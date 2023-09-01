Sep 1, 2023
WATCH: Modeling Disobedience

Here, deep into 2023, what are the worst things happening – the most dangerous and important things that we’re facing – and what’s the good news? Who are the people and organizations, besides you, who are trying to wake people up, so more people can resist the total tyranny toward which we speed, and what are some of the things people can learn and do to free ourselves from all that’s trying to enslave and kill us?
– Bruce de Torres

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
