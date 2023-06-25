International Center for 9/11 Justice releases trailer for ‘Peace, War and 9/11’

We at the International Center for 9/11 Justice are thrilled to announce the release of the official trailer for Peace, War and 9/11.

This feature-length documentary, now in post-production and set for release in September 2023, features the late Dr. Graeme MacQueen sharing his final words on 9/11 and the anthrax attacks and his vision of a world without war.

MacQueen was a professor of religious studies and peace studies at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, for 30 years. He then went on to become a prominent scholar and widely respected leader in the 9/11 truth movement from 2006 until his passing in April 2023.

He is best known for his analysis of eyewitness accounts of the World Trade Center’s destruction and for his highly influential 2013 book The 2001 Anthrax Deception: The Case for a Domestic Conspiracy. Also, in his final months, he was instrumental in forming the new International Center for 9/11 Justice, which launched earlier this week.

MacQueen’s contributions to the 9/11 truth movement are beautifully memorialized in this article by his close colleague, IC911 board member Kevin Ryan.

The film is being co-directed by Ted Walter, the executive director of the Center, and by Rich Heap of Slackjaw Film. Cinematography is by Ryan O’Hara and music is by Andrew Swarbrick. Ted Walter and IC911 board member Marilyn Langlois are executive producers. The film is being distributed by Questar Entertainment.

We hope you enjoy the trailer and share it widely!