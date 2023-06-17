Jun 17, 2023
AUDIO: Brian Gerrish on Perspective with Jesse Zurawell – 17 June

Journalist Brian Gerrish – co-host and founder of UKColumn – joins Jesse for the most recent episode of Perspective, where they discuss “special military operation” in Ukraine. The more-heated-than-usual talk opens up questions about the reliability or accuracy of casualty figures from either side.

TNT Radio is a 24/7 internet radio station, available here. You can also listen to back-episodes of Perspective here and follow host Jesse Zurawell on Telegram here.

