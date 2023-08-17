Aug 17, 2023
WATCH: The Dutch School of Understanding – #SolutionsWatch

Tjeerd Andringa joins James Corbett on #SolutionsWatch to discuss his cancellation from his former position at the University of Groningen and, more importantly, how that prompted him to create the School of Understanding.

Designed as a small-scale, decentralized, effective, and cheap solution to the problems of our current schooling, the School of Understanding that Andringa is creating promises to serve as a model for an alternative post-secondary education system.

