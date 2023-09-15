WATCH: Monkeywrenching the New World Order – #SolutionsWatch

From ULEZ camera sabotage to culture jamming in the supermarkets to QR code tinkering, there are no shortage of wrenches that can be thrown in the gears of the technocratic enslavement grid.

So, what methods of monkeywrenching the New World Order will work for your own purposes? Let’s put on our thinking caps and explore the possibilities in this mischievous edition of #SolutionsWatch.

