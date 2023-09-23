Sep 23, 2023
WATCH: How BlackRock Conquered the World

What is BlackRock? Where did this financial behemoth come from? How did it gain such incredible power over the world’s wealth? And how is it seeking to leverage that power in shaping the course of human civilization?

Find out in this in-depth Corbett Report documentary on How BlackRock Conquered the World.

Joe Smith
Sep 23, 2023 6:37 PM

I never heard about Blackrock until about 2020. Then I heard about it everywhere. Why?

Hemlockfen
Sep 23, 2023 6:47 PM
Alternative media (including Off Guardian).

