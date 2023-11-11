Nov 11, 2023
3

WATCH: Pick Your Pieces – #SolutionsWatch

Editor

Do you feel helpless? Powerless? Unable to achieve your goals? Is that because you are a weak, powerless, helpless good-for-nothing? Or because you have become stuck in a narrative frame that tells you that you are weak, powerless and helpless? And, if the latter, how do you rewire your cognitive circuitry to break you out of that habit of thinking?

Joining James Corbett to discuss his answer to these questions and other insights from his new book, Pick Your Pieces – Some Thoughts to Think About, is Joe Plummer of JoePlummer.com.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary

SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN

If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.

For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.

FacebookXRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: latest, video
Tagged with: , , , , ,
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
hoaxashian
hoaxashian
Nov 11, 2023 7:00 PM

i like Corbett and find his content generally excellent , even so he really does act like a man without much worry , in theory a man who lives openly in ‘western’ Japan should fear for his life with his type of content

0
0
Reply
Rutabaga
Rutabaga
Nov 11, 2023 7:15 PM
Reply to  hoaxashian

Why should he fear for his life?

0
0
Reply
hoaxashian
hoaxashian
Nov 11, 2023 7:39 PM
Reply to  Rutabaga

because he is an articulate and outspoken truth seeker thats why

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz