Moscow to prioritize Davos-endorsed plan to cattle-tag the planet

“Digital public infrastructure” is a friendly space lizard euphemism for “you will be cattle-tagged and you will like it.”
Probably you’ve read about the joys of DPI while browsing the websites of the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and other benevolent reservoirs of international altruism dedicated to creating a safe, convenient, equitable, inclusive, and extremely sustainable world.
Here’s how the United Nations Development Program describes DPI:
Digital public infrastructure (DPI) is a shared means to many ends. It is a critical enabler of digital transformation and is helping to improve public service delivery at scale. Designed and implemented well, it can help countries achieve their national priorities and accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals.
Governments, donors, the private sector and civil society alike have an opportunity to shape it—join us!
Now for the Rockefeller Foundation’s definition:
DPI is a digital approach that enables essential society-wide functions to promote economic and social growth for everyone—not just those who can afford access.
Its immediate uses are many, including emergency payments to climate refugees via cell phones, immediate telehealth and records access, a digital ID that speeds access to social benefits, and more.
Here’s how the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation explains this wholesome digital initiative:
When COVID-19 accelerated digital transformation globally, it highlighted the difference between strong and weak digital infrastructure. Countries have a narrow window to ensure they have digital networks that safely and efficiently deliver economic opportunities and social services to all residents. This is digital public infrastructure.
And last but not least, the World Economic Forum’s hot take on DPI:
Digital Public Infrastructure is crucial in addressing important global challenges such as climate change and the need for responsive and effective public finance. […]
An infrastructure-first approach using DPIs holds the promise for us to imagine an inclusive digital future that harnesses the power of society, governments and businesses, while being innovative, contextually relevant and scalable to serve people and our planet.
DPIs in identification and payments have shortened the adoption and inclusion curve significantly.
If we remove the extraneous word salad from the above blockquotes, the driving philosophy behind DPI can be summarized as:
Cattle-tags aren’t just safe and convenient, they’re a human right.
I am pointing this out because Vladimir Putin announced at November’s G20 summit that “the development of digital public infrastructure” was a “priority” for the Russian Federation.
Of course, it’s important to remember that Moscow’s unapologetic promotion of DPI is very good and anti-globalist, while the Rockefeller Foundation’s policy papers detailing how DPI will make the world more “equitable” are very bad and evil.
It’s obvious that Moscow is rushing to implement DPI projects in Russia in order to prevent the globalists from implementing DPI projects in Russia. The exact same strategy is being used by Moscow to fight the bad clot-shots and bad CBDCs with good clot-shots and good CBDCs.
But back to DPI.
The excellent Russian academic and economist Valentin Katasonov recently published an article about this new global “infrastructure” project and why DPI will likely be 2024’s Acronym of the Year. (You might remember Mr. Katasonov’s astute commentary on the digital ruble.) His latest op-ed on DPI was published by at least three Russian-language outlets (Zavtra, a right-wing conservative alt media site, Katyusha.org, our patriotic Orthodox pals, and Business Gazeta, which is Russia’s most red-pilled business news site).
The article is below. Happy reading.
DPI – will this be the name of the global “digital concentration camp”?
by Valentin Katasonov, December 15, 2023
In the past year, one of the most frequently used English-language abbreviations in the Russian media was CBDC—Central Bank Digital Currency. Our particular interest in the topic of CBDC was due to the fact that in the summer of this year the law on the digital ruble was adopted, and the Bank of Russia began the gradual introduction of this digital ruble into our lives.
I do not exclude that next year, 2024, another English-language abbreviation will take first place in popularity—DPI, which stands for Digital Public Infrastructure. For the majority of our citizens, the topic of DPI is still terra incognita. But the implementation of the DPI project may be happening so quickly that next year citizens may lose sleep because of this mysterious DPI. It can have the same shock effect on people as, say, the so-called Covid pandemic that swept the whole world, including Russia, in 2020.
The project to introduce DPI was initiated at the very top. It is carried out under the auspices of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation with the support of the European Union, the IMF and the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
The United Nations (UNDP) Guide to Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) states that the project has three main components: “In general, there are three main types of protocols that facilitate digital public infrastructure: digital identity, digital payments and data exchange.” As for the first component (digital identification), we are talking about a digital identity card.
And further on the UNDP website we read: “These three protocols are usually required for most digital service transactions, such as issuing permits, issuing licenses or providing records, which often require verifying the identity of the user, ensuring the exchange of data between agencies and users, and finally authorization online payments.”
Here are some more snippets from the UNDP website: “By prioritizing these three protocols, local governments can set the stage for the successful development of an entire ecosystem of digital services to meet the unique needs of their community.” On the issue of digital identity, it specifically states: “This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access—or, conversely, what is closed to us.”
Everything is quite frank. Access to public goods will be differentiated taking into account the social status of a person—probably in the spirit of Huxley’s novel “Brave New World”, where all the inhabitants of the “Brave New World” are divided into castes. It is likely that the behavior of each individual will also play a factor, specifically, with the help of social ratings assigned to each individual (the Chinese comrades have made the most progress in this direction).
I have already written quite a lot about such a DPI component as CBDC. I recently published a book on this topic: Digital currencies: from Bitcoin to CBDC: “Masters of money” want to become “masters of the world” (M.: Tion, 2023).
Even before the DPI project appeared, I said that CBDC is an important part of a more global, general project to build a global digital concentration camp and that all the details of the overall project are still unknown to us. And now, it seems, we are finally seeing how a puzzle called the “global digital concentration camp” is being put together from individual pieces. Its name is DPI.
As for CBDC, in recent months some of the secrets of this project are also starting to come out. Central banks of dozens of countries around the world already announced last year that they were starting to prepare and implement digital currency projects. But at the same time they said that we were talking exclusively about national digital currencies. And that CBDC is just an addition to the two existing forms of money—cash and non-cash. But this year there are already many signs that a single world digital currency will be created over time, and that CBDC is not a third type of money, but the only one that will eventually replace both cash and traditional non-cash money.
In November 2023, the International Fintech Festival was held in Singapore. It was addressed by the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva. She called on states to “continue to prepare for the implementation” of CBDCs and related payment platforms in the future. The executive director noted that CBDCs are better able than cash and traditional bank transfers to provide sustainability in advanced economies and improve access to financial services in underbanked communities. They talk more openly about the future of CBDC in China: they do not hide that the digital yuan not only can, but should, in the future, replace traditional types of money, primarily the cash yuan.
In recent months, various websites dedicated to the topic of DPI have begun to appear like mushrooms after rain. Here, for example, is a site called CDPI. This is a DPI developer information resource called the Center for Digital Public Infrastructure. The site is largely advertising. It is impossible to understand from it who are the developers of the project, who are the customers, and who is financing the development.
The website explains what DPI is: “Digital public infrastructure is an approach to solving socio-economic problems at scale, combining minimalist technological interventions, public-private governance and dynamic market innovation. Common examples include the Internet, mobile networks, GPS, verifiable identity systems, interoperable payment networks, consistent data exchange, open-loop discovery and execution networks, digital signatures, and more.” As we can see, the DPI project is designed to integrate everything that has been developed and can still be developed in various spheres of public life and is related to digital technologies and digital information.
There are only two people “highlighted” on the CDPI website who, apparently, are deeply immersed in the topic of DPI. One of them is Nandan Nilekani, an Indian entrepreneur and billionaire closely associated with the American billionaire Bill Gates. He gained worldwide fame thanks to the fact that in 2017 he donated half of his fortune to the Bill and Melinda Gates Charitable Foundation. The Indian billionaire touts the project as follows: “Digital public infrastructure is about creating a technology-enabled growth model that is collaborative, equitable and democratizes opportunity at the population scale. The DPI Center can help countries move faster on this journey.”
