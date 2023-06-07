Kit Knightly
On Monday, the World Health Organization and European Union announced the launch of their new “partnership”, building on the EU’s “highly successful” digital certification network, which was introduced during the “pandemic”.
From the WHO’s website [emphasis added]:
WHO will take up the European Union (EU) system of digital COVID-19 certification to establish a global system that will help facilitate global mobility…
This would be those digital health passports that “conspiracy theorists” warned about, but which we were all told weren’t ever going to be a thing.
This isn’t about “Covid” anymore, WHO Chairman Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said as much in his statement on the launch, and it’s again made clear on the website, which repeatedly underlines the supposed purpose of the initiative:
- [To] protect citizens across the world from on-going and future health threats, including pandemics
- [To] enhance strategic cooperation on global health issues
- [To] help strengthen global health preparedness in the face of growing health threats
- [To] to deliver better health for citizens across the globe
What are these “health threats”? Well, they quite intentionally don’t say, but we can all make pretty good guesses. Climate change, obviously. Obesity seems pretty likely, poverty, overpopulation …and as many more as they choose.
– That’s the whole point of the open-ended wording, you can adapt it as you go.
Anyway, it won’t just be about about Covid passports, again as the us conspiracy theorists predicted. But, more than that, it won’t even just be passports…
This is the first building block of the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN) that will develop a wide range of digital products to deliver better health for all.
They are delightfully vague about what exactly these other “digital products” might be, how much they are going to cost global taxpayers, and just how many of our rights we’ll be required to forfeit in the name of a “healthy” planet (although ou can read the WHO’s “Global Strategy on Digital Health” to get some rough ideas).
However, while the details are brushed over, the overall aim is pretty openly stated:
enhance strategic cooperation on global health issues […] bolster a robust multilateral system with WHO at its core, powered by a strong EU.
It’s globalism – sorry, “multilateralism”.
Globalism has been the end game since the pandemic started. Hence the Pandemic Treaty, the new IHR regulations all that fun stuff. One world government (or maybe two world governments, if the New Cold War plays out as expected), installed in the name of public health.
Note that this launch lines up with a lot of “coincidental” domestic political movements from around the world.
For example, in the US they are set to vote on the “Improving Digital Identity Act”, which would require digital ID to do…pretty much everything.
In Canada major corporations are uniting to embrace digital ID as a key part of Agenda 2030 and “sustainable development goals”.
In the UK Sir Keir Starmer has promised a “totally digital NHS” under the next Labour government.
In essence, each country – for notionally different reasons, and supposedly independently of their own free will – are all going to develop a digital ID/health passport system at exactly the same time, and while working with the WHO to ensure “interoperability”.
Therein lies the plausible deniability. See, it won’t be one global health and surveillance system! No, it will be 100+ different “interoperable” systems…that just happened by chance to all be conceived and built at the same time along the same guidelines.
A distinction good enough to fuel the inevitable defenses from corporate fact-checkers even if it can’t fool anyone else.
However, all that aside, the most interesting part of this story is where you read about it.
Viz – the back pages.
At the height of the pandemic, this would be big news, maybe breaking news in big red letters. There’d be op-eds in all the major outlets celebrating the move, accompanied by “fact checks” with headlines like “No, global digital passports doesn’t mean one world government”.
Now, if you’re not following certain social media accounts or regularly checking the news cycles for quite specific terms, you’d never have heard about this. It’s not even mentioned in any mainstream news site I’ve read.
Resistance has pushed the New Normal narrative out of the limelight, to be replaced by war porn, Trump, illegal immigrants or Harry and Meghan.
You’re all being encouraged to think the Great Reset was a flash in the pan, the New Normal just an old joke. 2020 was just a bad dream & now everything us back to normal & Left versus Right, East versus West…
But no. This is the last reel of the scary movie. The demon seems to be exorcised, the danger looks like it’s over and the heroine has gone to take a bath, unaware of what’s creeping slowly toward her from the shadows.
