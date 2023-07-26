DISCUSS: The UFO Hearings

Today is the big day, UFO enthusiasts. Today you get your day in court.
…or, rather, your day in front of Congress.
Yes, later today US Congress will gather to hear testimony on whether or not US government agencies have been keeping UFO sightings – or even wreckage – secret from the American people.
Among the witness line up will be David Grosch, the “whistleblower” who made headlines claiming that the US had retrieved wrecked alien spacecraft that “distorted time and space”.
However the UFO narrative is more than just one guy shouting at clouds, there’s a concerted effort to move UFO talk into the mainstream spotlight, well documented in a Forbes article published earlier today which gives a good timeline breaking down each “report” and “leak” that has shifted the UFO talk away from fringe “conspiracy theorists” and, well…on to the front cover of Forbes.
What’s noteworthy in all the press coverage is how dispassionately accepting it is.
The Guardian has their own timeline, published a couple of hours ago, which blithely recounts “how we got here”.
CNN’s notice on the congress discussing “unidentified aerial phenomena” reads like the announcement of a debate on parking permits or the minutes of a particularly dull PTA meeting.
Other publications are just as trusting if not rather more enthusiastic. Slate headlines “We’re About to Find Out What We Really Know About UFOs” and tells us in the sub-head that “Nothing will ever be the same again.”
Where is the mockery? Where is the anger at wasting public money and time? Where are the official “fact-checkers”?
Where is the almost immune-like rejection of the alternative we have come to expect from all corporate media?
It is absent. UFOs are already more acceptable than 9/11 truthers, Covid skeptics or climate change “deniers”. What a time to be alive.
Going back to that Forbes article, the author addresses how UFOs went “from taboo to Mainstream”. But what they are less clear on – in fact, what they do not mention at all – is why.
We say it all the time – but the the news doesn’t just happen. It is created, directed and controlled. If we’re all talking about UFOs, it’s because someone wants us to.
We published a more in-depth article about this last month, “Wait…are they REALLY going to do a UFO psy-op?”, which pondered why this narrative would be rolling out now, but couldn’t find a concrete explanation.
Well, maybe today we’ll get some answers.
But what do you guys think?
- Do you believe the UFO revelations?
- Do you trust Grosch and the other whistleblowers
- What do you expect to come from today’s hearings?
- What narrative do UFO sightings serve?
- …should we really prepare for an alien False Flag?
The relevant question isn’t what narrative do they serve, but rather what narratives do they distract the public away from. Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.
It’s only logical that we should commandeer the Moon for housing these lunatics.
Let them take their chances with the Van Allen Belts. The main thing is to get them out of here.
I suppose in due course we’ll have to clean out our supervisory institutions so that being barking mad is no longer a particularly desirable quality for high political office.
One step at a time…
Super-Duper Important Politician (SDIP): “Hey Mr. Whistleblower do you think UFO’s are A Thing and if so what can we do about it?”
Mr. Whistleblower (MW): “Yes, I’ve seen ’em with my own eyes- they’re up there alright. They drive around in fancy ships.”
SDIP: “How come noone else can see ’em?”
MW: “Well you gotta know where to look and what to look for.”
SDIP: “Okay, so what should we do about it?”
MW: “First, scare the shit out of the public- a mass media campaign to kick start the mission- use that creepy Twilight Zone music for intro to every stations evening news. Then start up a huge taxpayer funded department and funnel tons of cash into the newly minted UFO Preparedness Program- UFOPP.”
SDIP: “You mean like a Homeland Security program? We gotta protect the public- the world- against this unseen menace. Do they have buggy eyes? Do we need more space weapons?”
MW: “That’s right sir, more weapons needed. might I suggest we run this program through The Pentagon. I haven’t seen their eyes- only shadowy forms.”
SDIP: “That’s exactly what we’ll do- we must. Alright everyone tell the lobbyists to refill those briefcases with cash- lots of cash. Hit the halls of Congress.This is not just a National Security issue this is Global Security-The Age of Al Qaeda is Over, the Day of the Germ is over, today marks the official beginning of UFOPP.”
Yes, the creation of another government agency, that doesn’t really do anything (like the Department of Homeland Security) used to siphon off $billions more in taxpayer dollars. And like the DHS, (or the GWOT, or Global Pandemics Inc), it’s real function (to be obscured) will be greater surveillance and control capacity of the population.
See Operation Blue Beam
Another hoax to provide a pretext for more World Governance.
Nothing more than advanced technology that is being hidden from us, and used to conduct all manner of psyops on the people.
Question everything.
Indeed, question everything.
Oh, and lock up politicians who are completely bonkers.
They’re dangerous.
Here is the “instruction manual” I think the IC used to fashion the UFO narratives – originally published in 1959 – Carl Jung “Flying Saucers” – always! – how can we control the population (and bonus: get them to think we’re holding stuff back)
https://press.princeton.edu/books/paperback/9780691018225/flying-saucers
I’ll go with the Dr. Manhattan event, once the Third World War Narrative is exhausted…
“Daimonic Reality by Patrick Harpur examines UFOs and a wide variety of “paranormal” phenomena from a rather unique angle. Although Harpur never fully defines the daimonic—“the daimonic that can be defined is not the true daimonic,” as Lao-Tse would say—it seems to exist both inside us and outside us. Like the Greek daemon and unlike the Christian demon, it takes both good/healing and bad/terrifying forms, depending on our commitment to rationalistic ego states.
In a sense, the daimonic is like the collective unconscious of Carl Jung, inside us as a part of our total self that the ego wishes to deny, outside us in all the other humans who ever existed and in the dreams, myths, and arts of all the world. But Harpur follows Irish poet (and Golden Dawn alumnus) W. B. Yeats as often as he follows Jung, and traces some of his ideas back to Giordano Bruno and the alchemical/hermetic mystics of the Renaissance. The daimonic is just a bit more personalized and individualized than Jung’s species unconscious.
Harpur’s major thesis is that unless we recognize the daimonic (make friends with it, Jung would say) it takes increasingly malignant and terrifying forms. For instance, the Greys of UFO abduction lore, he says, are deliberately mirroring our ego-centered and “scientistic” age—showing no emotions of the humans they experiment upon, just as the ideal science student feels no emotion and has no concern with the emotions of the animal being tortured in his laboratory.”
Despite dealing with many subjects common to conspiracy theories, this book does not quite fit into that category. We are the conspirators, so to speak. We have repressed the most creative part of ourselves and now it is escaping in terrifying forms.”