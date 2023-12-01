WATCH: Decoding the WHO’s New Pandemic ‘Agreement’ & New World Dis-Order

James Corbett and Dr. Meryl Nass return to “Good Morning CHD” to chronicle the latest Oct. 30 draft of the WHO Pandemic Treaty — now pegged the pandemic ‘agreement’.

As the clock counts down until the May 2024 World Health Assembly, the time has come for free and sovereign individuals of the world to reclaim their sovereignty, and fast.

Links and references are available through Children’s Health Defense and The Corbett Report.