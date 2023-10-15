This Week in the New Normal #75

Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.

1. Euthanasia on the Isle of Man

The regional government of the Isle of Man – the Tynwald – is giving a second reading to a sweeping new bill on euthanasia and assisted suicide.

If passed the law would far exceed the UK’s national euthanasia laws. Right to Life News reports:

An assisted suicide and euthanasia bill, more radical than any similar legislation in the US or recently proposed in the UK, will be debated later this month in the Isle of Man. The ‘Assisted Dying Bill 2023‘ is set to receive a Second Reading in the House of Keys, the lower house of the Parliament of the Isle of Man, Tynwald, on 31 October. The Bill will not only allow for assisted suicide, in which a person ends their own life through taking lethal drugs, but also for euthanasia, in which a person’s life is ended by a medical professional. According to the Bill, the lethal drugs can be prescribed by the attending doctor or “another registered medical practitioner”, including nurses and pharmacists, if they have been authorised to do so by their doctor.

Given the role played by illegal DNRs and associated medications during the COVID-19 “pandemic”, any further legalising of “assisted suicide” should be watched with a wary eye.

2. Canada Prosecuting Detective for Doing Her Job

The Ottawa Police Department is prosecuting one of its own members for attempting to investigate possible links between unexplained infant deaths and Covid “vaccines”.

Detective Helen Grus of the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit allegedly committed “discreditable conduct”, by contacting the families of nine infants who died suddenly and inexplicably independent of the official investigators.

According to the Ottawa Senator:

Investigators with the Ottawa Police Service’s professional standards unit allege Const. Helen Grus committed discreditable conduct when she took on a private investigative project to find the vaccination status of parents whose infants or children had died.

[…]

Grus has also been served with a notice of increased penalty, meaning that if she is found guilty of discreditable conduct, the service may seek dismissal or demotion as a penalty.

This is not a new story, but it was new to me until this week when I read a great detailed write-up of it by Christopher Brunet for The Dossier.

Detective Grus’s trial continues on October 30th.

3. Belgium sets a worrying precedent

The Belgian government is planning to use money seized from Russian nationals to fund its aid to Ukraine.

According to Reuters:

Belgium, where most frozen Russian central bank assets are held, expects to collect 2.3 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in taxes on the assets and use them to help reconstruct Ukraine, a spokesperson for Belgium’s prime minister said on Wednesday.

OffG has been as vocal as any outlet in refusing to take sides in the latest Russia-West conflict, but sides or no this is a terrible precedent to set.

That is Russian money, freezing it was bad enough, but using the income it generates to give to another country is pure theft and massive attack on the idea of state sovereignty.

Further, the idea of seizing money from “bad guys” and giving it to “good guys” who “need it more” is not one anybody should support. Today it’s nations, tomorrow it could be individuals.

BONUS: Bought politician of the week

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was chilling with Bill Gates this week…

The UK’s global leadership on net zero and health is vital. That’s why transatlantic partnerships are so important. pic.twitter.com/SJV946C5Ih — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 13, 2023

…don’t be surprised if there’s a “snap election” in the UK’s future, which Labour win at a canter showing “the UK is ready for change*” or something.

*Spoiler alert: Nothing will change.

BONUS II: Buy physical media

This week US retail giant Best Buy announced they would no longer be stocking physical DVDs or Blu Ray discs in their stores, shutting down another avenue for owning physical copies of movies and TV shows.

Sometime soon you’ll only be able to stream these things, or purchase “digital copies”. Considering that, in the recent past, streaming services have been known to edit, delete or take back digital purchases, that’s not a good thing.

Buy physical media…while you can.

It’s not all bad…

If you want to laugh, here’s comedian Ryan Long struggling over what side to take in Israel vs Palestine…

*

All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention the latest edition of the endless pro-bug eating nonsense.

There’s a lot of change in the air, a lot of agendas in the works, if you see a headline, article, post or interview you think is a sign of the times, post it in the comments, email us or share it on social media and we will add it to the next edition.