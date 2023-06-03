Steps to World Rule: First, Destroy Humanity

Todd Hayen
It has always been astounding to me that people think for even a second that their government makes decisions to help the people—that has never been the case.
If a government’s decision helps anyone it is always an after effect…or an afterthought or a collateral unintended benefit. The primary intent is for power, control, and money…to satisfy individual pursuits and goals of the global narcissistic/god-complex elite.
Anyone (which turns out to be most everyone) who supports this and thinks their government, or their nation, is operating in the people’s interest is signing their own death warrant.
“Don’t be so negative, Dr. Todd, there are good things in life too!”
Oh my yes, there are: newborn babies, sunsets, oceans, art, music, forests, waterfalls, sex with your lover, dogs…millions of things. But that is not what I am writing about right now. I am writing about the thing, and group of things, that will wipe all of that good stuff off the face of the earth. Sure, sure, sure, it won’t be forever. Good will prevail, but it could be a million years before it all comes back if we let it go now. And I think it is worth the fight to preserve what we’ve got.
Needless to say, people have always followed leaders. I am not an anthropologist, but I would take a guess that even in primitive times there were leaders of tribes, chiefs, kings, queens, or whatever. I would also guess that this arrangement probably worked well more often than not. Societies were close knit; if a leader went bonkers it was probably easier to just push him or her off a cliff somewhere. And considering how different things were back then, there probably was not as much incentive to be selfish, power hungry, wampum hungry, or weird in other ways. I also would guess this complacent sort of culture, if there ever was such a thing, did not last very long.
I’m sure adjacent tribes had some things the neighbors wanted, and sure the all too human trait of wanting power over others did not take too long to appear. Being the Grand Poobah of many people had to have the same allure it has today. Wars broke out, discrimination certainly reared its ugly head (“that tribe over there has longer necks than we do, let’s kill them!”), and of course truly important issues caused conflicts, like need for food, water, etc.
Things were a lot worse back in history than today in a lot of ways. But things along these lines did actually get better, in my humble opinion, during a brief period in the West. The establishment of a new country with fresh ideals was a sight for sore eyes back in the late 1700’s. I don’t think anything like it, on that particular scale, had been attempted in the human experience post antiquity (which we, regardless of what we have been told, know very little about). It indeed was a grand experiment—the new colonies in North America shedding the shackles of the tyranny of King George III of England.
The new fledgling country created a Constitution that was truly inspiring at the time. The checks and balances incorporated in that government was also inspiring, and did hold itself together fairly well for quite some time. Of course there are always problems, as there would be with anything brave and novel. But it all hung together fairly well for a bit of time.
I’ll stop there with the history lesson, which may not be all that accurate anyway, but I think you get the picture. Even if you disagree that the new United States of America was an exciting bit of work, you probably can agree that putting one man, or woman, in charge of a lot of people, has never gone all that well. Before the presidency of the United States, there were of course Kings and Queens. Even the US was concerned about having a single person at the head of the executive branch of government, lest it be too much like a monarchy. Some continue (many actually) to believe that the US form of government is still the best, and if certain things are readjusted, the US will continue to be the greatest country in the world.
I digress.
Wherever you are on that fence, you must agree that things are rather different now than what the founding fathers envisioned. Why? That would take a book, or several, to address. Point here is that we can no longer trust this system to be objective, compassionate, fair, benevolent, and not self-serving and destructive. In fact, it seems that the system itself is selling out to foreign interests, and the actual sovereignty of the nation is threatened, and this threat is largely coming from within.
We see this with other nations as well, basically handing over their sovereign rights as a nation to the likes of the WHO, or the UN, or even the WEF. What we see is much like watching a Sci-Fi motion picture where the bad guys are stripping a nation of everything that makes it the “representation of the people” into a personal self-serving slave to unelected powers.
What does this mean? Well, when you really think about it, there is no way this sort of global take over could ever be in the best interests of other human beings living on the planet. Even if you could have a benevolent world power (which is an oxymoron, in my opinion) you would, just by its nature, have to rule in very broad strokes, i.e., everything you implemented would have to be implemented for the good of the majority. That leaves quite a few people out. The hundreds of diverse cultures and the billions of humans that make them up would have to be reduced down to manageable attributes—becoming more and more like each other.
What does this sound like? If you thought “prison” you win the prize. Look at cultures like North Korea, and you will get some idea of what would be happening. And it is worse than that, because North Korea did not start out as a diverse culture—unlike the diversity of the entire globe.
And all that assuming this world system is benevolent, which it most certainly is not. Of course they present themselves as benevolent, and much like all fictional evil leaders (as well as the real ones throughout history), they may even believe they are benevolent. But any world leader(s) will have to focus on the destruction of humanity before they can accomplish any sort of world control over its inhabitants. That is simply the nature of the beast. I’ll say it again: any world leader(s) will have to focus on the destruction of humanity before they can accomplish any sort of world control over its inhabitants. No two ways about it.
And of course, in our modern age, this destruction of humanity is quite a bit more complex than literally whipping people into compliance like they did in the old days. Right now (and this will probably change) most of the psyop is accomplished either through the carrot enticement and then ruling with the stick, or through fear (stick first, carrot as a reward for compliance.)
It is the same game.
Todd Hayen is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies.
Ok money and banks under governing rule.
But is this not just a communist society with boundless heavy red tape bureaucracy and small salaries to the peasants??
.
No.
…it is breathtaking… and what will happen next?
“Good will prevail” are you sure and why?
God will prevail! Fixed it for you guys.
Sounds an awful lot like the Zionist Protocols to me.
They were never actually discredited…
Here’s a theory: An elite power faction decide to release their entire strategy in a form (the Protocols) that credits the whole thing to “The Zionists” or, better still, “The Jews”. And then this released document gets loudly trashed by the deeply virtuous “opposition”. After which, anyone who points out this strategy at work (i.e. actually in practice) is denounced as a believer in The Protocols and therefore as an “anti-Semite”.
No need to worry. Our Trotskyite brothers are about to launch the revolution:
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2023/05/29/ongx-m29.html
“All of the in-person attendees were wearing N95 masks, while the SEP used every available COVID-19 precaution, including Far-UVC lamps and HEPA filters. The enthusiastic take-up of masking demonstrated that ordinary people could and would fight for an end to the pandemic when armed with the means to do so.”
“Far-UVC lamps”?
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2023/01/12/trrg-j12.html
“Ultraviolet light and indoor air disinfection to fight pandemics: A technology long overdue”
So be assured. Our fearless barricade stormers are about to launch their devastating attack – after they have consulted the doctors and assorted experts for risk assessment, checked those barricades for infection potential, erected the properly designated safety and eradication measures, donned their masks and respirators, and are careful to observe the 2 metre space rule whilst they are stampeding towards the covid-denying overlords.
Great article —- personally, I now blame everything on Greta Thunberg!!!
x
Need to back a little farther than that. Malthus. Muir. Carson. Ehrlich. Buttigieg. Academia. (Sesame Street game of one of these things doesn’t belong here…….)
It was a good article. Always make time for reading Hayen’s stuff.
Regicide
Killing kings is one of the banksters many favourite blood sports. The last Czar was just one of many.
So you like the ideology of Kings and Czars?
Dogs
I personally don’t get the basis of the fetish for domesticated canines. A yelping dog kept me awake for part of last night.
A barking dog wakes me up most nights because my cunt of a neighbour thinks it’s a pretty neat idea to shove his mutt outside in the garden at 3am for a 10 second shit and a 15 minute barking session.
Move to where you can’t hear a neighbor.
Why?
When you can spend a life time having endless arguments with all your neighbours. There is no better way of living the dream.
From my experience, people that don’t love animals, have a dead heart.
Do you support the WEF agenda to eliminate all pets for CLIMATE CHANGE?
That was the response of a mind shaped by the propaganda system. I spend a substantial amount of money travelling the world looking for wild animals and birds and other creatures to watch and if possible to photograph. Domestic canines are not part of nature. They were bred into existence by our ancestors from wild canines like the wolves. The domestic canine is a prisoner, a destroyer of wildlife and a noise machine.
Domestic humans like yourself are not part of nature either.
What do you think we should do about that?
Ask me, Im a wolf:
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM26P92W1/
So you view yourself as the progenitor of pet dogs?
Are you a form of Cruella?
Do you feel the same about cats?
What about raising animals for meat?
In my experience those people who say they ‘love animals’ (bit like saying ‘I love art’ – what does that mean?) are so often the ones that eat them! (Apologies if that’s not you.)
Great Satan
Thinking the birth of the Great Satan was a great thing is a little bizarre. This event required the committing of the mortal sins of genocide and slavery on an unprecedented and unparalled scale. Just reflect on the horrors that this event has led to. The mountains of bison skulls. The slave ships, the nuking of Hiroshima, Dresden, Fallujah. I could go on all day. At a long forgotten peace rally there was a placard that had a map that omitted the US. The slogan read “Utopia”.
Is the USA 100% responsible for the following, or others?
The Roman Empire
The Spanish Empire
The French Empire
The English Empire
The Vatican
The Bank of England
The ownership of the slave ships
The Aficans that traded captured Africans to the slave ship owners
The campaign of war raged against the world by Napoleon
The Great Potato Famine
WW1
WW2
The millions of Russians killed by communists / socialists in the Soviet Union
The millions of Chinese killed by communists / collectivists in the Red Revolution
The Armenian Genocide committed by the Young Turks
The Holocaust
The Balfour Agreement
The displacement of the People of Palestine
The creation of the UN
The creation of the WHO
The Builderberg Group
The EU
The WEF
Etc. Etc. Etc
Whom was genocided for the creation of the USA?
Was the USA the only nation on the planet that had slaves over 100 years ago?
Has the USA had farm slaves or Genocided any group in the last 150 years?
The nuclear bomb was used to end a war the USA didn’t start.
The bombing of Dresden was not a US decision. It was an Allied decision made by a British bloke.
Falluja was a coalition of primarily NATO nations.
Do you seriously think that wiping the USA off the map would create Utopia?
And if yes, would that not be the DEMOCIDE of Americans, including American Indians?
The USA is the bankster’s current flagship. The banksters start all wars. The bombing of Hiroshima and of Dresden were sadistic and monstrous acts inflicted on defeated and retreating powers. You really are a neocon arsehole.
Current flag ship?
What are NATO, Russia, Ukraine and China in this hierarchy?
Who has been the flagship in the past, and aren’t they just as complicit?
Since it is the banksters, then what other nations are complicit for allowing those banksters to live?
The banksters that control the USA were respobible for the majority of the events you have listed.
Is the USA the only nation controlled by the banksters?
Since we know other nations are controlled by the banksters, how are the others less guilty?
Your suggestion that the USA is responsible for “most” is vague and unconvincing, so elaborate, for example, how the USA is responsible for the WW1, Balfour Agreement, WW2, The Holocaust and displacement of the Palestinian people, if you can?
Because US didnt do something about it. As is written, “you will not be judged by the things you did, but for the things you didnt do.”
Here we have the USA’s big failure. You could have saved humanity and 100’s of million of lives in all the listed wars, but you refused.
Therefore you will be thrown in the lake of fire on judgement day.
Domesticated humans were responsible.
Domesticated humans do not need to exist.
Please stop breeding and wasting our planets’ resources.
So all humans are responsible for the actions of sociopaths that use political power to commit crimes against humanity?
Yes, because we didnt do anything about it, but only sat on on the fence on our thumb.
Beautiful list exposing why our overlords have calculated everything right: We are too many idiots here on the planet.
The 500 mio according to the Guidestones seems a correct calculated number to me.
So we can save the planet and humanity with our body by running to the cliff.
I think that if political bans were declared, 90% of ‘the problems’ would be solved like snow in the sun.
Ergo, lets forbit gathering of people whose intention is to collude.
Groupthink is maybe alreade wrong. And it is my conclusion that intelligence seems in a way pervers/unnatural.
Example: The elitist children who (thus) did not inherit started to cooperate against there parents (and oldest brother). Many underground movements seem te have sprung from this. Think of certain ‘societies’. This is a (already Biblical(!)) root of many evil in the world, much evil; Intelligence, envy, jealousy and power (money weapons) usery, politics, banks (temples), tax.
Are you actually arguing that the world would be a better place if we were all dumb?
Or are you trying to suggest that lack of character and amoral behavior is proportional to intelligence?
Or both?
Yes, the world would be a better place if we were al dumb.
I compare humans to animals. And then I see that people’s thinking makes the world bad. Without books, for instance, human extended memory would be worse than it is now. And books come from intelligent people. Now they have become too smart. And they are animals with minds, but they don’t understand.
Look at the world; they are mad. (The PTB)
The world is mad because dumb people dont read and understand the books, not opposite.
“Above all it is essential to refer to things by their correct names. If things are not referred to by their correct names, then our language will not reflect reality. If our language does not reflect reality, then our actions will not reflect reality, and will be exercises in futility.” (Confucius, 551-479 BC, Chinese Teacher[22]).
If dumb people understood this simple philosophy, there wouldnt be billions fooling around believing in co2, clima change, green waves, the unhealthy jabs are healthy and healthy non-jabs are unhealthy.
The universal dumb soldier is to blame, without him Hitler and Co had to go home.
Great article, and I think readers here are already on high alert with regard to the one-world government endeavours by the psychopaths at the very top. Which is why I’m wondering whether it really is a human trait to want to have power over others… Couldn’t there be more like an Ickeian explanation for the control-freakish world we live in?
What bothers me is that the majority of people still don’t (want to) see that we can’t trust the system not to be self-serving. Soldiers are a prime example. Soldiers go to war believing the “enemy” to be out there, when in reality it is the enemy within that we need to subdue.
Whether you want to regard that ‘enemy within’ symbolically or as a real-world phenomenon, I think it holds true. That’s been my private lament for a long time; people are so in denial.
“Which is why I’m wondering whether it really is a human trait to want to have power over other”
THAT is the typical psychopathic trait; normal humans typically go through life neither wanting control over others nor being under others’ control —– healthy, sane autonomous humans!
Somewhere, some people, live utopian lifestyles.
Is that an assumption, or a fact based on evidence?
Hi Todd, you wrote: “…any world leader(s) will have to focus on the destruction of humanity before they can accomplish any sort of world control over its inhabitants.”
I´m a German native speaker, so I looked up “humanity” in the dictionary. There´s “humanity”= people, die Menschheit in German.
And there´s “humanity” =quality of being human. Menschlichkeit in German.
As you are referring to the inhabitants of the world who are in danger of being controlled by aspiring “world leader(s)”- which would not be possible if they were destroyed (not alive anymore), I suppose you are using “humanity” in the sense of “quality of being human.” Menschlichkeit.
Thank you for giving me hope that THEY will never succeed. Even here, where blind faith in the benevolence of authorities abound, and you are shut up by most people if you touch on subjects that are “taboo”- (guess which ones?) people are still full of humanity. Even after 3 years of terror they love their families, they co-operate, they live their lives as best as they can, they care for their children, their old parents, their gardens. They love to travel, are friendly to their neighbours (mostly), and on and on and on.
What I´m trying to say: I believe that humanity in the sense of “quality of being human” is indestructable, as I see it as the very core of being human . You can kill human beings, you can hurt them and get them to do and think all kinds of gruesome things. You can mess around with their genes, you can make them sick and mentally ill.
Still, there´s humanity. Man as a species has been surviving alland any disasters for quite a while. In cooperation with the laws of nature. Doesn´t matter if humanity is aware of the power of the laws of nature;-)
They just are.
Good one, but. This occasion can not be referred to as just an incident of history of humanity.
We are talking about gene therapy, change of human DNA, trans humans where antennas are injected into people’s bodies and brain to receive and tap thoughts, cyborgs, etc.
However, as the bible describes it, “there is nothing new under the sun”. We have been through change of dna before in human history, and this is a point where God get really pessed.
What will happen this time, we dont know. But in general you wrote a fine piece.
“So, while observing the Tory, and by extension the national, psycho-drama, I keep one eye on the actors rehearsing in the wings, all of whom will do nothing but charge harder and faster toward ruin. Neither the country nor the world can be improved by Tories, not because they are Tories, but because they are politicians. This fact might help us to see that all politics, right, left, centre, green, extreme, mainstream, populist, nationalist, globalist and revolutionary, all of it is the domain of the Soul-less. All political movements are willing to use state power to impose their will, to compel you to deny your conscience and force you comply with their ideas. This is true of all politics, without exception, and while there is no doubt that hardcore conservatism is repressive to the Soul, the Modern Left, which in the UK takes the form of Labour, the SNP, Plaid Cymru, the Greens and the Liberal Democrats, is actively anti-spiritual. The Tories are a corrupt lot, no doubt about it, and both candidates represent nothing more than a continuation of progressive policies (albeit driven at the speed limit), more taxes, more division and more war, whether that be with Russia or China. Of course, almost all senior Conservatives are empty shells devoid of any philosophy or purpose other than to hold power, but the Left is no better because it isn’t actually a political force at all, but a spiritual one, or more accurately an anti-spiritual one that seeks to kill God and replace it with tyranny by committee. Sure, the Tories are morally, ethically and philosophically broken, but the Left is soul-less and spiritually bereft. Being Left does not make you a good person. In fact it may do quite the opposite.”
Extract from “I Withdraw My Consent” by Richard Abbot: https://www.thehermitage.org.uk/blog/withdraw-consent
“Wake Up!
Something is wrong. Terribly wrong. You have always known it, but it used to be easier to deny, to sweep aside in favour of something (anything) new and exciting. ‘Forward to the Future!’ people used to say. But few say that with glee anymore, not since it all went wrong.
The situation is compounded because no one really agrees on what the problem is. Sure, most people have pretty strong views that it is THIS or THAT, or HIM or THEM that brought the crisis, but ask them HOW? or WHEN? or WHY? And the picture becomes murkier. Yet most people can see that things have gone badly WRONG, and this realisation is the start of an awakening.
Awakening should not be feared. We do it every day. Every morning our fantastical dream world (or state of nothingness) recedes and we stagger, half here, half there into our familiar, earth bound existence. Some of us immediately feel the pain and heaviness of the physical – the limbs ache, the head throbs, the heart races, the stomach twists. Others leap enthusiastically, or blindly, into the madness, but even those people need a few moments to adjust. Yes, the early morning is a TIME OF ADJUSTMENT.
So, we begin, pondering our condition, and trying to understand our place. As we work through this, day-by-day, we sooner or later ask – who is in charge here? And the answer is the same for all of us. It is Caesar. Caesar is in charge, and this world is his domain.”
Extract from “Who is Caesar, and why should we care?” by Richard Abbot:
https://www.thehermitage.org.uk/blog/who-is-caesar-and-why-should-we-care
“Everyone is different.
There are no two people on the planet with the same skin, eyes, hair or DNA.
But it is bigger than that.
There are no two people on the planet with the same thoughts or feelings.
But it is bigger than that.
There are no two people on the planet with the same path.
This means that uniqueness sits at the very heart of what it means to be human.
People disagree. People see things differently. But power has been seized by a group who cannot stand this fact, and they are intent on making everyone the same. This is not some shadowy elite tucked away somewhere. This is the person next to you on the bus, a family member, a co-worker. They do not believe themselves to be unique, so they do not see why you should be either. Governments around the world have conducted themselves shamefully. But they could not have done it without the acquiescence of people. Changing governments will solve nothing. The problem is people.
A big part of what has gone wrong is that uniqueness has been de-spiritualised. Uniqueness, for most people, simply means the freedom to make individual selections of material things. It means living their life the way they see fit and everyone else can go hang. You see this all the time in shops, on buses and trains, and particularly on the road. But the uniqueness I am talking about has a spiritual component. It is about the fact that being your unique self is a gift to others, not a loss to them. That by saying it as you see it others benefit. In a society which believes in nothing beyond the material, uniqueness will always produce selfishness. But a society which recognises that there is a spiritual dimension to life will see that God has a nine billion faces, each one valuable and unique.”
Extract from “Sameness is the problem. Uniqueness is the cure” by Richard Abbot:
https://www.thehermitage.org.uk/blog/uniqueness-is-the-cure
“There is no one else quite like you.
This becomes clear if you examine yourself in the mirror for five seconds. There is no one else on the planet who has the same eyes, skin, hair, teeth or fingerprints as you. There is no one else with the same smile, the same laugh, the same body shape as you. Sure, there are plenty of people who are similar, but you could travel three times around the world before you would find anyone else exactly the same. Even so-called identical twins are different, albeit in the smallest of ways.
But small differences are not trivial, because the uniqueness of human beings does not end at our physical bodies. Our emotional and mental states vary too. Anything that happens in our world generates different feelings, and different thoughts, depending on the individual. Astrology, numerology and palmistry all confirm that the human experience is unique to each individual. No two people will ever see the same situation in precisely the same way.
None of this ought to be controversial, but a great con trick has been pulled in recent times. The powerful have conspired in an unholy alliance with the fearful to convince you that differences are the problem and sameness is the solution. Increasingly, anyone who behaves, looks, feels or thinks differently to the accepted norm is cancelled, shamed, or diagnosed, in order to be treated and ‘corrected’. The fearful and the powerful both love to identify difference and call it bad…”
Extract from “Sameness and Uniqueness” by Richard Abbot:
https://www.thehermitage.org.uk/blog/sameness-uniqueness
Look at most Brit girls and tell me if you can see a difference. There appears to be a tribe that have fake tans, Pumped up lips and fake lashes. You have to look real close to see any difference. In fact you can’t. I’m pretty certain they all go by the name Britney or something along those lines. I’m still trying to find where they are produced and have the joint shut down.
You say you use tarot cards. I suggest tea leaves in future, Darjeeling for more accuracy, Orange Pekoe for anything Apocalyptic, had some good spreads with Oolong though.
A negative outlook has proven more reliable over time.
And another thing… “Mr Modi was supposed to spend Saturday inaugurating a high-speed train connecting Goa and Mumbai that is equipped with a collision avoidance system.”
