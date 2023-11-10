Quick Take: Why do they want a “race war” on Remembrance Sunday?

This Sunday is Remembrance Day in the UK. It’s also the scheduled time of a “million man march” in support of Palestine.

There was a time, just a few short weeks ago, these concepts could peacefully co-exist. After all, doesn’t Armistice seem the most apposite time to call for a ceasefire?

And yet it has become – or rather, been turned into – a massive, hysterical controversy.

The media pundit industry has been pumping out messages demonizing the march as some kind of anti-British rite aimed at desecrating our glorious war dead.

Suella Braverman has called it a a “hate march”, while other figures from the conservative “right” have been whipping up their supporters with similarly heated jargon.

There’s a lot of talk about our “values” and “traditions” from a predictable list of people seeking to cast the protesters as an army of Islamic immigrants descending on the capital.

The very fact it’s being discussed in those terms shows it’s a propaganda narrative. Support for Palestine is not, and never has been, a wholly Muslim issue. It’s a cross cultural, multi-ethnic pro-human rights position.

And yet the “us vs them” rhetoric rolls on.

Tommy Robinson (who was conveniently reinstated to Twitter just three days ago) has been telling people “their country needs them”. A razors width from literally calling for violence.

The Daily Mail ran this headline yesterday…

It’s as subtle as this…

Sky News reported yesterday that over 50% of people are in favour of banning the Armistice Day protest.

With apparent public support and the obvious potential for violent conflict, you’d imagine the powers-that-be are using their existing legislation to prevent the march going ahead, right?

Wrong.

The Metropolitan Police are only “urging” organizers of the march to reschedule because of a potential clash with Armistice Day events, but supposedly they don’t have the power to outright prevent it.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has likewise said he would stop the “offensive” march if he could…apparently he just doesn’t have the authority either.

Very odd, given that the sweeping anti-protest legislation passed just four months ago easily grants the power to stop this protest.

They are simply choosing not to.

Why? Because they want it to go ahead. There’s no other explanation.

And why would that be? Why would the establishment want an anti-establishment protest to happen?

Because they can use it to their advantage. Or think/hope they can.

The majority of people marching for a ceasefire are compassionate decent people who just want the slaughter to stop. But it only takes a few dozen agitators to set violence in motion. And history tells us government agencies will often seed their own undercover instigators into peaceful marches in order to start trouble.

And don’t forget the “other side” have already been primed to see anyone waving a Palestinian flag as Public Enemy no. 1.

So, don’t be surprised if there is some kind of violence this weekend. The establishment and its paid mouthpieces have been working on making it inevitable.

The question is what comes next.

Could it be a push for deporting people with the wrong political opinions? Or clamping down on “incitment” and/or “hate speech” online? Or maybe something else?

Or is chaos an end in itself? More noise and smoke to hide the construction of our digital panopticon.

We’ll just have to wait and see.