WATCH: Freedom’s the Answer! (What’s the Question?) #SolutionsWatch

So you want to know the answer, do you? You know: The Answer. Well, freedom’s the answer! (What’s the question?)

Joining James to demonstrate this point and discuss a few of the details are Keith Knight, Managing Editor of The Libertarian Institute and editor of The Voluntaryist Handbook, and Larken Rose, author of The Most Dangerous Superstition and creator of Jones Plantation film.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.

Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary