WATCH: JFK – From Mongoose to Gladio

We all know what happened on 11/22/63. But what about what happened on 11/22/90? And what connects these two events? And what does Seven Days in May have to do with it?

Join James Corbett for a special presentation to the JFK Lancer conference on “JFK: From Mongoose to Gladio.”

