Just like Ukraine, the latest war is perfect camouflage for the Great Reset

Kit Knightly

“We need a new approach to digital identity”, so say the authors of an “Agenda Article” for the World Economic Forum, published on the 28th of September.

Digital ID has been in the news a lot lately, obscured for the past week in the mist of Israel-Hamas situation.

Last month the United Nation Developments Programme published it’s legal guidelines for digital IDs as well as “mobilizing” global leadership with a $400mn fund to “empower” digital identity programmes in over 100 countries.

Various nations are already making steps in that direction. Multiple US states are either already issuing digital IDs or planning to in the near future, as are Kenya, Somalia, Bhutan and Singapore. Austria’s system is going online in December.

Just last week, Forbes Australia published it’s guide to what “Australians need to know” about digital IDs, and 9News reported that they could be in place as soon as next year.

Just two days ago, Australian Law Society Journal predicted the same thing.

Meanwhile, also in Australia, the world’s 21st largest bank is changing its terms and conditions to allow it to de-bank customers.

The National Australian Bank’s “revised” terms and conditions go into force on November the 1st and include, in clause 11: “NAB may close your account at any time at its discretion”.

The reasons NAB would consider enforcing clause 11 make for interesting reading [emphasis added]:

NAB can take a range of things into account when exercising its rights and discretions. These can include:

[…]

(e) NAB’s public statements, including those relating to protecting vulnerable persons, the environment or sustainability;

(f) community expectations and any impact on NAB’s reputation;

So – as of November 1st – NAB reserves the right to de-bank you if you get cancelled, or say something they don’t approve of about climate change or “vulnerable people”.

In the UK, just two days ago, it was reported the government is planning to upload every passport photo in their records to a facial recognition database. Big Brother Watch reports:

❌We did NOT consent to this! The Government plans to put your passport photo on a giant facial recognition database.#StopFacialRecognition pic.twitter.com/sblrMJV7xk — Big Brother Watch (@BigBrotherWatch) October 12, 2023

At the same time, despite “record profits” for energy companies last winter, the government reports they may need to further increase energy bills to “prevent energy companies going bust”.

Two days ago Japan announced it would be trading carbon credits on its stock exchange, and some firms introducing a digital currency specifically for the settlement of “clean energy certificates”.

Just yesterday India announced the launch of trial wholesale digital currency, and the South China Morning Post reported a new “hard-wallet” for SIM-based CBDC payments, a joint project between the Bank of China and Chinese telecommunications giants.

Back to Australia, where it was reported on October 12th that Mastercard and the Reserve Bank of Australia had “successfully trialled” the ability of interoperability of CBDC systems, whilst ensuring that “the pilot CBDC can be held, used, and redeemed only by authorised parties“.

Mastercard’s report also notes that the benefits of CBDCs are “programmability, transparency, and compliance”.

…Oh, and a new study says eating bugs is good for your metabolism.

So that’s progress on…

Global digital IDs

Debanking for wrong-think

Mass surveillance and facial recognition

Inflated energy prices

Carbon credits

Programmable digital currency

Eating ze bugs.

…all from the last couple of weeks, mostly from the last few days.

Just a reminder – or a series of reminders – that the Great Reset didn’t stop, it just faded into the background. It’s what they’re doing with the hand behind their back, while they wave the other in front of our faces.

We’ll be going into how the “war” itself is furthering this agenda in the next few days. Watch this space.