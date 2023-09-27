The attorney general’s office has advised that a new decision will be made “in due course.” The family expects a new decision no later than the end of the year.

We at the International Center for 9/11 Justice are very happy to announce — on behalf of the family of Geoff Campbell — that the decision by the attorney general for England and Wales to refuse the family’s application for a new inquest into Geoff’s murder on September 11, 2001, has been withdrawn.

This development comes a little less than two weeks after the Campbell family sent a “pre-action protocol letter” to the attorney general’s office announcing their intention to seek judicial review of the attorney general’s June 2023 decision.

The letter included a 21-page submission, to be made to the court, setting forth the family’s grounds for challenging the attorney general’s unlawful and irrational decision, which was issued nearly two years after the family first submitted their application.

The attorney general’s withdrawal of her decision one day before the Campbell family was to file for judicial review is a major victory for the family in their effort to open a new inquest into Geoff’s death.

The attorney general’s office has advised that a new decision will be made “in due course.” Given how much time has already gone into reviewing the application, the family expects a new decision no later than the end of the year.

In light of the attorney general’s implicit admission that the original decision was legally deficient, the Campbell family is confident that the decision will be reversed and is more hopeful than ever that they will have their day in the West London Coroner’s Court — where they will prove that Geoff was killed in the North Tower’s demolition.

The Campbell family and we at the International Center for 9/11 Justice are deeply grateful to all who donated toward the family’s attorney fees. It is your generosity that made this victory possible.

Join Matt Campbell and Ted Walter this Sunday for a Q&A about the next steps in the path to a new inquest

Matt Campbell, the brother of Geoff Campbell, and Ted Walter, the executive director of the International Center for 9/11 Justice, will be participating in a Zoom call this Sunday, October 1, 2023, from 4:00 to 5:00 PM Eastern.

They will update the 9/11 community on this latest development and discuss next steps in the path to a new inquest. Join them if you’re available, or watch afterward.

Tune in Sunday October 1st 4pm Eastern. Matt Campbell will be also be appearing at the Official Version vs The Truth event, this Saturday (Sept 30th) in London.