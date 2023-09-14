Sep 14, 2023
WATCH: The Shocking Masterminds Behind 9/11

Editor

Kevin Ryan joins Kim Iversen to explore, in a very fact based way, who could have been behind the 9/11 plot and he mostly points to Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld.

Kevin is on the board of the International Center for 9/11 Justice, is the Editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies and the author of “Another Nineteen: Investigating Legitimate 9/11 Suspects”.

You can read the latest version of the book or get access to the new film, “Peace, War and 9/11” here: https://ic911.org/

