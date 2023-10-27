WATCH: Teaching Children About Conspiracies – #SolutionsWatch

How do you introduce conspiracy reality to young learners in an age-appropriate way? Good question. To help us answer it, today Connor Boyack joins James Corbett once again to discuss the latest installment in the Tuttle Twins series: The Tuttle Twins Guide to True Conspiracies.

By introducing documentable history from Operation Mockingbird to the Gulf of Tonkin to the Great Reset in a simple and easily understandable way, this book helps adolescents as they begin questioning authority, seeking truth, and learning to speak truth to power.