The Great Reset is still very much alive, but your resistance temporarily shut it down, so it’s changed its tactic. It was overt. Now it’s covert. Now it’s hoping to sneak in while you’re not looking and snatch you up and swallow you down before you even know what’s happening.
It’s incredibly important you don’t let that happen.
So – wake up, and wake other people up. Shake them. Yell at them. Get them to look over their shoulder at the big rough beast slouching toward Bethlehem – so we can try to stop it being born.
Those four ‘initiatives’ would not have been out place in 1930’s Nazi Germany. All are able to be turned into weapons against refuseniks. Is the WHO is setting itself up as today’s equivalent of the Reichs Protector Of Health?
It’s no fun at all being the prophet who forsees the end of the world tomorrow.
Let’s find a better occupation.
How about this occupation as suggested in the article?
Sounds like a good idea to me
See it from the positive side. Experts serve us and tell us what we shall do, so we dont have the trouble of deciding everything ourselves.
This is public/private partnership service to open societies in an open community which will give each of us freedom to live our personal lives. The star in my personal Hollywood movie about my life, and they are doing all the hard work.
Gulag’s but with better decor and amenities.
you need to use the sarcasm tag Erik, it evidently isn’t obvious to everyone
If the WHO wants to deliver better health for citizens across the globe, all it has to do is to change agriculture from a business based on product quantity for maximizing income into a business based on creating high nutritional quality crops.
The variable nutritional quality is caused by the variability of the soil fertility.
RE: If the WHO wants to deliver better health for citizens across the globe
They don’t want to do that. “Better health” is a euphemism for control.
Governments have always conspired together against their citizens. If this is not such a conspiracy I don’t know what it is:
Most of Europe is connected by the revolutionary Eurorail high-speed rail network. It covers almost all of Europe and the United Kingdom. Because of this, all rail must be the same width; otherwise, they would have to change the gauge of the train several times a day. This is a huge waste of time and resources. That’s why the width of track across almost all of Europe is 1435mm. (Toy Train Center website)
Key words here are compatibility and interoperability.
What is ascribed to human concerted and premeditated action has its source in the binding nature of technology.
Edit: While History is plagued with conspiracies, many events ascribed to the concerted and premeditated action of humans have their source in the binding nature of technology or the condition of owners of capital (that which is not needed for one’s production in the foreseeable future).
Marxism & Conspiracy Theories
Despicable WHO dude Tedros Traitor said right off in the video, “to help people move around”. The WHO site says it is to “establish a global system that will help facilitate global mobility”.
Regardless the other BS, like “to protect citizens across the world from on-going and future health threats, including pandemics; enhance strategic cooperation on global health issues; help strengthen global health preparedness in the face of growing health threats; and to deliver better health for citizens across the globe, that is the PRIMARY or “REAL” goal.
Now what does “facilitating global mobility” or “helping people move around” have to do with health? It can only be about restricting global mobility, not facilitating it. And that would be restricting mobility UNLESS you have that digital global passport AND have abided by the requirements set forth to allow mobility. In other words, we’re going to be forced to get vaccines, boosters, whatever they come up with, or we can’t do shit. And that isn’t just about going to other countries, that’s gets down to going to the grocery stores, movie theaters, and bars. Here were go again.
Of course, we knew this was coming, and coming it is. Fighting that off, when 60/70/80% of the population accepts it, is going to be a challenge. I haven’t been to Canada since the 70’s, when all I needed was my face. It happened, we let it happen. Is that what’s coming to the grocery store near you?
I’d like to think we’re gaining the upper hand on this, i.e., too many people know the truth. But then again, I’ve seen time and time again how things just keep going and it becomes acceptable. Still taking off your shoes at the airport are ya? Anyone even remember why?
“It’s incredibly important you don’t let that happen.
So – wake up, and wake other people up. Shake them.”.
Of course ‘we’ scream the (other) people awake. And they will listen to people who say something different than what they are used to hearing through their MSM.
Do you believe it yourself?
Most people cannot be helped. They don’t even know that they need something like help, not even that there is such a thing as a problem. ‘Awake people’ will not receive help from other people, rather one can expect opposition. Still opposition from ‘our kind of people’.
