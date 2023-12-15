WATCH: Open Source Education – #SolutionsWatch

We all know the problem’s with the public miseducation system. But what’s the answer? Corbett in the Classroom, of course!
Join James Corbett as he explores his new page, OpenSourceEducation.online, and talks about the inspiration for this idea (and the guerrilla marketing campaign that is accompanying it) with Ernest Hancock of FreedomsPhoenix.com.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
James Corbett, I have Massive Respect for you..Never been to Japan.Some of My Kid’s friends have moved to China, and my son and I buy most of our high tech stuff from China.
This was my education…
I didn’t volunteer. It took me a year, on the dole after a year at university. I applied 3 times, got turned down twice, and worked out how to do the IQ computer test, and as a result of numerous other interviews, improved my interview technique….He was really nice, and this time I didn’t get turned down. I got a letter offering me the job as a trainee computer operator at the age of 19… So, I didn’t do just what I was told, but I did that too…but there were other jobs, that needed doing, which was not my responsibility, so did them too.
They noticed, and said I am now the team leader….I had no experience at managing people – I was the shy one at school…
So by the age of 21, I had several people in my team…one National Front, one Socialist Workers Party..and several others….The girls didn’t, but these two blokes – probably older than me…cos one tried to be an MP….all shaved nice and clean…the other guy was very hairy and liked the same music as me…They used to go to demos in Manchester about immigration – and chuck bricks at each other…
So I had to go all Authoritarian…Outside of work..You can do wtf you like…Nothing to do with me…but whilst you are working here in my team…you will not only be polite to each other, you will work together, doing the jobs that need to be done..Come on neither of you are stupid…We have got to make this work, cos we are being paid to make it work.
So they did. Best mates in work.
…..
And almost lifetime later…(I am not dead yet)
“Through their own words
They will be exposed
They’ve got a severe case of
The emperor’s new clothes
The emperor’s new clothes
Emperor’s new clothes
The emperor’s new clothes”
The death of Sinéad O.’connor nearly killed me too.
Two days later, I was rushed to hospital with Sepsis
The immigrants from all over the world – of all colours saved my life…
She was absolutely stunningly Black and Beautiful..Cleverest and nicest girl there – who worked so hard going way beyond her job description, to get me home with my wife….they worked together – what does he need…he can’t walk yet. My wife said – “I will sort that. He did it for me, when I got run over by a car on the way to my dance class.”
Merry Christmas
Tony