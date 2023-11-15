IC911’s inaugural ‘David Ray Griffin Annual Lecture’ with Dr Daniele Ganser

Dr Piers Robinson

I’m delighted to announce that the International Center for 9/11 Justice is initiating an annual lecture, dedicated to the late Professor David Ray Griffin. This coming December, on Sunday the 3rd, Dr Daniele Ganser will be delivering the inaugural lecture based on his book USA: Ruthless Empire.

Ganser is best known for his book NATO’s Secret Armies: Operation Gladio and Terrorism in Western Europe, published in English in 2004. With opening remarks from Elizabeth Woodworth, long term colleague and friend of Professor Griffin, and Professor Richard Falk, the lecture will be followed by a discussion with Daniele, Professor Falk and Marilyn Langlois. I will be moderating the roundtable which will include discussion of NATO’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and U.S. ally Israel’s brutal war in Gaza.

The two-hour event will be livestreamed by independent news organization UK Column. It will begin at 7:00 PM CET / 1:00 PM EST / 10:00 AM PST on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Further details here: https://ic911.org/news/save-the-date-the-first-annual-david-ray-griffin-lecture-on-dec-3-2023/