Judases are more widely sown than Christs, I think. Especially Judases who don’t think for a moment what betrayal they are committing.
Ignorance is innate. Knowledge requires study. And self-knowledge requires the surrender of the sometimes inhuman ignorant ego. But like a sailboat without a rudder, the treasures of men drift with the waves of time.
Whoever abuses the integrity of dear ordinary people, whoever tramples on simple ignorance will himself fall into the pit he digs for another.
The ego of the psychopaths will implode through their perverted selfishness.
One thing they seem to be missing: true love. The glassy eyes see nothing but misty dreaminess. Maybe one day they will wake up from hell. Once, with the end in sight, they will have to deal with it. Woe to them.
“Whoever abuses the integrity of dear ordinary people, whoever tramples on simple ignorance will himself fall into the pit he digs for another.”
I don’t see that happening throughout history or now. These psychos seem to live in luxury, be protected by the armed forces, and literally get away with murder.
Yes, that is how it has always been, with rare exceptions. Thinking otherwise is delusional. Wishful thinking is nice but it’s not reality, I guess the solace is knowing that one day they die and lose it all. However, it wouldn’t be this way if more people were awake and cared enough to end the rule of psychopaths.
It’s funny. After three years of The Big Bad BOOH! we have now reached a strange point where the public have presumably been “softened up” and will now prove malleable under the threat of … some kinda … thing or other …who knows?
Could be here, could be there. Hot temperatures, too many people sneezing, odd itches in strange places, ….
….or perhaps the kind of stuff that happened all the time anyway but which has undergone some kinda strange and barely discernible mutation so that it now signifies something completely new and deadly!
… or maybe it’s those funny clouds over there?
…or maybe it’s the standard of soap operas these days? Maybe there are increased pauses in the script delivery ….
… or did that latte you bought last week not taste a bit off?
Something is happening here but you don’t know what it is ….
Actually everyone knows exactly what it is. And it’s fucking boring as hell. And there’s one cure and it’s remarkably simple. The moment you switch your TV off, it’s gone.
Tell that to the normies.
The European Union / World Health Organization’s attempt to slip in Fascist digital totalitarian dictatorship measures / policies disguised as an equity-focused effort to establish “better health for all” might remind other Off Guardian readers of actor Jack Nicholson in the horror film “The Shining” – except this time the role is played by power-and-control-crazed premeditated mass murderer Fascists, – axing their way through humanity’s door, and delivering the infamous line:
“We’re Ba-ack!!”
“Heeeeere’s Tedros!” 😂
“Digital health passports are… safe and effective.” 😉
Reading this article was like a breath of fresh air as it has discussed many of my own thoughts regarding the current “news.” It has amazed me recently how easily people are distracted from reality. I watch colleagues at work discuss the pointless topics currently displayed in our MSM such as Harry and Megan etc. Many are blind to what is happening around them. However, I also do not loose faith as I have only recently woken up to what is happening thanks to the “pandemic.” Before this, I believed politicians could be flawed but that I lived in a sovereign country with a democracy where most leaders had the publics views/ interests at heart. The past three years have opened my eyes and I have come to the harsh reality that this is not the case. I now believe there are millions of people like me who are in the same situation. We must try to organise in some way. That is what many articles/ media outlets are not discussing and that is our only way out along with mass non compliance.
I recommend doing so this way: http://solaris-ontario.org/
Refresh the tree of Liberty…
WHO is turning everything into digital Gulag.
To prevent people to travel and have any free choice of their life etc.
The clown show called U.N. thrives on attention.
It’s better to focus attention on things that people can see and feel. Some of the best OG articles are on corruption in healthcare, the effects of climate change policies, and the propaganda that lures us into wars.
See and feel? Come again?! Digital prison is pending now in 2023 and so was the Iraq War 20 years back: didn’t stop millions getting out onto the streets in advance..
But wouldn’t you know it, most had never been to Iraq or knew an Iraqi or even some other Arab.