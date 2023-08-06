This Week in the New Normal #69

Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.
1. Government-backed house sharing
The Provincial Government of Nova Scotia is investing 1.3 million dollars in “Happipad”, a house sharing app.
The public-private partnership is the latest effort to deal the province’s housing crisis, by subsidizing rent for people
The more worrying aspect is Nova Scotia’s housing minister talking about the “130,000 spare bedrooms” and encouraging people let strangers live in their houses:
Housing Minister John Lohr said the partnership is a call to action to those who have extra space in their homes. Lohr said there are 130,000 vacant bedrooms across Nova Scotia that could be used on a short-term basis by students, health-care workers, tradespeople and others seeking a safe, affordable and comfortable place to live.
The article goes on to say that “rents paid through Happipad are generally lower”, without mentioning that’s almost certainly due to government subsidies.
Essentially, what you have here is the provincial government attempting to guilt people into using their chosen app to help solve the housing crisis.
For now it’s just persuasion and guilting, but you have to wonder how voluntary this scheme will be, and for how long.
It’ll probably never be forced, but it’s not hard to see possible benefits and subsidies handed out to those who let strangers live in their spare bedrooms, while empty bedrooms are subject to some new “waste of space” tax or something similar.
2. Selling your Irises for 60 dollars
Newly-launched non-profit Worldcoin, which “aims to create both a new form of digital identification and a new financial network”, is paying people to have their irises scanned into their database.
Worldcoin is the brainchild of Sam Altman, founder of OpenAI and ChatGPT, is busily harvesting all the eye scans they can get their hands on all over the world, offering 25 worldcoin tokens as payment (valued at roughly 60 US dollars).
Much like fingerprints, the pattern of the iris is unique to every individual and has been considered the futuristic way of proving your identity for decades. Worldcoin claims they intend to use the database of eye-prints to enable them to solve the “proof of personhood” problem (we published a great in-depth piece on this by Karen Hunt yesterday), but you’d be incredibly naive to believe that’s the only reason they want the data.
Bear in mind also that Worldcoin has already said they will allow governments and corporations access to their system.
Really, as others have said, this is a test – will people mortgage their identity and security for convenience and a handful of potentially worthless “tokens”?
So far the answer seems to be “yes, they will”.
3. First lab-grown meat applies for FSA approval
The first company has officially applied to the UK’s Food Standards Agency for approval to sell lab-grown meat.
Reported in the Daily Mail yesterday:
Steaks from laboratories could be heading on to restaurant menus. Israeli firm Aleph Farms is believed to have become the first to apply to the Food Standards Agency for the go-ahead to serve up lab-grown cuts to diners.
Lab-grown meat is still unavailable in the UK but it is expected to make up a quarter of global meat consumption by 2035.
The production process requires a one-time collection of a cow’s fertilised eggs to grow what are claimed to be ‘high-quality, tasty, and nutritious’ steaks. Growing the cuts takes around four weeks and, once at scale, the firm expects to grow thousands of tons of beef from the single collection of cells.
Couple this with the US FDA’s finding that lab-grown meat is “safe” from last month, and we can expect a LOT of pro-fake meat news coverage coming soon.
BONUS: Hilarious weather coverage of the week
It’s been a July full of climate change coverage, each segment more outlandish and panic-stricken than the last, but none quite so feable as this clip from Sky News…
Sky News fear porn over British weather during the summer:
2022 – Sunny summer weather = must be climate change.
2023 – Rainy summer weather = must be climate change. pic.twitter.com/kugxCpFRUq
— James Melville (@JamesMelville) August 4, 2023
Yes, they really tried to sell a damp, chilly July in England as “extreme weather”, “odd weather patterns” and a “hallmark of climate change”. The good news is that nobody is buying it.
It’s not all bad…
A friend sent this video to me, and while I won’t say that Morgan’s summary is good news exactly, it’s hard to say how she’s wrong…
@itsmorganfr God is love. Let me know your thoughts ! #godislove #spirituality #spiritualawakening #corruption #pyramidscheme #poisoned #savethechildren ♬ Ambient-style emotional piano – MoppySound
…and the more people that see it, the more likely we are to win.
*
All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention the White House plans for blocking out the sun or the latest Covid variant.
There’s a lot of change in the air, a lot of agendas in the works, if you see a headline, article, post or interview you think is a sign of the times, post it in the comments, email us or share it on social media and we will add it to the next edition.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
For direct-transfer bank details click here.
Whilst they’re shovelling out the latest “fantastic development” and telling you that it’s “safe” and “viable”, does the question “Why the fuck are we discussing this anyway?” ever enter into it?
“Lab grown meat is still unavailable!”
Don’t you just love the way they automatically suppose you’re going to be disappointed?
“Lab grown meat is safe!”
And they assume you’re going to be relieved!
How about this reaction: “For fuck’s sake, we have meat! Actual meat! Real meat! We’ve had it for as long as there’s been a human race! So just fuck off with your lab grown crap!”
As for Covid Eris, I had a whip round of variants i.e. did a search and up came this:
Independent – From 29 Apr 2023:
“Arcturus mapped: Is the new Covid-19 variant in your region?
Five people in Britain have died after contracting the new Covid variant Arcturus, which has made its way around the UK.”
Channel 4 – From 4 Jan 2023:
“FactCheck: symptoms of the new Covid variant surging in the US and why it is spreading so fast
Professor Tim Spector, founder of the Covid Zoe app, warned on 1 January that XBB.1.5 “could be the new variant to watch out for” this year.”
BBC – From 10th January 2023:
“What is known about new Covid variant XBB.1.5?
A new Covid sub-variant is causing some concern in the US, where it is spreading rapidly. Some cases have also been recorded in the UK,…”
So good luck with that Eris thing! (Eris = Erse = Arse?)
Happipad, the proposed house sharing in Canada, as I have written for years, correlates strangely with the Kommunalkas of the Bolshevik putsch – in which the public was humiliated or enriched (depending on your ideology) by forcing them to share toilets and kitchens.
One of the first decisions of the Bolsheviks was to disappropriate owners of private property – publicly – by mixing classes and breaking up families.
That was the objective. There was no homeless crisis in Bolshevik Russia – beyond the returning soldiers from WWI – unlike the U.S. of today. But they enacted it anyway.
In 1917 about 97 per cent of the population was rural and living in some form of subsistance farming… serfdom having been abolished four years before slavery in the U.S
Bolshevik resident permits correlate with the 15 minute cities… the migration in which Western governments are clearly complicit, correlates with Stalin, as Minister for Nationalities, who perpretrated despotic transportation and deportation – removing the Cossaks of Ukraine to Siberia, for example.
Two concepts, two articles, give an insight into what’s happening.
The connection between Artificial Intelligence, Digital ID And Depopulation
And the move towards Supra-National Socialism And Revolutionary Virtue
Selling your retina?
Globalists say AI will offset a shrinking workforce
The question left unanswered is ‘how shrunk?’
Schwab calls middle class an obstacle, Harari attacks the ‘useless’
https://moneycircus.substack.com/p/crisis-update-artificial-intelligence
The left-right game show is an aspect of bread and circuses
The ‘who’ diverts us from the ‘what’
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss
https://moneycircus.substack.com/p/supra-national-socialism-and-revolutionary