And the second figure is Bill Gates himself. Apparently, he is the main figure at this CDPI organization. On the site’s home page, he addresses users with these inspiring words: “Just as we built roads, highways and airports in the 20th century, we must now build a digital infrastructure that is open, accessible and empowering for everyone.”
Judging by many signs, we will hear about [Bill Gates] in 2024 as often as we heard about him, for example, in 2020-2021, when he was pushing with all his might the idea of universal vaccination of humanity, and vaccination together with the digital identification of every inhabitant of the planet.
Many observers and DPI experts call the main drivers of the project the UN (UNDP) and Bill Gates (the Foundation named after him). And this project received the unofficial name “50-in-5”. It means that the UN and Bill Gates plan to create full-fledged digital public infrastructures in 50 countries over a period of five years. That is, if we count from 2023, then in 2028 full-fledged digital concentration camps should be built in fifty countries of the world. And in the longer term, a single world will be created from individual digital concentration camps.
When did the “50-in-5” campaign start? The UNDP website states the exact start date—November 8, 2023. The world community has not yet fully realized this historical event. […]
There are other participants in the DPI project. Thus, at the B20 (Business-20) summit in India in August, the entrepreneur and billionaire Nandan Nilekani, already mentioned above, spoke. He is considered India’s premier digital identity architect. At the summit, the businessman boasted about how far India has come in building digital public infrastructure. And that other countries could follow suit and use DPI for everything from vaccine passports, tax collection and road toll payments, to climate change adaptation and the transition to a circular economy.
And at the spring (2023) session of the IMF and the World Bank, this Indian billionaire said that to build a “correct society” in the New World, only three tools are needed: every member of such a society should have a digital identity card; Everyone should have a bank account; Everyone should have a smartphone. This is quite enough to build the entire digital infrastructure of society, i.e., translated into less politically correct language, a digital concentration camp.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) also makes a strong contribution to the construction of DPI, which began to be undeservedly forgotten after the abrupt end of the so-called Covid pandemic. In November of this year, the WEF proposed its plan for introducing “digital ID cards.” Moreover, the threat of a sharp warming of the planet, expectations of new pandemics, impending world famine and other global threats leave no time for escalation. The WEF believes that the digital identification of all inhabitants of the planet should be completed by 2030.
Observers and experts who have begun monitoring the DPI topic note that if the implementation of the project begins to slip, then the organizers of the campaign will most likely resort to an already proven means: the World Health Organization (WHO) will announce the beginning of some new “pandemic”, with all the ensuing consequences for human rights and freedoms.
PS — The author of a recent article [published by Tsargrad] on the topic of DPI suggested giving another, more accurate name to the project: GDCC—“global digital concentration camp”.
The FALSE BINARY paradigms we experience with Dims & Repugs and any problems/solutions projected by the elite’s talking heads/MSM, is merely a fractal of the world elite’s FALSE BINARIES meant to baffle and confuse us as they hustle us into their cattle pens of control. The clear enemy is ANYONE who seeks “power”, the authority to decide policy. That authority is the People’s, not los ricos’.
In “A Deep Assessment of the Biggest Change in History: Making Our Way Through the Coming Year” Transition Talks presentation on 15th April 2023, by Dr. David Martin, for The Arlington Institute at Berkeley Springs: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/a-deep-assessment-of-the-biggest-change-in-history-making-our-way-through-the-coming-year/, in session 1, from 2 hours, 17 minutes and 23 seconds, to 2 hours, 22 minutes and 52 seconds, Dr. David Martin did say:
“But the real technology that most of you don’t know was the real win behind Covid, was a very interesting intellectual property story that most people don’t know about. And that is the QR code. Now a lot of people look at the QR code and they get upset when I say this, but the QR code was the real win of Covid. Okay. And the real win was, if you want to track the behaviour of a person, and by the way, mastercard mastered this a long time ago with point of sale on UPC codes. They actually made sure that they corresponded the UPC codes with your credit card transaction so they could get point of sale profiling. So they could find out whether Kim likes to buy Tide, or likes to buy another form of detergent. They wanted to know whether, you know, she buys a certain kind of produce, or she wants to buy a certain kind of thing, and they used to do something simple. They took the UPC codes, they took the point of sale data and they put it together and said, Kim is likely to be a target for marketing x, y or z. And that was back in the fun days of UPC codes.
But it turns out that thin, thick, thick, thin, thin, thin, thick, thin lines runs out of things that you can put in to it, so we come up with this little cunning thing called the QR code. Those little dots everywhere. And by the way Covid was a beautiful cover to say well we can’t give you a menu at this restaurant, just take your phone and actually geo locate yourselves so we can surveil you. Oh I’m sorry, no I mean don’t use a menu because you could get sick from touching a menu. Because so many of us recall the dark ages, remember? Refuse in the streets, rats eating garbage out of our front kitchens, before the advent of the QR code that kept us from touching those hideous menus that we’ve all died from, by evidence of everyone in this room, and everybody watching this. We all were right on deaths door every time we picked up one of those menus.
Never mind the fact that the Treasury Department has already calculated that it’s something where, I, don’t know, 3-5% of all of the currency that you currently have, was either rolled up to snort coke, and I know you all have contact highs from the ones, and tens and hundreds that are in your wallet, or it was used for other illicit transactions, and so the great news is we all got contact highs from all of the things we did. No of course not.
QR codes were actually developed a long time ago, and what made it interesting is they were public domain by the time Covid happened. Meaning that QR codes are not the intellectual property of anybody. Which is an interesting ‘huh’, because it turns out that they all consolidate through one company. And I hate to break it to you but there’s the shareholders [slide on screen], and the terrible thing is it is so small resolution on this slide you can’t even freaking see what the actual shareholders are. But I am going to tell you the top shareholder in QR codes is a company called Haris Partners [Haris Associates], and that is actually a private equity fund. You should go back and look at who they are. But the company that owns it, is a company called Omron, which is a Japanese company. And if you go back and you look at the provenance of how QR codes were adopted, and why they became ubiquitous, ask yourself a funny question: Why is it that all the information that is actually tracking every movement you make, is actually going through a centrally held Japanese corporation.
By the way sometimes I love to leave questions hanging in an audience where you go, that’s an interesting brick hanging in the sky? I wonder who Omron really is? I wonder who that company really is? And I wonder why Japan is tracking every move you make, while we are talking about China instituting passports and behaviour modification. Why is it that none of us are talking about Japan? Ooh, I wonder if Japan has something to do with why we are talking about China? And I wonder if the Omron Corporation and Haris have anything to do with that? And I wonder if we went down very far in that cap table if we’d go, oh I, don’t know, maybe down to the eighth largest shareholder in the entire cap table and find out that it is, oh that’s right, the ESG company Blackrock. Who has access to every single piece of geo located transactional data of every person who ever uses a QR code. Welcome to the brave new world.
We have a problem with insider trading. Isn’t it interesting that we’ve actually allowed the ultimate insider trading. Where the company that owns the companies that actually are selling us goods and services, that company has the information on how many of the goods and services are being used, before the company that actually reports the sales of those goods and services, knows what they get. Did you hear what I just said? That’s front-running the market. Oh, you mean the whole Covid thing might have been a market manipulation for the privatisation of a front-running capital scam, under the cunning guise of ESG? Yeah that’s exactly what I mean, and there is the evidence, and who owns the evidence.”
Could you explain that in plain, simple, clear English, please?
It was meant to stable for them, the system, for us, perhaps not as much.
In some ways, I think death might actually be a relief but I’m not exactly counting on it, considering the ‘strange but ‘sort of normal and slightly confusing’ dreams I’ve been having lately.
Layers and levels, As you go on down in the elevator, you see the floor level indicator lights on the panel going down and down into the –minus zone, and start to wonder whether this is actually a bottomless pit of some sort or other.