Announcing the International Center for 9/11 Justice

To the 9/11 truth community and the world:

It is with great hope and a deep commitment to achieving truth and justice regarding the events of 9/11 that we are announcing the launch of the International Center for 9/11 Justice.

The Center is a new iteration of the former International Center for 9/11 Studies, founded in 2008 by attorney James Gourley. It is being relaunched in partnership with two other cornerstone organizations of the 9/11 truth movement: the Journal of 9/11 Studies and the 9/11 Consensus Panel.

The goal of the newly formed International Center for 9/11 Justice is to organize, preserve, and present the best 9/11 research of the past two decades, conduct groundbreaking new research, and provide renewed direction, energy, and unity to the worldwide pursuit of 9/11 justice as it moves into its third decade.

As we all know, 9/11 was a turning point in our history. Present-day developments — including perpetual war and colossal military spending, the continued curtailment of civil liberties, far-reaching digital surveillance, and an increasingly propagandistic news media — flow largely from that turning point, which makes getting to the bottom of what happened that day more urgent than ever.

In addition to conducting research and carrying out educational activities, the Center will spearhead all types of initiatives aimed at raising mass public awareness and sparking broad-based demand for justice for the millions of people affected by 9/11.

Chief among those initiatives right now is helping the family of British 9/11 victim Geoff Campbell open a new inquest into his death in the North Tower of the World Trade Center. The Campbell family submitted a petition for a new inquest to the UK attorney general in August 2021 and nearly two years later is still awaiting a determination. If the inquest goes forward, it will be the first ever real government investigation into the events of 9/11.

The Center’s other major initiative in the short term is producing the feature-length documentary Peace, War and 9/11, set for release in September 2023. The documentary features the late Dr. Graeme MacQueen — a widely beloved leader in the 9/11 truth movement who in his final months was instrumental in building the new Center — presenting his analysis of 9/11 and the related 2001 anthrax attacks.

We were moved to form this organization following the passing of eminent 9/11 scholar Dr. David Ray Griffin late last year. As we contemplated where the 9/11 truth movement stood, we had a shared sense that the best evidence of the movement needed to be consolidated, that more potentially game-changing research needed to be undertaken, and that new impetus needed to be instilled in order for the pursuit of 9/11 justice to continue forward.

We invite you to visit the Center’s website at IC911.org, to subscribe to our email list, and to please make a generous donation or become a monthly giver today so that the Center can take flight. Your generosity will support the research, education, and action needed to catalyze a global 9/11 awakening.

Our dear friend Graeme MacQueen once said:

The story of 9/11 is not over yet. It’s up to us to construct a humane ending to this story — an ending which has justice and truth in it. That’s our job, and let’s do it.”

Onward toward truth and justice,

Ted Walter, Executive Director

James Gourley, Founder

David Chandler, Board Member

Marilyn Langlois, Board Member

Piers Robinson, Board Member

Kevin Ryan, Board Member

Elizabeth Woodworth, Board Member

You can follow IC911Justice on Twitter, subscribe to their newsletter or read about their projects through their website.