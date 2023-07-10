AUDIO: Iain Davis on Perspective with Jesse Zurawell – July 5th 2023

Iain Davis joins host Jesse Zurawell to discuss the recent Wagner mutiny in Ukraine, “interoperability” and its implications for global digital ID and currency, plans for future of G7, the nature of conflict in “multipolar” world and more.
TNT Radio is a 24/7 internet radio station, available here. You can also listen to back-episodes of Perspective here and follow host Jesse Zurawell on Telegram here.
🤔
Jesse….. Talks….. With ….. Huge gaps……. In ….. His words.
Even at 1.25x speed 😂
I think it’s a creeping contagion in modern society.
Sports people probably started it with something like this:
“Well, Michael … er … we … er … always, you know … try to … erm … score … you know, er … sort of … erm … like, er … goals and stuff … but … er … sometimes … the Norwegians … erm … have a great … er … team … and we … you know … er … can’t … sort of … erm … like … beat them … you know …?
After several years of listening to such incoherent babbling, other media people incidentally get infected by it, only they know that they shouldn’t use all those ‘erm…’ and ‘you know … ‘ fillers.
So they skip them, and we are left with These . Huge . Gaps . In . Their . Words …
I wonder what it feels like to have a brain with unlinked neurons.
Perhaps Jesse will explain one day…