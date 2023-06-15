Latest fear-porn headlines is another push in transforming climate change into the next covid.

Quick Take: “Tropical diseases migrating north” is just more climate scare-mongering

We’ve been writing for a while about how the latest propaganda drive on “climate change” will be primarily about turning it into a public health crisis (see this piece from last week).

…and the media have been in a hurry to prove us right.

Yesterday it was reported by the Mail that “experts” had told the UK Parliament that increased temperatures due to climate change would reach UK shores carried by mosquitoes and ticks:

World’s deadliest diseases are coming to the UK because of climate change: Mosquitos and ticks carrying viruses with death rates of up to 50% will make Britain home, experts warn MPs

The diseases of concern included Zika – the original harmless “pandemic” back in 2016 – as well as Breakbone fever. But the real scaremongering was reserved for Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF).

In this instance, the Daily Mail was outdone in terms of fearmongering by the Daily Record, who reported today:

Deadly virus now ‘highly likely’ to hit UK in new climate change warning

Wales Online contrived to be even less subtle:

Virus which kills one person a second likely to be heading to UK, scientists say

“One person a second”. Uh-huh.

The fear-mongering rather breaks down when you look at what “expert” James Wood – a veterinarian, not a doctor by the way – actually said, essentially revealing that he has no idea if and/or when CCHF would arrive in the UK:

“We don’t know what is going to arrive until it does […] Some tick-borne infections, so Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, are highly likely to spread in the UK through our ticks at some point,”

Still, whether or not CCHF does start killing “one person a second” in the UK, the good news is they started working on a vaccine earlier this year.

In amongst this chaotic nonsense, there is more subtle messaging in the form of public statements from institutions (like this one from Ireland’s public health authority) and elected officials (like Rep. Scott Peters). All of it is designed to sell a message through repetition – like a hypnotist.

“Climate change is a public health issue. Climate change is like Covid but worse.”

Over and over and over and over and over and over again. There will likely be legislation soon. Keep an eye out for that.

Really, this isn’t so much a “quick take” as an update…with a bit of “we told you so” thrown in.