Jun 9, 2023
comment 1

AUDIO: Riley Waggaman on Perspective with Jesse Zurawell – June 7th

Editor

Independent journalist and frequent OffG contributor joins Jesse Zurawell for another episode of Perspective. They discuss Russia’s relatinship with the WHO, their response to “Covid”, its reputation among Western alternative media, potential demographic crisis and more.

You can read more of Riley’s work through his substack here.
TNT Radio is a 24/7 internet radio station, available here. You can also listen to back-episodes of Perspective here and follow host Jesse Zurawell on Telegram here.

Woowoo
Woowoo
Jun 9, 2023 9:48 PM

Boris Johnson resigns as member of U.K. Parliament over Partygate report
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/06/09/boris-johnson-resigns-partygate/

