WATCH: Open Source Education – #SolutionsWatch

We all know the problem’s with the public miseducation system. But what’s the answer? Corbett in the Classroom, of course!

Join James Corbett as he explores his new page, OpenSourceEducation.online, and talks about the inspiration for this idea (and the guerrilla marketing campaign that is accompanying it) with Ernest Hancock of FreedomsPhoenix.com.

