Nov 3, 2023
Leave a comment

WATCH: Don’t Worry! The Border Problem is About to be Solved!

Editor

Think you’ve got The Great Travel Reset under control? Think you’re too smart to be fooled by the vaccine passports?

Well, you’d better prepare yourself for the next Problem-Reaction-Solution psyop that’s coming along to convince you that you need to be herded into the digital ID gulag: the generated border crisis! Find out all about it in this week’s edition of The Corbett Report podcast.

For sources, show notes, download options and an audio-only version click here, for other Corbett Report content click here.

SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN

If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.

For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.

FacebookXRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: The "New Normal", video
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments