OffG’s Quick Take: Lockdown was NOT a “policy mistake”…It was murder.

Yesterday, the Telegraph reported on “new research” which claims that lockdowns saved only 1700 lives in England and Wales. A “drop in the bucket” compared to the harms done:
The science of lockdowns is clear; the data are in: the deaths saved were a drop in the bucket compared to the staggering collateral costs imposed.”
This is not a revelation, it’s not an admission, it’s not the system checks-and-balances working. Rather, it is public relations, perception management. Just one more example of the revisionism we highlighted in the most recent This Week in the New Normal.
It’s a campaign which pretends to accountability and honesty, but is really about carefully managing the covid autopsy. Ensuring any and all Covid conversation is had purely on the establishment’s terms, whilst lulling those freshly-awakened by the pandemic back into a sound sleep.
The “new research” is basically a re-statement of the fundamental lie masquerading as “confession”. It “admits” that lockdown had little to no impact on “covid deaths”, which is just a backdoor way of maintaining the fiction that “covid deaths” really happened.
It doesn’t question the efficacy of the tests, the definitions of “cases” or “deaths”, or any of the architecture of the Covid scam. It just reinforces the basic underlying assumptions:
Covid was indeed a thing, and it did kill people.
Both of which are proven lies.
The truth is lockdowns didn’t save any lives at all, and none of the “consequences” of lockdown were a surprise. We go into this in our “40 Facts” on Covid.
The poverty, the depression, despair. The shuttered stores and closed hospitals and bankrupt businesses. They were all predictable, and all deliberate.
They knew that’s what would happen…that’s what it was for.
That’s why “Covid” was invented.
Lockdown was not a policy mistake, it was a policy success.
My other comment got fully eaten up by pending.
No coincidence that this appeared in the DT. It allows compatible leftists (the largest group of lockdown supporters – most work in the public sector and were designated “essential workers” which should’ve caused some problems for their professed belief in equality but didn’t) to dismiss critics of lockdown as “far-right” and “more concerned with profits than people”.
Once upon a time they believed that “poverty is the biggest killer” – some probably still do and refuse to see the contradiction with lockdowns but most probably now think it’s “racism” or “patriarchy”.
Did the DT mention the long list of serious adverse reactions with, just in the U.K., more than half a million life changing injuries and thousands of directly attributable deaths?
No – fancy that.
Perhaps they chose to point out the global infection fatality rate of 0.23% instead?
No – fancy that.
Ah well they must have focused on the 1-19 year old category with its 0.0003% infection fatality rate and that giving this group experimental untested drugs was bound to cause more damage than it prevented?
No – fancy that.
But thankfully they did spend the “emergency” hollering “Safe and Effective” – which just like the rest of Johnson’s corrupt and fraudulent reign of terror was a damned lie.
Well I say hang them for their Crimes against Humanity.
Those who imposed the measures and/or supported them, yet were not the actual minds who made covid work, but were the cogs in the wheel so to say, surely want to believe that it’s all not that great, in retrospect.But who could have thought?
Well, it doesn’t take too much thinking, but that is exactly what the problem is. These people can’t think. Or don’t dare to think. And they like it that way. They like to be in the wrong. And then forget all about it, similar as to how they forgot about Saddam’s weapons of mass destruction, after which the discussion moves to nitrogen, climate, Ukraine, what not.
Mad world.
Off topic but relevant – Australia’s brave new world – for the sheep!
But new facial recognition technology for sheep (four-legged ones at this stage) is proving they do indeed look different. It could help solve one of the great productivity quandaries for sheep producers — matching ewes with their lambs.
Genesmith managing director Mark Ferguson said his company’s facial recognition technology aimed to identify a flock’s most productive ewes and, in turn, improve their bloodlines.
But wait, there’s more ….. “Facial recognition technology is not the only option for farmers to identify their livestock; DNA testing and products such as bluetooth collars are also available.”
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-06-06/sheep-face-recognition-trial-arrives-in-australia-genesmith/102414936
Apple is helping to make the unreal world real – for the gullible. Their new headset will be equipped with 12 cameras, six microphones and a variety of sensors that will allow users to control it and various apps with just their eyes and hand gestures.
Apple said the experience won’t cause the recurring nausea and headaches that similar devices have in the past. I wonder what the dose of emf frequencies will do to the brain – assuming the users of this device have one.
It will create your virtual digital twin/avatar. So there’s no need to participate in real life any longer as Apple’s new headset will place its users between the virtual and real worlds.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1665839475749187584
We got by in California without any lockdowns.
The word itself is a horrible concept. We coined it in the US for the practice of locking people in cells when there was trouble in the general prison population. The use of the word says a lot about the mindset of those using it.
Lockdowns are crimes against humanity, every single public leader who supports them should be treated as a criminal.
Those who advocated for lockdowns are complicit in tearing families apart, in inflicting untold suffering on millions of people around the world, in casting the poorest and most vulnerable in our societies into even further grinding poverty- in murder.
Being a decent human being and supporting lockdowns are mutually exclusive. If you supported lockdowns, you also supported: suicide, depression, drug overdoses, domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, missed medical screenings and procedures, wealth inequality, mass starvation and destitution.
In terms of the most horrendous acts on the part of mankind, the Lockdown ranks up there with any of the worst events in history.
Keep in mind the impacts of these murderous policies have just started their lifecycle.
The impacts will also go unreported. We are already living in The Matrix. The media manufactures disasters where none exist and ignores the real ones which are piling up at a shocking rate. The psychological mutilation of the public itself is now probably chronic. The old solidarity, weak though it may have been, is gone. This was even celebrated in spring 2020 and most prominently by the Left who gleefully told us that going back to the old normal is the worst thing that could happen even while they offered not one single insight into any new normal. They were the controlled gatekeepers of the void.
Honourable mention should also go to the scientists who reversed earlier findings to support each of the demands and restrictions on the public. They also evaded fresh findings of harm over the last 4 years. E.g., over 1,000 papers showing harm from the jabs.
The always well-informed Meryl Nasse talks about the next step by TPTB.
https://odysee.com/@Voorwaarheid:1/2023-05-22-One-World-One-Health-Met-Dr.-Meryl-Nass:e
It doesn’t matter. The big fat majority still have no suspicion anything was dodgy. This is just the cold hard fact. It’s likely always been like this down through time.
Yep, How many people do we need and to do what? Why is your focus on blaming the victims rather than exposing the murderers?
If the masses weren’t the gullible, naive, brainwashed fools that they are, this evil that’s been perpetrated for 3+ years, worldwide, would not have been able to ‘succeed’ (from ‘The-powers-that-should-NOT-be’s point of view) as it has. If no-one on the planet was gullible (ie, if there were no ‘normies’, no ‘sheep’), then this evil wouldn’t have been able to get off the ground, let alone play out as it has, in these horrific ways. And with every chance that things may well get immeasurably worse, if the masses don’t suddenly wake up.
I recall, very early on, shortly after the injections had been ‘rolled out’, here in the UK, two women (Louise Hampton & Fiona Rose Diamond) went to an ‘injection centre’, where masses of gullible people were queuing up, waiting for their ‘jab’.
Louise and Fiona were trying to provide those very gullible people with the actual facts, re. what was really going on, and re. how dangerous the injections truly are. However, the footage of their attempts to ‘wake up’ some of those people demonstrated that the ‘sheep’ truly are ‘terminally gullible’. For the footage showed people in the queue telling Louise & Fiona to ‘f– off’, and ridiculing them in other ways. When, of course, the two young ladies were doing something very commendable: they were trying to prevent harm from being done to those who were gullibly queuing up for a ‘jab’ which they naively thought would be beneficial.
Of course the evil perpetrators need to be exposed. But if the masses weren’t so unbelievably naive, the perpetrators would not have been able to take this as far as they have, at this point in time.
I’ve been ‘awake’ for 40-45 years, and so have many other people on the planet.
What a pity it is that the masses aren’t equally ‘awake’…
The masses = them asses.
One of their little jokes…
I reckon a majority of people suspect at least something dodgy was going on. Most of them just don’t want to admit it it, or really see just how deep the rot goes.
All true. The missing piece is the reason(s) behind the lockdowns; i.e., to forestall another financial crisis by reducing demand for liquidity, casualties be damned. We must always remember that TPTB could not care less about the rest of humanity; they are psychopaths without empathy. All that matters to them are power and wealth.
Absolutely. The entire Covid thing was merely a ploy to both obscure and find a way around the implosion of the world economic regime.
That implosion is still underway; but the pretense of funneling “new” money into the system to “stabilize” it has, once again, kicked the can a bit farther down the road.
And by artificially increasing the “wealth” of the billionaire class, it makes it look like the system is alive and well and still going strong. Their billions and trillions wouldn’t even buy a property in the low rent district of Monopoly.
Peculiar. A little checking indicates this so called study is well over a year old and just some working paper (not a “Landmark” study) by long time economist colleagues Steve Hanke and Lars Jonung. Trotted out now for some reason. It was heavily criticized by the establishment when it first came out. Now its being used, by that same establishmenty, to do exactly what the author indicates, perception management.
(From Wikipedia) In 1992, Hanke, Kurt Schuler, and Lars Jonung – then a professor at the Stockholm School of Economics – released a book in both English and Estonian containing a blueprint for an Estonian currency board.[15]After Jonung was appointed chief economic advisor to Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, in 1992, . . ”
Looks like they’ve been government propaganda pushers for decades.
The paragraph at the end of the Telegraph article is hilarious:
“A government spokesman said: “We are committed to learning from the Covid Inquiry’s findings, which will play a key role in informing the Government’s planning and preparations for the future.”
Now it’s a “Covid Inquiry” and “Landmark Study”.
Like ya, OK, we’ll believe you Telegraph that a government spokesman said that. But wait, isn’t it supposed to be a “spokes2SLGBTQT+?
True that.
What is of more concern is the fact that there are in fact no verifiable viruses in existence, whether polio, mumps or sars-cov-2, or any other.
Having witnessed first hand how a fiction can masquerade as a reality, yes the sky is really falling and a mask will lessen its blow, and a vaccine will prevent it from falling on grandma’s head, yet the existence of the virus remains sacrosanct.
They could never get away with that?
Climate change anyone? How about big bangs and black holes?
How about the fact we borrow the fruits of our own labors from a bank and pay them handsomely for the privilege?
Or that legislation is a fiction of law?
Not real, not true, make-believe.
Such is the entirety of our collective existence- not real, not true, make-believe.
The task at hand is to sort the real from the unreal…
imo…
Sort of like the JFK autopsy.
Well said. And, on top of that no study ever can predict how lives were supposedly saved. It’s not testable or verifyable. Only if such a study had been conducted with an unvaxxed control group could one gain an estimate of how well locked-down, masked and vaxxed people fared compared with free-roaming and mingling, unmasked and unvaxxed control groups.
Everything else they are saying, like much of The Science, is hogwash.
Computer model. That what “the science” is.
One is told that computers are smart and predict things. This is bullshit. computer algorithms spit out whatever they have been “programmed” to spit out. One can program a calculator to spit out 2+2=6 if that’s what it’s programmed to do.
Um, aren’t you kind of like saying that Covid-19 is real it’s just the study would have to be conducted a certain other way, i.e., with control groups? How can a study be conducted in any manner on something that’s not real? The lockdowns couldn’t have been effective under any measure because it was all bullshit. Or maybe I’m reading you wrong.
No mistake.,
Agree it is about total control.
House arrest went as intended. The plan was to place pressure on those not reliant on the State, the self employed.
The State required people to take part in the injection experiment and they knew most would not comply and coercion would be required. It was planned globally in advance.
An effective way was to threaten ones lively hood. This was easy for the State to implement this policy through it’s corporate partners (AKA. The WEF Partners) and for most lazy twat employees it was welcomed. These are the dumb mother fuckers who took the coin flip test in order to take a few weeks off work with full pay. These people drove the fake “case” numbers.
As a result, those who were self employed were forced to close through staff shortage and thug tactics from dumb police officers following illegal health orders. Small/medium business was then brought to it’s knees and forced to make a some choices about taking the jab.
Those who believe this is not true ask yourself why was it so that. The bottle shop was open and coffee shop was closed. Why the brothel was open, but the church was closed. Why the harware shop was open, but the gym was closed. Why the kmart was open, but the small health food shop was close.
I haven’t forgot and I have not let any of my friends (now ex friends) forget whenever I see them. I say friends, but they try to avoid me these days. They can’t bare to be scrubbed with the truth and I don’t tip toe around them.
It’s not a, “i’m right and your wrong thing”. It’s more they have no moral compass and we are not the same people. They are now exposed as obedient followers and people who will roll over on command whenever the State requires them to. I prefer to hang out with people who have my back and make no mistake they are more of us than the State would like you to think.
I’m afraid I’m not so lucky as you to have people who have my back (except for my wife). Unfortunately (and I take full blame for this), I’ve been surrounded my whole life with compliers and deniers — people whose reason for being was to be accepted by their “betters” — trusting in the experts and all that.
I have always been the contrarian in the crowd, tolerated because I’m kind of witty and good at things. I’m well tolerated until I get in their faces a bit and then they flee. And I don’t hear from them for a while.
I need to find some new friends instead of the “friends” I have.
Good rebuttal to the endless torrent of propaganda spewing forth across the planet like a ruptured sewer main . Data of all sorts seems to be infected with the virus that is political bias these days ? Covid was simply flu repackaged as a plague . Platonic truth like Nietzsche’s god seems to have died replaced by pragmatic materialism as the new global faith .The case for Buddha being the ultimate atheist has strengthened during the 21st century.
Obedience to Authority Run Amuck
Martin has been my neighbour for over twenty years. Nice enough guy, but a total sycophant to anything or anyone posing as authority.
Last week he walked by me without wearing a face mask and instead of responding to his “hi” with a “hi” I almost blurted out: “I didn’t recognize you at first without your mask.”
Long, long after the face mask mandate had been rescinded, he could be seen walking outside by himself still dutifully masked up.
If someone in apparent authority stubbed their toe and cursed out loud by saying “shit”, Martin would obediently start straining in the sunlight.
It seems covid was a move to pave the way for capitalists to buy up the world.
Small retailers went bankrupt, 5G could be installed due to space and time, nations were tricked into joining the ‘game’. Cash disappears more easily, the use of ‘Q-code’ is seen as normal. Meanwhile, respect for science and doctors and politicians has been undermined. Laws have also been pushed through because of oh, so much haste because it was all so bad. They say
So technically it went well. The MSM has done its ‘duty’.
Legislation has been pushed through (company rules), not Laws. there is a difference. For us in Australia the Law of this land is the Australian Constitution 1901, this stems from the Westminster System (The Crown Corporation). Not the AUSTRALIA GOVERNMENT, which is a service corporation registered in the US.
Further, many would argue especially the natives of this country that they are not Subjects of either of these these corporations and abide by their own laws of the land. I would agree. These corporations are now attempting to con these people with the proposal of “The Voice” referendum.
This is not to be mistaken for “Sovereign Citizens” which is not only an oxymoron, but a label similar to “conspiracy theorist”. It’s used by dunces who are told what to repeat and believe they live in a democracy and the politician is working in their interest.
Put simply the true order of power goes The Creator, The People, Government. Government was created by the people to serve the people. The new corporate structure that has been switched into place without your consent goes. The Creator, THE GOVERNMENT, PERSONS.
One of the most insane people on the planet is the Pope. He believes he is Gods/The Creators chosen representative. Worse still billions believe it too. Talk about loosing your marbles.
Many of us are still working this stuff out, but we get the fundamentals. See https://www.annavonreitz.com/index.html.
It was a ritual, with a face mask.
People thought they were washing their hands, when they were really washing their minds.
People went from sheeple to lab rats.
Suicide by consent.
“People thought they were washing their hands, when they were really washing their minds.”
Nice.