Instead, he flew to the crash site where three trains collided killing almost 300 people. Bit of a coinkidink, don’t you think?
I appreciate that India doesn’t need any help coordinating large toll catastrophes…. but India has pissed off the neocons over its oil trade with Russia and hell hath no fury like an offended Woke incel… sorry, intel.
Need one observe that the U.S. itself has rather an off-the-tracks record recently with bumping its own trains.
In other nooz…
As pilots are grounded due to vaccine injury… numerous articles are rolled out simultaneously in the state-corporate media out to suggest AI will replace humans at the controls.
and British comedian (and electrical engineer) Rowan Atkinson writes in The Grauniad about the problem of electric vehicles. Sadly, the comments read like they were written by robots rather than people. Either the Green believers are robotic – or Atkinson ruffled some feathers and unleashed the bots.
I’ve just found the article and read it.
It is an important and well written critique so I have linked it here:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/jun/03/electric-vehicles-early-adopter-petrol-car-ev-environment-rowan-atkinson
I didn’t know about synthetic fuel which sounds very promising.
I read the comments,too.
Since you read it Mr. Atkinson has found quite a bit of support !
If history is a lesson, it has taught us thousands of times, that tyrants do not return power back to the people peacefully.
There is no political solution to what we all face.
If you haven’t already started preparing, and gotten out of the big cities, then you will suffer the consequences of your inaction.
Looking for someone to blame, or to save you? Then start by looking in the mirror.
The state of the American Experiment, as in a Representative Constitutional Republic, that recognizes the inalienable rights and liberties of the individual, is still the greatest form of government ever conceived by humans. If you have a better concept or idea for a form of government, that isn’t rooted in collectivism, then share it with the world.
The state of America today, is not a refutation of the form of government, or the founding documents. No one promised that the Constitution and Bill of Rights would stop tyranny. We were explicitly warned that to keep our Republic would require constant vigilance, because the most dangerous threat would come from within.
Do business contracts stop people from acting unethically or criminally in business? No they do not because any and all criminals, because they are criminals, have no ethics or morals. The very reason that there is no such thing as written legislation that can stop violence.
The state of the USA today, is proof, and evidence, that We the People of the USA have completely failed at vigilance, being informed, and holding TPTB accountable for their corruption and crimes.
It is times like these, that we have the Second Amendment. Our contract with government has been breached. The remedy for breach is the Second Amendment, that is to be used to change the guards of government.
The Tree of Liberty is thirsty.
Then why have we heard complaints about this two party system since its inception? Why were there those even before it was implemented warning that it was not going to work except for the rich and wealthy? If the state of the nation today is proof, what about 115 years ago when Eugene Debs called the two party system two sides of the same coin? People 100 years even prior to that were saying the same thing. What about the inalienable rights and liberties of the individual did non-landowners receive, or women, or blacks under slavery and Jim Crow. This representative system of government, which should be considered separate from the flowery words about individual liberties, isn’t even close to being the greatest form of government ever conceived. I don’t know what has been, maybe the ancient greeks, but no, this one has always been for the privileged.
The contrived political two party system isn’t a form of government.
Our Representative Constitutional Republic was never intended to have any parties.
That there is, and has been for a long time, a two party system, that is really the uniparty, is not a refutation of the form of government.
It is more evidence, as already stated, that We the People have not been vigilant.
That slavery existed in the US, over 100 years ago, a system driven by European interests, is not a refutation of the form of government.
Our founding fathers were clear that this issue of slavery would have to be faced and resolved within the context of the Constitution. That it wasn’t solved immediately is also not a refutation of the form of government or the intent of the founding documents.
Don’t forget the fact that there were also black land owners that owned black slaves. Also that white people came to the Americas and had to pay their debt by being a slave or, indentured servant.
All people enjoy the same protections of individual rights today. Racism in today’s world is just a McGuffin to argue for collectivism that is a euphemism for totalitarianism.
Like I said, if you have a better idea for a form of government, that isn’t collectivism, then share it with the world.
Well it is to me. A two party system with a president can go to hell as far as I’m concerned. And there are better ideas. Ever heard of Mike Gravel?
Two party political system, is a political system, and not a form of government.
Does a parliamentary form of government mean it has to be a two party political system, else it isn’t parliamentary?
Or is a two party political system just easier for TPTB to control and the reason so many governments have a two party system?
Certainly has proven to be effective at implementing their divide and conquer strategy.
What does Mike Gravel have to do with anything being discussed?
The Greek form of government was not representative and did not recognize the inalienable rights of the individual. Greek Government was a form of collectivism that placed the needs of the many over the needs of the few. Meaning it was just a variation of mob rules and authoritarian.
And if you don’t know of anything better, then what exactly are you arguing about? And if there isn’t anything better, then doesn’t that make it the best, at least today?
Do you think there is such a thing as utopia?
Right to the insults eh. Ok, I get ya Thomas L. Frey. Sorry to engage, won’t happen again.
Asking questions is insulting?
Elaborate, if you can.
Condescension is insulting, figure it out. I’ve noticed, now that I’ve looked, that you do that alot. So that’s that. I just don’t dig it, man. I’m too old for that shit. Chow.
My questions are not insulting, unless it hurts your feelings that you don’t have a good answer or response.
Good luck with that.
“Do you think there is such a thing as utopia?” isn’t a stupid condescending fucking question? Other than that, they weren’t, but you had to insert that one. Good grief, grow up man.
Then why bring up slavery as if that invalidates the ideas that created the Representative Constitutional Republic form of government?
