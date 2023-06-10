Todd Hayen

Skimming off the scum generally means getting rid of waste. Scraping off from the surface of useful material the rising of impurities and muck. Isn’t that the intention of the New World Order? Wasn’t that Hitler’s intention in Europe in 1933? Hasn’t that been the general intention of all totalitarian governments since the beginning of time?

What a disgusting image, but I believe it is true. In the eyes of the perpetrators, the old and infirm, among others, are the “scum” of the Brave New World being planned and implemented as I write this. Killing them off like weak, useless, and expensive, vermin is the prudent thing to do. Scum. That is all they (we) are to these people. Scum.

In Naomi Wolf’s fabulous book she makes a very pertinent point. Here is a quote from The Bodies of Others:

But to understand what has happened to us, I must ask you to suspend for a while a thought process that investigators call “mirror imaging.” This is when we assume others think as we do. Because most of us are decent people, and not sociopaths or psychopaths, we tend to assume that others are also driven by basic human motivations such as empathy, altruism, and kindness—or even just by the basic notion that other human beings are also deserving of life, self-determination, and dignity. This “mirror imaging,” though, is more than simply a flaw in analysis—it is a fatal error that leads us to miss important conclusions. For others do not always think as we do.”

Here Wolf points out the reason why we can never say, “oh, they would never do such a thing,” when it is pointed out that we very well may be experiencing an intentional skimming.

There are many lists on the Internet of historical genocides, which is the “intentional killing of people” very often defined as people falling into a “religious or nationalistic” group. The more appropriate word for what we seem to be experiencing today is “democide” which is a bit broader and specifies the killers as “government agents acting in their authoritative capacity.” Whatever the word, it is a fancy term for skimming the scum—and the scum being defined as scum by the skimmer.

Other terms we have heard include “ethnic cleansing.” What we see now has few specifics, and it is one of the reasons many people find it hard to believe that there is an intentional democide going on. If it isn’t for ethnic cleansing or political dissidence, or religious misalignment, then what is it for? A very general “population reduction” as per the (alleged) eugenicists Bill Gates and the likes of Henry Kissinger et al as well as the proclamation of the infamous Georgia Guidestones (now defunct).

This does seem a bit dubious, but maybe if we examine this further we will see more rhyme and reason.

The jab, initially, seemed to target the elderly, or at least the response to “Covid” was aimed in that direction. The elderly were quickly isolated from loved ones, forced into close proximity to each other, and whatever you want to call it, “it” seemed to “spread” quickly among them (germ or terrain, this could be easily explained). These were the first of the population to receive rather lethal treatment with intubation/ventilation, and other known to be deadly drugs such as “Run Death is Near” (Remdesivir) and others.

The vax itself seems to attack a variety of people and demographics. Depending on its method of extinguishing life (clots, brain bleeds, heart attacks, cancers) its victims can fall in a variety of categories, indiscriminately killing or maiming an assortment of people—young, old, rich or poor.

So what gives?

We are also seeing a variety of time-lines: some who succumb right away, some who die after a long list of ailments, some yet to be adversely affected—and certainly the possibility that birth rates will drop radically in the years to come. There has also been a clear impact on immune systems, which means that people jabbed could die, or get sick, from nearly anything and its aetiology could be traced back to the vaccine (admittedly a difficult trace).

I don’t think this skimming the scum was intended to be a quick skim. And I think the definition of “scum” in this case is simply “human.” It is generally a simple population skim—which of course does NOT include a certain percentile of the population (gee, I wonder who?)

The skim we are talking about could indeed take decades. I believe the initial excess mortality we see is temporary. We have to look at this from the perspective of the “long haul.”

Or…

This may all become much more obvious. There are more killer drugs on the horizon, more mRNA based vaccines, more boosters for Covid even, and certainly more boogieman diseases yet to be released (needless to say, they don’t have to “release” any “thing” other than fear.)

This killing spree democide may get horribly ugly. “Oh, no,” some might say, “they would not take the chance of becoming too obvious with all that.”

Hmmm…I beg to differ here. In my opinion they run more of a risk of being “found out” letting things calm down the way they have been doing. If they instigate another big fear campaign, they surely will pull back in any straggling sheep who have strayed from the herd. Distractions are their MO.

Those who know me know I have always said they still have more blood to squeeze out of the Covid turnip. I have been a bit silent on this recently lest people really do start believing I am a nut job. My reasoning for believing Covid has more of a run yet to be seen, is that people are conditioned well with the word “Covid.” Although we may think that many NPCs are tired of it and done with it all, that can only apply to the “old Covid.” All they have to do is come up with another variant, and most “sheep types” will be back on the hoof.

Now, as I say above, they may not be playing all this so overtly. The Guidestone Eugenics Credo of population reduction may not be high on the priority list anymore. Getting it started, as they have, may have been number one on the list when all this malarkey started, but once that locomotive has been put into motion, it will do its job in the background. If they reach their 500 million maximum population (that number is more than likely just a metaphor) in 50 years, or even more, that may be just fine.

Some say we are all doomed, not just the jabbed. Well, that could be true, but let’s not go there. Let’s step out into the spring air and breathe in a nice mask-less lung full of it. We have our job to do, let’s try to do it in joy and love.

Todd Hayen is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here