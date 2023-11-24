WATCH: JFK – From Mongoose to Gladio

We all know what happened on 11/22/63. But what about what happened on 11/22/90? And what connects these two events? And what does Seven Days in May have to do with it?
Join James Corbett for a special presentation to the JFK Lancer conference on “JFK: From Mongoose to Gladio.”
A full transcript, along with source links and download options is available HERE. For more Corbett Report content, click HERE.
