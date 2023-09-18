DISCUSS: The Russell Brand “Investigation”

The Russell Brand scandal is big news right now. And by “big news” I mean it is quite literally the front-page story in every major newspaper in the UK…
British tabloids all put out the hit piece on Russell Brand at once pic.twitter.com/gTIVRsK7rx
— David Wolfe (@DavidWolfe) September 17, 2023
…that level of media coordination is weird in and of itself.
I mean, we’re in a time of war, pestilence and famine. And while “celebrity sex scandals” may be interesting to Daily Mail editors they’re not exactly a Horseman of the Apocalypse.
Honestly, most of the time OffG would probably have dismissed this story as tabloid nonsense not worth discussing, but the sheer amount of noise surrounding this story means there must be more to it. A deeper level worth investigating.
The Man
Briefly, because you likely already know most of it. Russell Brand is a British comedian, actor and TV presenter who as has re-invented himself as an alternate media voice/political activist via his YouTube channel. He was an outspoken critic of the Covid19 narrative, most especially the “vaccines”.
His notoriety is such that many don’t entirely trust him, labelling him a “shill”.
Without taking a position either way, it should be noted that he went on Bill Maher’s show and told nothing but the truth…
Russell Brand dropped some facts on Bill Maher’s show about big pharma, the military industrial complex, and the banking industry. Was this when they decided he needed to be taken down? pic.twitter.com/QsovCc4T0c
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 17, 2023
The truth doesn’t stop being true because it comes out of the mouth of a shill, and the more people that hear those facts the better. At the same time, that he was provided that platform at all is curious.
Either way, now he’s been accused of rape and sexual assault.
The Allegations
The accusations came about thanks to a “joint investigation” by several media outlets, and were aired on Channel 4’s “Dispatches” documentary series on Sunday night. The alleged incidents all took place between 10 and 15 years ago, the accusers themselves are anonymous and were voiced by actresses in the documentary.
Brand denied the accusations vehemently and completely in a video on his YouTube channel.
As is the way of these things, it’s now become a feeding frenzy. Every celebrity, however minor, is coming forward with their “Russell Brand is a dickhead” story, while newspaper editors have tasked interns with poring over every second of footage of Brand to find potentially “offensive” content.
According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police not one person has come forward to officially accuse Brand of any crime, and no investigations are taking place.
UPDATE: It was announced just minutes ago that the Met police are investigating another allegation, this time from 2003.
The Response
Literally everyone is talking about it, in very predictable ways.
The people that hated Brand already, that objected to his Covid skepticism or criticism of the mainstream media, are all jumping at the chance to call him a sexual predator.
While the people who agree with him already are claiming it’s all a set up. That he’s being targeted by the same media he rails against in his videos.
We – as usual – are declining the invited binary, while pointing out that the law requires people to be assumed innocent until proven guilty
…so what’s the plan?
That’s really the most interesting point on which to speculate. As always, the story of the story is the story. What is the point here? The allegations, the fall out, the media storm, they serve a purpose…but what?
Prima facie, they serve the same end as anonymous accusations throughout time. Brand, whatever you think of him, holds (or claims to hold) minority opinions frowned upon by the establishment, and discrediting the man discredits the message. That’s basic, see the Julian Assange “rape” accusations as another recent example.
There’s a flipside to this. By attacking Brand with (so far) very weak ammunition, the establishment could be trying to increase his anti-establishment bona fides. By treating him as a threat they get cast a sort of proxy vote for leader of the opposition. After all, there’s no doubt this will increase his support in certain circles.
More subtle, long term thinking, could see a full discrediting of the man and his supporters, by presenting a weak case which is immediately refuted, only to follow it up with stronger evidence and/or a confession from Brand himself. This would taint his message and hurt the credibility of anyone who supported him, whilst boosting the credentials of mainstream “journalism”.
More generally, they do have a society to control.
It hasn’t happened yet, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Brand were to lose his YouTube channel over this (in the current climate it’s very odd it survived Covid intact, to be honest). This would further the push towards “moral” censorship and the spread of “deplatforming” and cancel culture.
This has knock on effects for other critics of the mainstream, too. Seeing someone so famous brought low by this kind of seemingly contrived “scandal” could frighten other potential dissenting voices into keeping quiet.
You may have noticed, but our society has gone mad.
From race to sex to Covid everything has become an opportunity to both signal your own virtues and denounce the sins of your neighbours. This atmosphere of suspicion is very useful to the powers-that-be, but the fervid Crucible-like atmosphere that has been carefully nurtured needs to be sustained with a careful feeding of divisive hot-button news.
More practically, a slow and steady erosion of the idea of presumed innocence is helpful to aspiring tyrants everywhere. And it’s always good to normalise Orwellian unpersoning and rewriting of history.
