Dec 31, 2023
comment 1

WATCH: 2023 Year in Review – #SolutionsWatch

Editor

It’s the end of another year, so you know what that means: it’s time to go back through every single edition of #SolutionsWatch for the year 2023 and go through feedback, updates and commentary on these ideas. What worked? What didn’t? What changed? How have you applied these ideas in your life? Find out in this lengthy year-end edition of everyone’s favourite solutions podcast.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
moneycircus
moneycircus
Dec 31, 2023 4:54 PM

Tragically, nothing said 2023 so much as Charles and his ‘Milla waving from the balcony like ageing chavs.
https://moneycircus.substack.com/p/good-riddance-2023-part-i

