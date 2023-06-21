“A Global Digital Compact” – UN promoting censorship, social credit & much more

Kit Knightly
Late last month the office of the United Nation’s Secretary General published a policy document on aims for the future of the internet.
A follow-up to the 2021 report “Our Common Agenda”, the new report’s title says it all really, “A Global Digital Compact”. That’s the goal, international legislation that would seek to control and enforce the use of digital technology.
The proposed clauses promote everything you’d expect them to promote.
Digital identities linked with financial access:
Digital IDs linked with bank or mobile money accounts can improve the delivery of social protection coverage and serve to better reach eligible beneficiaries. Digital technologies may help to reduce leakage, errors and costs in the design of social protection programmes
Environmental or climate change-based social credit systems:
Sensors and monitors connected to the Internet of things, cloud-based data platforms, blockchain-enabled tracking systems and digital product passports unlock new capabilities for the measurement and tracking of environmental and social impacts across value chains.”
Public-Private Partnership:
Partnerships between States, private sector and civil society leverage the capacity of digital tools to provide solutions for development across the Sustainable Development Goals. Examples include the Digital Public Infrastructure Alliance, the Coalition for Digital Environmental Sustainability and public-private partnerships for disaster response.”
Countering online “harm”:
Disinformation, hate speech and malicious and criminal activity in cyberspace raise the risks and costs for everyone online […] we must strengthen accountability for harmful and malicious acts online.
Those are the obvious ones, there’s also more sneaky, insidious language regarding “equity” and “access”. The report is concerned there are many people in the world (mostly the developing world) who don’t have regular access to the Internet.
This concern would be more honestly expressed in the language of control – people who don’t consume digital media can’t be hypnotised, people who don’t communicate online can’t be censored, and people who don’t rely on digital banking can’t be controlled.
To sum up, the Digital Global Compact is a piece of globalist legislation serving the final aim of globalist policy: Control of all aspects of life, achieved by inserting a digital filter between people and reality.
Banking, communication, media consumption, shopping. Every interaction you have will be through a digital membrane which can both monitor your exchanges with the world and – if deemed necessary – deny you access to that world.
An interesting final point to note is the words the report doesn’t use. “Globalist” and “globalism” do not appear once, “vaccine passports” or “vaccine certificates” are likewise not mentioned. Neither are “social credit” or “central-bank digital currency”. They are discussed, but not mentioned.
They seem to be avoiding buzzwords they know will trigger resistance or set off alarm bells. Would they have done that before the skeptics started winning the Covid conversation? I don’t think so.
You don’t have to take my word for any of this, of course, you can read the whole report yourself.
There’s nothing surprising in there at all, obviously. But it’s definitely a “quiet part out loud moment”, and a link to send to those people who still dismiss you as a conspiracy theorist.
The Malthusian Pretext is a hunter/gatherer ideology of economy. This is a pretext for an imposed or engineered scarcity, and a suppression of labor multipliers like mechanization and technology. Indeed, the promise of the industrial revolution was not long ago heralded as a benefit to labor, in the form of increased leisure time and shortened work weeks.
However, another aspect of the Malthusian Pretext is a reduction of labor as a “cost of doing business,” rather than as an asset to a production of wealth in and of its own right. Labor competes with rent and profit, a point illuminated by Lizzie Magie’s 1904 Landlord’s Game. Her game was plagiarized 30 years later by Parker Brothers and named Monopoly. Modern Malthusianism is old world feudalism with a Corporate Interface.
In 1879 American born economic philosopher Henry George published Progress & Poverty, wherein George explores the cause of poverty in the midst of what was viewed as economic progress. George refutes Malthus, and shows how labor creates its own wage, that wages are neither a demand nor a liability upon the wealth or capital of another, but rather, compensation in a value-for-value exchange. George was also against taxing labor and set out land rents as a source for government revenues.
So, in its fuller expression, the Malthusian Pretext, then, is a hunter/gatherer ideology of preferred scarcity, constricted possibility, suppression of technology, economic servitude, war and ultimately genocide. ~ ELM4782
Malthusians need to grow up.
Do not comply and refuse to participate. In South Africa they are going full steam ahead with Digitals ID’s.
They have issued for comment the National Identification and Registration Bill and also a new digital drivers license naturally with Biometric data. Of course they will also want to use your private property for their convenience and that is where you MUST refuse, they want to use YOUR Cellular smart phone that you pay or paid for. Say NO.
So you think that the elites were joking when they said that you will own nothing and be happy?
Dinner is served 🦗
The Fraud has been weeing its pants about a mortgage timebomb about to go off under a large section of the UK home-owning sector.
In the short term, this is about getting Labour elected – but in the slightly longer term, it’s about ending the belief in home ownership (the biggest think most people own of course).
Usufruct here we come….
P.S. What’s going on with the Hunter Biden charges? Some sort of deal involving daddy not standing again in 2024? Step forward someone who might be able to counter RFKjr? (Newsom?)
the elite will have special and total controll and not be subject but will controll the whole digital system like they now controll the issue of money and credit of which they have UNLIMITED money and credit at their whim and disposal, also special status free from ” a i ” controll and free of all policies they will impose on the plebs general population… dear good God please help us all return to goodness truth and You
If you think God will save you you are part of the problem