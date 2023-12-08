Dec 8, 2023
WATCH: Community Gardens – #SolutionsWatch

Editor

The earth is abundant. If you don’t believe me, just join your local community garden.

Join James Corbett for the latest edition of Solutions Watch as he takes a trip to Osaka to learn about Japanese organic gardening and gets his hands dirty in the soil.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
