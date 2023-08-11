WATCH: Preserving our History with Neil Oliver

If history is a story, who’s writing it? And who’s trying to erase it?
Join James Corbett and archaeologist, author and TV presenter Neil Oliver as they sail the seas of history, discuss the value of memory and physical media, and attempt a dead reckoning of where we are and where we’re going.
For links, download options and an audio only version click here. For more Corbett Report content click here.
Ben Franklin was the first to complain about the history that wasn’t. It was written in, but never actually lived, a faked competition he hoped to eliminate by the ability to record accurate history from his day forward, he was 12 when he first recognized that.
I can’t shake the feeling Oliver is some kind of security asset….
It’s the accent, isn’t it 😁.
It’s his perfect confidence that his favourite dog won’t be terminated that worries me…
Otherwise, his rants are exactly like my own rants whenever I am unfortunate enough accidentally to be subjected to TV news.
He talks a lot of sense.