As one of OffG’s commenters pointed out this morning, there’s also a potentially interesting tie-in to the UK’s upcoming “Online Harms Bill”:
The Russell Brand thing turns out to be even more than first appears. The whole concerted plot was easy to spot a mile off but the repercussions go much deeper.
The government are now asking Youtube (Google) to self censor as they can take RB et al. off MSM but they can’t (Yet) restrict Youtube content. Mark my words this will give the “online harms bill” a new impetus and the comparison with Jimmy Savile welds the evil transgressor image in people’s minds, much like the sinister “denier” label.
Clutching at straws
As they highlight, the comparisons of Brand to Savile are currently everywhere. Which is absolutely bizarre, because even if Brand is guilty as accused…there’s a world of difference between that and supposed pedophilic necrophilia.
Whatever comes out, the simple truth is that the entire media machine is churning out material on this story. And that doesn’t happen unless there’s a rollout on the way.
But what do you think?
- Do you trust Russell Brand?
- Do you think he is a “shill”?
- Do you believe the accusations?
- Is it just a cliché witch-hunt?
- Is there more to it?
- Will he be kicked off YouTube?
- Will there be a criminal charge?
- How will this impact the alternative media in general?
- Will it impact the passing of the Online Harms Bill?
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
For direct-transfer bank details click here.
I haven’t posted any comments here in a very long time, however, I need to address this issue.
First, I have listened to his show for the past 18 months or so, and I can say without a doubt, that I have no doubt that this kind of shit would happen to him, via today’s cultural climate. One could argue of the many faults in his past, one could call him names, as per one of your questions, however, I tend to look at what the content of his daily shows are and how accurate they may be, given how difficult it is to find the truth today. He is one of a very few, who attempt to get at the truth, which is the reason for the character assassination.
Second, I question the motives of this publication. Seriously, I could easily interpret this publication to be just another tentacle of the cancel culture mentality that pervades our world today. I see nothing good from the questions you ask, and for the discussion you seek, since we all know that this will just turn in to another comment bashing, looking for hits, confirmation, validation, etc., for what purpose???
Third, based on what continues to transpire, and the speed of which it is transpiring, shows me just how close to the truth Mr. Brand has been. So, in the end, I foresee just another person trying to do their best to make the world just a little bit better, getting canceled!!! I am not, nor would I ever condone what the so called charges directed against him are, however, until proven guilty, he is innocent, except to the masses who get to hear and read all of the character assassinations.
Fourth, to all of the scholars, who regularly post here, and to all of the anti-Americans, who regulary post here, yes you are so much smarter than us normal individuals, and so much better than us idiotic Americans, so whatever you write, please know that there are plenty of us normal, idiotic, Americans who actually care about our world and about the truth and about what has been happening to our world for hundreds of years. We may not have the scholarly wisdom and ability to put words to it, but let me tell you about something that we have that other parts of the world do not have; Spirit!!! Please stop categorizing and labeling every American into one culturally biased opinion! Please stop with the “generalizations,” in terms of how “all Americans” are. That is a complete mis-truth.
I will end by saying, I used to look forward to this publication, however, lately, it has become just like all of the rest of them; motivated by ratings, profit and controlling the narrative. So, this will be my final posting.
What has OFFG done to merit your calling it part of cancel culture? I have noticed that comments are processed before being published and sometimes words of caution/ admonishment are added …but it seems that OFFG HAS to do that because of the times we’re in ( restrictive laws/ambiguous laws)
Its not only boring but disgusting. The old media trick of showing off journalists big power by smearing someone famous through the public hell by accusing them of rape m.m.
Trump been through it, Assange been through it. Whatever you think of Russell and the previous said, no one deserves a treatment like this. Bad style.
He openly admits that he is a reformed sex addict in which he has a sordid sexual past which involved many women. Ben Shapiro of the Daily Wire spent most of his pod cast talking about him today. He is now married with kids.
Who cares.
Most of Hollywood behaves like this. He admitted to his bad behavior and moved on. Some say the attack is because of his movement to the right. Another Hollywood “phenomenon”.
Same thing happens to non white politicians who lean to the right.
And of course, all mainstream TV personalities that lean right. Another day. Another cancellation.
The truth hurts and that is how the left reacts when they hear it.
What do you mean by ‘ bad behaviour’ ? Consensual sex? What’s <wrong with that?
If Brand ends up in a cell next to Assange, we could then ask these questions of both of them. The similarities are disturbing, particularly the rape accusations.
Do I trust Brand? Does anyone really trust any public figure these days?
Well it would be fair surely if you came up with a reason for not trusting him?