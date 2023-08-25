WATCH: Take Back Our Tech – #SolutionsWatch

Ramiro Romani of TakeBackOurTech.org and AbovePhone.com joins James Corbett on the latest edition of SolutionsWatch to discuss technology: what it is, how it works, and how we can make it work for us.

They discuss how governments and big tech corporations are collaborating to undermine our rights to privacy, free expression and even freedom of travel and how we can remove the Big Brother surveillance and controls from our devices.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.

Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary