WATCH: Community Gardens – #SolutionsWatch

The earth is abundant. If you don’t believe me, just join your local community garden.

Join James Corbett for the latest edition of Solutions Watch as he takes a trip to Osaka to learn about Japanese organic gardening and gets his hands dirty in the soil.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.

Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary