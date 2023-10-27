WATCH: Teaching Children About Conspiracies – #SolutionsWatch

How do you introduce conspiracy reality to young learners in an age-appropriate way? Good question. To help us answer it, today Connor Boyack joins James Corbett once again to discuss the latest installment in the Tuttle Twins series: The Tuttle Twins Guide to True Conspiracies.
By introducing documentable history from Operation Mockingbird to the Gulf of Tonkin to the Great Reset in a simple and easily understandable way, this book helps adolescents as they begin questioning authority, seeking truth, and learning to speak truth to power.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Even adult conspiracy students don’t yet fully understand the vaxx conspiracy:
Crisis Actors played “victims” in the Boston Marathon hoax (and many others.) Unseen Crisis Actors played the perps in 9/11. Lee Harvey Oswald was an involuntary Crisis Actor perp.
Pfizer and Moderna, et al played the perps in the Covid Op. It’s still not widely realized that they were only the Crisis Actors. The US Govt– in particular the military– was the real actor. All the endless jabber about corruption at the CDC and Big Pharma’s incompetent testing was just irrelevant distraction. Here’s the bit committed by HHS Sec’y:
————–21 USC 360bbb-3(e)(3) and 360bbb-3a(c): federal law authorizing HHS Secretary to waive current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) for EUA products.
https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/21-usc-360bbb-3e3-and-360bbb-3ac
Breath-taking in its duplicity.
Deschool:
Lesson One: Don’t be like adults.