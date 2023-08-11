Aug 11, 2023
4

WATCH: Preserving our History with Neil Oliver

Editor

If history is a story, who’s writing it? And who’s trying to erase it?

Join James Corbett and archaeologist, author and TV presenter Neil Oliver as they sail the seas of history, discuss the value of memory and physical media, and attempt a dead reckoning of where we are and where we’re going.

For links, download options and an audio only version click here. For more Corbett Report content click here.

SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN

For direct-transfer bank details click here.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: historical perspectives, latest, video
Tagged with: , , , ,
2.3 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
underground poet
underground poet
Aug 11, 2023 6:55 PM

Ben Franklin was the first to complain about the history that wasn’t. It was written in, but never actually lived, a faked competition he hoped to eliminate by the ability to record accurate history from his day forward, he was 12 when he first recognized that.

0
0
Reply
YourPointBeing
YourPointBeing
Aug 11, 2023 6:32 PM

I can’t shake the feeling Oliver is some kind of security asset….

1
0
Reply
fran crowe
fran crowe
Aug 11, 2023 6:53 PM
Reply to  YourPointBeing

It’s the accent, isn’t it 😁.

0
0
Reply
wardropper
wardropper
Aug 11, 2023 7:22 PM
Reply to  fran crowe

It’s his perfect confidence that his favourite dog won’t be terminated that worries me…

Otherwise, his rants are exactly like my own rants whenever I am unfortunate enough accidentally to be subjected to TV news.

He talks a lot of sense.

1
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz