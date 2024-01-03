Moscow to prioritize Davos-endorsed plan to cattle-tag the planet

“Digital public infrastructure” is a friendly space lizard euphemism for “you will be cattle-tagged and you will like it.”

Probably you’ve read about the joys of DPI while browsing the websites of the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and other benevolent reservoirs of international altruism dedicated to creating a safe, convenient, equitable, inclusive, and extremely sustainable world.

Here’s how the United Nations Development Program describes DPI:

Digital public infrastructure (DPI) is a shared means to many ends. It is a critical enabler of digital transformation and is helping to improve public service delivery at scale. Designed and implemented well, it can help countries achieve their national priorities and accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals.

Now for the Rockefeller Foundation’s definition:

Its immediate uses are many, including emergency payments to climate refugees via cell phones, immediate telehealth and records access, a digital ID that speeds access to social benefits, and more.

Here’s how the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation explains this wholesome digital initiative:

When COVID-19 accelerated digital transformation globally, it highlighted the difference between strong and weak digital infrastructure. Countries have a narrow window to ensure they have digital networks that safely and efficiently deliver economic opportunities and social services to all residents. This is digital public infrastructure.

And last but not least, the World Economic Forum’s hot take on DPI:

An infrastructure-first approach using DPIs holds the promise for us to imagine an inclusive digital future that harnesses the power of society, governments and businesses, while being innovative, contextually relevant and scalable to serve people and our planet.

If we remove the extraneous word salad from the above blockquotes, the driving philosophy behind DPI can be summarized as:

I am pointing this out because Vladimir Putin announced at November’s G20 summit that “the development of digital public infrastructure” was a “priority” for the Russian Federation.

Of course, it’s important to remember that Moscow’s unapologetic promotion of DPI is very good and anti-globalist, while the Rockefeller Foundation’s policy papers detailing how DPI will make the world more “equitable” are very bad and evil.

It’s obvious that Moscow is rushing to implement DPI projects in Russia in order to prevent the globalists from implementing DPI projects in Russia. The exact same strategy is being used by Moscow to fight the bad clot-shots and bad CBDCs with good clot-shots and good CBDCs.

But back to DPI.

The excellent Russian academic and economist Valentin Katasonov recently published an article about this new global “infrastructure” project and why DPI will likely be 2024’s Acronym of the Year. (You might remember Mr. Katasonov’s astute commentary on the digital ruble.) His latest op-ed on DPI was published by at least three Russian-language outlets (Zavtra, a right-wing conservative alt media site, Katyusha.org, our patriotic Orthodox pals, and Business Gazeta, which is Russia’s most red-pilled business news site).

The article is below. Happy reading.

DPI – will this be the name of the global “digital concentration camp”?

by Valentin Katasonov, December 15, 2023

In the past year, one of the most frequently used English-language abbreviations in the Russian media was CBDC—Central Bank Digital Currency. Our particular interest in the topic of CBDC was due to the fact that in the summer of this year the law on the digital ruble was adopted, and the Bank of Russia began the gradual introduction of this digital ruble into our lives.

I do not exclude that next year, 2024, another English-language abbreviation will take first place in popularity—DPI, which stands for Digital Public Infrastructure. For the majority of our citizens, the topic of DPI is still terra incognita. But the implementation of the DPI project may be happening so quickly that next year citizens may lose sleep because of this mysterious DPI. It can have the same shock effect on people as, say, the so-called Covid pandemic that swept the whole world, including Russia, in 2020.

The project to introduce DPI was initiated at the very top. It is carried out under the auspices of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation with the support of the European Union, the IMF and the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The United Nations (UNDP) Guide to Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) states that the project has three main components: “In general, there are three main types of protocols that facilitate digital public infrastructure: digital identity, digital payments and data exchange.” As for the first component (digital identification), we are talking about a digital identity card.

And further on the UNDP website we read: “These three protocols are usually required for most digital service transactions, such as issuing permits, issuing licenses or providing records, which often require verifying the identity of the user, ensuring the exchange of data between agencies and users, and finally authorization online payments.”

Here are some more snippets from the UNDP website: “By prioritizing these three protocols, local governments can set the stage for the successful development of an entire ecosystem of digital services to meet the unique needs of their community.” On the issue of digital identity, it specifically states: “This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access—or, conversely, what is closed to us.”

Everything is quite frank. Access to public goods will be differentiated taking into account the social status of a person—probably in the spirit of Huxley’s novel “Brave New World”, where all the inhabitants of the “Brave New World” are divided into castes. It is likely that the behavior of each individual will also play a factor, specifically, with the help of social ratings assigned to each individual (the Chinese comrades have made the most progress in this direction).

I have already written quite a lot about such a DPI component as CBDC. I recently published a book on this topic: Digital currencies: from Bitcoin to CBDC: “Masters of money” want to become “masters of the world” (M.: Tion, 2023).

Even before the DPI project appeared, I said that CBDC is an important part of a more global, general project to build a global digital concentration camp and that all the details of the overall project are still unknown to us. And now, it seems, we are finally seeing how a puzzle called the “global digital concentration camp” is being put together from individual pieces. Its name is DPI.

