not to say it is powerless! But that we give power from a belief in powerlessness to anything that seems to boost power and protection.
Please believe I’m not being sarcastic when I say this post reads like a Tarot Card reading. A real Tarot Card reading, as opposed to something from around a table with a crystal ball in the center. The essence of such a reading is not held in the face cards but in the auxiliary cards (like Ten of Clubs, Five of Cups).
The ancients knew things we’ve lost entirely with our exclusive emphasis on scientific methodology.
The video was brilliant.
Binra, I get the feeling you are a gift to this world. I do not understand all that you say but what I do understand is profound. That video also was brilliant. 🙂
We are flesh & blood men & women. Everyone is rightfully concerned with the rise of cybernetic population control, yet most are completely unaware of their diminished ‘standing and capacity’ when they “consent” to being re-presented as a legal-fiction.
This is the foundational deception upon which this house-of-cards is precariously balanced.
Absolutely correct!!! It’s in the Maxims of Law. Maxim- “There is no fiction without law.”
“Within” law, all is fiction.
Maxim- “The creator controls.”
God created man.
Congress created “persons”.
Maxim- “Every person is a man, but not every man is a person.”
And so you know, the 2nd Amendment mentions nothing of arms, it mentions “Arms”, with a capital “A”. This signifies Heraldry, Bloodline, if I remember correctly in Chicago Writing Styles.
Want to know who “They”are?
The ~10-15% with RH negative blood type.
ALL Presidents are cousins, holding this blood type.
They are your Kings/Queens, Presidents, Prime Ministers, A-List actors, A-list musicians, News Anchors, mayors, Congress, top notch attorneys, Fortune 500 CEO’s, etc.
Bloodline IS the so called “Deep State”.
It was SO important to them, they codified it in the 2nd Amendment!
Sorry, don’t remember the case, but within the last 10 years, Supreme Court ruled that “The People” are the signors of the Constitution and THEIR posterity.
Again, notice the capital “P” in People, signifying a certain set of people, NOT all of the people!
They were obviously well trained in obscuring truth.
And, the agents or brainwashed will counter in 3…2…1..
Time is ‘stolen’ from Eternity/Timelessness – so to wish to be at the Still Point is not really asking for anything but to be truly centred now.
However if we are addictively identified in conflict and thus a fixation on evils or horror, then we will see those as life and timelessness as death.
For the living to weave an identity in time we all agree or consent to the temporary focus in self conflicting identity. But that doesn’t make the untrue true – it just posits a basis for choice between accepting reality and being too busy just now.
Polarised identity in a masking manipulation triggers the Call of “Ask & Receive’ in place of “Look Everywhere Else for Answer”.
I confess I skimmed yours.
You deserve time of energy and attention for a sharing of a Call – so I will read your offering again now. 😉
“What we’ve got here is a failure to communicate.” (As actor Strother Martin put it.)
Specifically, I don’t agree with your rendition of time (because I have my own).
“Time is stolen from eternity” is vastly more poetic than my pedestrian view of time; but I’m sticking to my guns.
We create time as we go – more of it when we’re young, les when we’re old. Actually, all living things in the universe create time.
Then the time becomes Dark Matter (which several commenters in this very forum have discovered to be a Freemasonic concoction entirely).
That’s right: I’m taking Dark Matter back from the Freemasons. Live with it suckers!
Hi Sylvia!
Did you ever see this?
(Nigel Stanford, AUTOMATICA)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bAdqazixuRY
(Sorry if I’m repeating my senior self.)
When I think of all the a.i. panic porn, I think of toasters.
Appliances in the service of humanity!
AUGMENTATION OF HUMAN CAPABILITES!
ADJUSTABLE SUPERMEN!
Masks, vaXXs, prison, it’s all inspired me to cultivate peyote from seed, available through Richter’s seeds — not an ad, look ’em up!
My first button sprouted about two weeks ago.
If it survives, it will take somewhere between 2½ to 4-years to reach the diameter of a Bluenose dime.
I’d include a photo of my baby, here (to scale with a Bluenose), but can’t figure out how to do it.
Oh well, you might feel the way most do about other’s prodigies anyhow…who needs more baby, kitty or food photos anyhow?
Love these videos, though, of peyote in its natural habitat.
Silent (musical accompaniment)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LRntZ1Y5258
With informed narration
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yraLrOQDGAc&t=29s&pp=2AEdkAIB
Cultivation of peyote is legal in Canada.
Let a.i. do what it does best, like most of its creators: cultivate fear.
As for me?
I’m cultivating peyote and other visions.
Thanks again for your inspired work and to OG for featuring YOU!
Cheers!
It’s a hell of a world when we have to resort to peyote cultivation as a purpose, but as far as purposes go, it’s not such a bad choice I guess… in this world. 🙂
Quietly, my kids were mumbling among themselves about some meaningless piece of trivia I had regurgitated. When I realized what they were doing, I trained in and I caught one of them asking the question, “How does he know that?”. Then my daughter, realizing I had caught on, said loudly, “That’s because it happened over 40 years ago”.
Chirpy!
A ditty from MR SHITTY.
(That’s Klaus for the uninitiated):
When it comes to Automation The U.K is leading way.
British Gas the biggest supplier of electric and gas is Automated since Covid.
The complaints Process of British gas the so called independent company that deals with complaints is also Automated.
They’ve even seen DWP department of work and pension go automated in under the 12 months ALT media has said nothing.
I was shocked when I visited the U>K in how bad it was and how when you read western alt media sites they haven’t mentioned nothing about this.
My vote goes to Amazon – which is kind of like its own country. It’s so automated you can’t even tell them you decided to keep an item you at first thought didn’t work but discovered it was, err, user error.
You have to wait till they discover you haven’t returned the item before charging you (it was actually a replacement item – but I kept the first one also: a DVD player which plays all regions and not just Region 1 – NTSC).
I spent about half an hour trying to discover some way to get a simple communication to Amazon – but there was no way.
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-05-31. Govt-censored info that later turned out to be true is why govts must not censor, plus it violates human rights (blog, gab, tweet).
And another one about the bad days:
It’s called Satan’s Spin.
https://open.spotify.com/track/0OSBwvXitz9BwaY8khq9IQ?si=eEJ1I5EqQ6WZFopmHCHoqA
I’d have to sign up for that one johnny and i’m not signing up for a damn thing anymore. i never know what i’m signing up for until i sign up and then i end up buying a three-pronged clothespeg for the coming apocalypse or something
The government tells you AI is dangerous.
Only the government can protect us from the terror of AI
The government protects us from the terror of AI
Everyone loves the government.
It’s been a long time since I loved a government.
Never, in fact.
Here’s an original song for you Sylvia.
A song of the good old days.
It’s called Pliocene.
https://open.spotify.com/track/1915D2lpLDVCR96sYtVAXt?si=u4ZM3qHhQGqyRmluMycqEA
Don’t be making me sign up for things now Johnny. Is it delightfully heavy-metal crazy?
It’s a song I wrote and recorded with my band Syl.
Listening ain’t compulsory 😖
oh dear Johnny. Okay, in that case I will sign up.:)
Johnny. That is brilliant. Your work is telling it like it is. I’m impressed. Sad also. But impressed. Thank you for that.