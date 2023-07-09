WATCH: Stop Buying Their Crap! – #SolutionsWatch

Boycotting evil companies and institutions isn’t a new idea, of course, but as you may or may not have noticed, the idea has come back to the forefront of the public consciousness in recent months.

On his latest edition of Solutions Watch, James Corbett explores the boycott solution, examines their effectiveness and ponders how they can be used to go beyond the divide-and-conquer culture wars and hit the oligarchs where it really counts.

