WATCH: The Self-Reliant Way – #SolutionsWatch

Do you feel there is a conspiracy against manhood? Are you struggling to find meaning and purpose in the face of the rigged game that is modern society? Have you given up on life?

In the most recent episode of #SolutionsWatch, James Corbett talks to Benny Wills about The Self-Reliant Way, a new course for helping men to identify their purpose, cultivate their skills and realize their true potential.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.

Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary