AUDIO: WTF Just Happened in Russia?

Rolo Slavskiy joins James Corbett to discuss the crazy events in Russia this past weekend.

Did Yevgeny Prigozhin just lead a mutiny? A coup attempt? Was this a psyop? A false flag? A “special military operation” (to use the Kremlin’s lingo)? Or something else entirely? And, is it really over? If so, who won?

Buckle up and get your notebook ready, folks. This is going to be a data dump.

For links and sources click here, for more Corbett Report content click here.