Quick Take: WEF’s “Summer Davos” kills the “Good Guy China” meme

Today marks the end of World Economic Forum’s 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, the three-day-long meeting in Tianjin, China known as “Summer Davos”.

Really, the very fact this meeting exists should be the beginning and end of the “China are opposing globalism” conversation, but alas it likely won’t be.

If that’s not enough, well here’s Borge Brende, the President of the WEF, telling CGTN that the idea of the WEF “decoupling” from China is “nonsense”, and below is Chine Premier Li Qiang meeting Klaus Schwab, and proposing a “global vision” for “cooperation” in his opening remarks.

If that is not enough, well then let’s peruse what the WEF website very honestly calls “agenda articles”, published alongside the conference.

There’s a lot of mentions of “transformation”, “rebuilding” and the like. More specifically everything is about “net zero”, “sustainability”, “energy”, “food stability” – all the buzz phrases are hit.

This article asks “How can we achieve a healthy China by 2030?”, and decides that the answer is removing “barriers to global healthcare reform”. It then praises the WEF for promoting vaccination, and sets out plans to digitize healthcare, as well as suggesting governments…

Mandate that environmental, social and governance pillars are embedded equally into the health and healthcare industry by defining and tracking a clear set of metrics centrally.

…whatever that means.

One article wants to “accelerate an equitable energy transition”. Another teaches us “How China’s dairy industry is addressing climate change”. A third promotes “modularized” Smart Cities.

It just goes on and on and on.

Are you seeing it yet? Does it sound like China will sweep in and save us from awful Western tyranny?

This is a top-down war, and none of the people above us are going to take our side.