That is a straw man argument that suggests the efforts of the founding fathers and the founding documents were false because they didn’t solve the slavery issue then and there. The argument being based in the age old argument that, if your solution isn’t the panacea everyone expects, and doesn’t provide a solution for all of mankind’s ailments, then it is a failure.
As in a utopian solution and hence the question.
Feel free to take your ball and go home.
LOL, MFer.
That isn’t an argument.
Gotta say: Pretty weak article Todd. I think you can do better…
The same game, the Great Game, will continue until we, Humanity, see ourselfs as the decision makers, just as a tribelet of 50 or 100 of Ohlone Peoples would have, in what is now the San Francisco Bay Area. Imagine your “chief” you appointed having an extra tent with treasures and luxuries and commanded tribelet members around like your local store manager. I think NOT.
https://www.amazon.com/Ohlone-Way-Indian-Life-Francisco-Monterey/dp/0930588010
Here, in an update, i believe ,is a link to my appropriately named art exhibit that just ended a week ago that tries to keep people on their toes about the totality of the fix we are being placed in.
https://sandys.art/War_on_Humanity_may2023.html
Ya, let’s have Trump again, the “Father of the Covid-19 Vaccine, the Mastermind of Operation Warpspeed, able to leap tall buildings in a single bound and lie like an insane bastard at the turn of a hat”. Or maybe Biden, able to leap over small sandbags with a single fall. Personally, I’ve never been much of a follow the leader type and have long called for the abolishment of the Office of the President, not to mention a new Constitution, which was set up explicitly to protect the rights of the rich and culminate in exactly what we’re experiencing now. The fact that there is a presidential election actually happening right now is as nauseating as it gets.
It’s proven now though that the dumbest people on earth are Trump supporters. Right next to Biden supporters of course.
The Founding Fathers’ Power Grab | The New Republic
That article you linked to is ignorant.
The USA is, and always has been a Representative Constitutional Republic that recognizes the inalienable rights and liberties of the individual.
A Democratic form of government is nothing more than mob rules. A variation on the ideology of collectivism. The ideology that the needs of the many always out weigh the needs of the individual. Meaning that the individual has no rights or liberties unless the mob says so.
The Democratic form of government is antithetical to our Representative Constitutional Republic.
The article might as well say that Oil is against water because they won’t mix together.
“Todd Hayen is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies.”
I think there is more psychiatry than politics is this article. And not enough psychotherapy in the psychiatry. We hairless apes are pretty close to our hairy ape cousins, and Jane Goodall has noted good and evil in the psyche of both:
“Dr.Goodall, some people would say that you like chimps more than you like people”.
“I like some chimps more than I like some people, and I like some other people more than I like some other chimps”.
On the higher level — of government — neither Goodall nor Hayen have anything to say. Goodall is secure in her Christian faith, and Hayen is secure in his Canadian comfort:
“in my humble opinion, during a brief period in the West. The establishment of a new country with fresh ideals was a sight for sore eyes back in the late 1700’s. …. It indeed was a grand experiment—the new colonies in North America shedding the shackles of the tyranny of King George III of England”
On the contrary I believe that, from the viewpoint of Politics and the Rule of Law, the White Man’s arrival was the greatest disaster to befall the aboriginal Red Man, after 200 centuries of the Red Man living, surviving and thriving on the continent of America.
Todd, I would recommend that you might read Cannibals and Kings:Origins of Culture by Marvin Harris which offers a deeper understanding into the nature of original human social structures, usually limited to under 150 individuals, and its transition to autocratic forms.
There is no point dancing all around it. The problem is that old bugaboo “Human Nature.”
Nor is the problem simply a few bad actors. It’s the vast majority of humans who, while they would never attack their neighbor and take what he has, would willingly partake of the spoils if someone else attacked his neighbor and took what he has.
“Oh yeah, right: let the evil monsters off the hook by blaming everyone!” some might say. Well, let them say it. Then let them prove it.
Let them show where a distant people was pillaged and the rest of the pillagers’ group/tribe/nation absolutely refused to accept any of the pillaged good into their midst.
Let’s, for once, see goodness in action, not just in fiction.
Human nature? Really? So all of us are just animals as the ruling elite have been programming us to think since The Enclosure in the Middle Ages.
Howard, your negative diatribes on the nature of human beings as failed sinners is just what rulers, since Christians cooked up “original sin”, have been throwing upon us in an attempt to turn each of us into self-policing slaves to the ruling classes.
You ask for proof of a benign Humanity but offer no “proof” of a malign Humanity except what our lovely ruling Rat Classes have been running on us since “civilization”, a nightmare of manufactured scarcity and war.
Good job Mr. Smith! (See The Matrix film for the etymology of Mr. Smith.)
Have I completely overlooked all these wonderful societies all around us where the people say to their “rulers”: “No! Take these metals and rocks and other diadems back and return them to their rightful owners! We will NEVER accept Finders Keepers Loser Weepers as our guiding principle! Now go – and NEVER again steal from other people around the world!”
Gee, I’m so sorry I missed all that by being negative.
You sound just like Henry Kissinger, rationalizing the evisceration of foreign countries for treasure and booty. Christopher Columbus tips his hat to your technique. “Won’t serve as our slaves? Kill all 8 million of them! Serves ’em right for not seeing they should have done this to me, first. Early bird catches the worm!”
It’s always worthwhile to read between the lines. But it works better when those lines are actually within the text being read.
The one who robs is unlikely to share, except with his immediate circle. Mental and hormonal imbalance, as well as ignorance, are inversely proportional to audacity.
Even the most hardened coincidence theorist must have trouble explaining this one away:
Yeah why not. If its cool its cool.
It isn’t cool, it’s a hideous outfit that screams I want attention.
Thats what mannequin walking is for, create attention, and why the sheep loved it, to show themselves off on faecesbook.
Because they all thought they looked cool. https://youtu.be/a92LKesAPAo
Ohhh shiiiit, but I was cool.
Were it anything but fashion, I might agree it’s more than a coincidence. But what they call fashion seems to have ceased having the slightest relationship to reality decades ago.
I’ve had a theory that great ideas kind of float around at a given time, and artists and philosophers are able to pick up and translate them into a form.
Well, perhaps bad ideas also float around; and couturiers and politicians are able to pick up and translate them into a monstrosity.
Weekend is here and,as usual,Todd is bringing some food for thought.
I am just a guest here, the food is free and nobody is forcing me to have it so I really shouldn’t complain about it, but…
I am not arguing about the taste or the nutritional value of this food and I respect that many seem to like it.
I am just saying that for a change, sometimes, just sometimes,some local stuff,could be nice.
The readership of OffG is worldwide; so every writer featured is “local” to some readers.
During the week-end the global readership have more time to engage and for some it could be the only moment.
Starting on Friday, Canadian food is the choice for every week-end now,maybe such a privileged slot could do with some rotation.
What I think is that both Todd Hayen and Sylvia Shawcross’s essays appear on the weekend because OffG knows these Canadian writers neither rant nor rave quite enough to suit many, if not most, of OffG’s readers. So they have to be buried on a back page (so to speak).
I don’t believe OffG readers have a very broad perspective by and large. It’s strictly Us’ns against They’ns. And it better be shouted loud and clear!
“It indeed was a grand experiment—the new colonies in North America shedding the shackles of the tyranny of King George III of England.” 😐
Todd, have you read history? The, as you say, ‘brave and novel’ construction of a ‘fledgling country’ was built upon the genocide of a far more laudable civilisation – the Native American peoples & nations.
An estimated 12 million Indigenous people died between 1492 and 1900 in what is now considered the coterminous United States of America.
Shame on you for this horrid whitewash.
1/5
Colonialists stole the land of the peoples and murdered them. They did it for money. The United States of America is the head of the Beast, stealing and murdering with the power of money as they always did.
The myth of a ”once great nation” is a myth. It’s been brainwashed into Americans so that they too believe in the goodness of evil.
I did not read Todd saying everything was lovely in establishing the new colonies, he was stating that people were leaving an oppressed life in Europe. I think everyone pretty much realizes the terrible treatment of the indigenous people. That was not the subject of his article.
Oh good grief, he didn’t whitewash anything. Anyone with a brain knows what you just said, it doesn’t have to be said every single time there’s a reference to the so called revolution.
Hey Mish: Chimpanzees were robing one another of food and territory long before they slaughtered all those Native Americans. That’s why we should continue the practice until everyone’s dead and there’s no more food to eat…
That is an idiotic thing to lay your head on when every nation, throughout history, has done exactly what you assert.
Conflict over land has, and continues to be, the way of the world.
This is not to suggest it is an excuse or reason to ignore it. It is to suggest that no one alive today is responsible for what you are pointing out. Therefore it is nothing more than a strawman argument to suggest that none of us deserve to live and should be punished for the acts of our fathers, and mothers.
Spain conquered South and Central America, and according to history, wiped out the entire civilizations of the Aztec and Incas. All for the pursuit of gold. Why do you not mention this?
America was under the control of the Crown of England until 1783, so why is it “AMERICA’S” travesty and not also England’s?
France, England and Spain all but invented Imperialism and colonized the world between them. Why aren’t you mentioning this?
Try harder at some critical thought and stop blaming the woes of the world on one nation, when all nations are just as guilty.
Also, American Indians were not peaceful hippies running around in Birkenstocks.
Per the history we are taught, American Indian tribes perpetrated their share of heinous acts, and wiped out other tribes, and had wars, before any colonization by the West.
It is virtually impossible to generalise about the different Native American tribes/peoples. They were incredibly diverse in their cultures and ways of life.
That has nothing to do with the assertions I made about the behavior of American Indians.
Your Social Credit Score just increased.
Congratulations.
Genocide and slavery were routine in the colonial era. It has always been the lot of invaded peoples in every war. There is no need to quote the religious, philosophical and even scientific justifications by the victors.
The civilised Allies killed about 12 million German civilians and prisoners of war through deliberate starvation, exposure and execution, mostly after the war ended [BBC 2005]. This is apart from the mass rapes in Germany and Japan.
First, destroy the conspiracy theorists:
https://rudolphrigger.substack.com/p/a-conspiracy-of-censorious-bastards?publication_id=543019&utm_medium=email&action=share&isFreemail=true
People who dont have Myocarditis are sick people who dont know how to behave in a society, because it should be equal.
Alt media doing the look over there propaganda.
Wake the hell up Todd.
My friends in the U.K was told by alt media outlets that voting for the other party would have you queuing in the streets like commi country’s who haven’t got food on the shelves.
Guess what. ? They now pay over 600£ per month more to live, The family’s barely can afford to live, There mortgages have gone up over 6 times in 3 years. The food has doubled.
Electric and Gas has tripled. Petrol has tripled.
Do you even live in real world Todd.?
That is the reality Todd for people in the U.K or in E.U country’s called the West.
Your type shill country s we have never heard off and videos that are fake as fuck telling us how lucky we are whilst we are on the fukcing bread line.
F*ck off with this Military Industrial Intelligence Complex alt media propaganda.
“mortgages have gone up over 6 times in 3 years. The food has doubled.
Electric and Gas has tripled.”
That’s what you get when you throw money around haphazardly in an attempt to combat a mostly harmless bug. Do you think the other side, who wanted longer and harder lockdown, would have fared any better?
Yes that’s what you get when your nation is obligated to third parties to pay interest on the currency (money) it issues. Third party outsider like the privately owned federal reserve (or one if its foreign owned central banks) make a profit on the Interest they charge on the currency they issue to governments. This basically puts a middle man in between the government and those it governs. It also allows those who issue the currency to control how much currency will cost the government. The higher the prices of things, (the lower the value of the money)and the more currency is needed, so the more interest the third party non government can make.
The amount of currency available determines the prices of things, interest on notes secured by mortgages on the underlying real estate included.
If the state self issued its own money(currency) it would not need to charge interest, hence there would be money aplenty to go around and likely no unemployment would exist as the currency self issuing government needs only to use its currency to fund enough enterprises with non interest bearing currency for the enterprise to be able to pay its employees. People would accept this because they can pay taxes with it, The state would fund as many projects as needed to maintain full employment, the funded project would pay the employees of the project, and the employees would ,by their spending, distribute the currency (money) to the herds and the government that issued the currency in the first place would tax the money back into the government to fund the government.
You have identified the primary issue, so who are actually the decision makers that are in control over outcomes?
The state, government, is an organization that has taken society as hostage. The state makes laws to those it governs. The state laws force people to pay taxes to the government, and the government decides how to use those funds. The state has made it a law that only the state has the monopoly on violence. When the state declares a war, its subjects are forced to participate in it or be killed.
The state and its governmental organizations are private. As is money. They were created by few men so that the many would be controlled. Simultaneously, they created inequality: leaders and followers, those who command and those who must obey, employers and employed/unemployed, owners and workers, those who have and those who have not.
The state is a murder machine. It is disguising itself as ”society”, ”of the people”, ”for public good” and ”rule of law”, but it’s nothing but a thief and a murderer. Societies existed long before states. Moneyless societies existed long before money.
Money, state, monopoly, government, war, and all these things connected with each other are not necessary or needed.
They are based on belief, obedience, and ignorance.
The government is not like a household, it’s like a bank. It’s one of two ways to create money, and if you don’t let them create money by spending more than they take back in taxation, you have to rely on the private banking system to create the money and you therefore get private debt bubbles.
A government is like a bank. And a government running a balanced budget is like a bank that simply lends back as much as it gets in repayments, therefore the money supply never grows and without that, you don’t have a growing economy.
~ Prof. Steve Keen
A lot of money in the system is bank credit, but this is only because (Wall St-controlled) government is eternally constraining net issuance of its own currency, thereby increasing demand for bank credit.
Austerity is a policy to subsidize the financial sector by creating artificial currency shortages.
Prof. Michael Hudson explains how government public finance management should work:
Government Debt and Deficits Are Not the Problem – Private Debt Is
Aaaaaand, fuel bills going back down again. The 3 year war on the population to drive them into government dependancy just might have failed. More shit to come so I hear.
Todd was not writing an expose on what you are saying. Was he supposed to write a book in this limited space on every aspect of everything? And I find it offensive that some writers of comments about OG articles attack the writer rather than just commenting…isn’t that what Off Guardian is all about? Discussion of sacred facts? Of course there should be expression of disagreement but why attack?
Your Social Credit Score just went up.
Congratulations.
Try reading more carefully and maybe thinking more coherently before you comment on Todd’s article (or any article). You don’t seem to understand at all what he is saying. Or am I talking to a machine here?
Right now, everything, short of exposing the surveillance, is rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.
The new director of the CDC:
https://twitter.com/drmandycohen/status/1294022593826127874/photo/1
I kid you not:
https://brownstone.org/articles/new-cdc-director-is-another-lockdowner/
No cohencidence there is there.
Cringe worthy. Lord help us.
I can’t disagree with what you’ve written, Todd.
The problem is we’re not just fighting “them”.
“They” have enlisted 90% of the worlds population to fight against us and, ultimately, themselves.
Not 90%! More like 60%. Maybe less. Don’t market despair, what’s the point of that
I hear what you’re saying.
90% is too high but 60% is too low !
Maybe somewhere in the middle is about right.
My point is that we are faced with two enemies.
I sincerely believe that we will win but we have an uphill struggle.
We have the truth on our side and the truth will out.
Well, I can advice you the 75% sheep are your/our worst enemy.
The few narcissist or sociopaths or elite can always be dealt with in some or another way, but the sheep are willing to fight to the death to protect their psycho/criminal/personal disorder boss, as you will see for example with the new appointment to CDC.
Im saying that per long life experience and historic and real life examples.
So what are we gonna do with the 75% sheep? Should we kill them??.
I was thinking more along the lines of intentional traumatic interventions inconsistent with continued biological functionality.
Lead by example but it is likely to be a long journey.
It’s 67.87%. There was a study.
89% of statistics are made up
FACT
Super piece. Longing for a Asterix-Obelix Clan!
Those who can, do.
Those who can’t, complain.
We’re waiting for some brilliant insights from you Jonas _ _ _ _ _ _⏳
Short, sweet, accusatory: just what the world needs now. Trouble is, these psychos who create the most mayhem didn’t just get born in our modern age. They’ve been around as long as there’s been a “civilization” to pick clean.
And people have found time all through history for other things than simply shaking their fists at the bad guy. Why should this be any different? Why should everything but rancor be set aside?
And if we do set everything else aside and focus all our energies on getting rid of the current crop of psychos – what will we have left to bring to a new world? Nothing but hate and snarling. Sorry, no can do.