As for CBDC, in recent months some of the secrets of this project are also starting to come out. Central banks of dozens of countries around the world already announced last year that they were starting to prepare and implement digital currency projects. But at the same time they said that we were talking exclusively about national digital currencies. And that CBDC is just an addition to the two existing forms of money—cash and non-cash. But this year there are already many signs that a single world digital currency will be created over time, and that CBDC is not a third type of money, but the only one that will eventually replace both cash and traditional non-cash money.

In November 2023, the International Fintech Festival was held in Singapore. It was addressed by the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva. She called on states to “continue to prepare for the implementation” of CBDCs and related payment platforms in the future. The executive director noted that CBDCs are better able than cash and traditional bank transfers to provide sustainability in advanced economies and improve access to financial services in underbanked communities. They talk more openly about the future of CBDC in China: they do not hide that the digital yuan not only can, but should, in the future, replace traditional types of money, primarily the cash yuan.

In recent months, various websites dedicated to the topic of DPI have begun to appear like mushrooms after rain. Here, for example, is a site called CDPI. This is a DPI developer information resource called the Center for Digital Public Infrastructure. The site is largely advertising. It is impossible to understand from it who are the developers of the project, who are the customers, and who is financing the development.

The website explains what DPI is: “Digital public infrastructure is an approach to solving socio-economic problems at scale, combining minimalist technological interventions, public-private governance and dynamic market innovation. Common examples include the Internet, mobile networks, GPS, verifiable identity systems, interoperable payment networks, consistent data exchange, open-loop discovery and execution networks, digital signatures, and more.” As we can see, the DPI project is designed to integrate everything that has been developed and can still be developed in various spheres of public life and is related to digital technologies and digital information.

There are only two people “highlighted” on the CDPI website who, apparently, are deeply immersed in the topic of DPI. One of them is Nandan Nilekani, an Indian entrepreneur and billionaire closely associated with the American billionaire Bill Gates. He gained worldwide fame thanks to the fact that in 2017 he donated half of his fortune to the Bill and Melinda Gates Charitable Foundation. The Indian billionaire touts the project as follows: “Digital public infrastructure is about creating a technology-enabled growth model that is collaborative, equitable and democratizes opportunity at the population scale. The DPI Center can help countries move faster on this journey.”

And the second figure is Bill Gates himself. Apparently, he is the main figure at this CDPI organization. On the site’s home page, he addresses users with these inspiring words: “Just as we built roads, highways and airports in the 20th century, we must now build a digital infrastructure that is open, accessible and empowering for everyone.”

Judging by many signs, we will hear about [Bill Gates] in 2024 as often as we heard about him, for example, in 2020-2021, when he was pushing with all his might the idea of ​​universal vaccination of humanity, and vaccination together with the digital identification of every inhabitant of the planet.

Many observers and DPI experts call the main drivers of the project the UN (UNDP) and Bill Gates (the Foundation named after him). And this project received the unofficial name “50-in-5”. It means that the UN and Bill Gates plan to create full-fledged digital public infrastructures in 50 countries over a period of five years. That is, if we count from 2023, then in 2028 full-fledged digital concentration camps should be built in fifty countries of the world. And in the longer term, a single world will be created from individual digital concentration camps.

When did the “50-in-5” campaign start? The UNDP website states the exact start date—November 8, 2023. The world community has not yet fully realized this historical event. […]

There are other participants in the DPI project. Thus, at the B20 (Business-20) summit in India in August, the entrepreneur and billionaire Nandan Nilekani, already mentioned above, spoke. He is considered India’s premier digital identity architect. At the summit, the businessman boasted about how far India has come in building digital public infrastructure. And that other countries could follow suit and use DPI for everything from vaccine passports, tax collection and road toll payments, to climate change adaptation and the transition to a circular economy.

And at the spring (2023) session of the IMF and the World Bank, this Indian billionaire said that to build a “correct society” in the New World, only three tools are needed: every member of such a society should have a digital identity card; Everyone should have a bank account; Everyone should have a smartphone. This is quite enough to build the entire digital infrastructure of society, i.e., translated into less politically correct language, a digital concentration camp.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) also makes a strong contribution to the construction of DPI, which began to be undeservedly forgotten after the abrupt end of the so-called Covid pandemic. In November of this year, the WEF proposed its plan for introducing “digital ID cards.” Moreover, the threat of a sharp warming of the planet, expectations of new pandemics, impending world famine and other global threats leave no time for escalation. The WEF believes that the digital identification of all inhabitants of the planet should be completed by 2030.

Observers and experts who have begun monitoring the DPI topic note that if the implementation of the project begins to slip, then the organizers of the campaign will most likely resort to an already proven means: the World Health Organization (WHO) will announce the beginning of some new “pandemic”, with all the ensuing consequences for human rights and freedoms.

PS — The author of a recent article [published by Tsargrad] on the topic of DPI suggested giving another, more accurate name to the project: GDCC—“global digital concentration camp”.