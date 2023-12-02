REMINDER: IC911’s inaugural David Ray Griffin Lecture: “The Ruthless Empire post-911”

The First Annual David Ray Griffin Lecture lecture will take place tomorrow – Sunday, December 3 – starting at 6:00 PM UK / 7:00 PM CET / 1:00 PM EST / 10:00 PST and will last approximately two hours. An archived video will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

The lecture, entitled “The Ruthless Empire Post-9/11,” will be given by Swiss historian and peace researcher Dr. Daniele Ganser and will be followed by a roundtable discussion.

The lecture is hosted by the International Center for 9/11 Justice and UK Column.

The program will consist of a brief introduction from Dr Piers Robinson, a short talk on David Ray Griffin’s life and career from friends and colleagues Elizabeth Woodworth and Richard Falk, the hour long lecture finally a roundtable/Q&A session.

Ganser is best known for his book NATO’s Secret Armies: Operation Gladio and Terrorism in Western Europe, published in English in 2004. His lecture will draw from his latest book USA: Ruthless Empire.

We will be adding a link to the livestream when it becomes available.