DISCUSS: Epstein “Client List” Released

It’s official: The Epstein Client List has been released.

Except not really.

The reality is that forty or so court documents totaling around 1000 pages were unsealed, these contained many names including those of prosecutors, investigators, witnesses at Maxwell’s trial, vague acquaintances and quite a few people called “J Doe”, or some variant thereof.

Rather than a “client list”, it’s just a list of names who were mentioned at Maxwell’s trial and/or may have interreacted with Jeffrey Epstein in some capacity or other.

You can read the full PDF here.

This is just the first batch, more documents are expected in the next few days.

As with all potentially establishment-breaking news, it was covered in detail by the Wall Street Journal, the Associated Press, the Independent and others.

The Guardian is reporting that interest was so high it actually crashed the website.

In case you’re not picking up on our somewhat cynical tone, our Quick Take summarised our postion on the Epstein list a few weeks ago:

We don’t know who’s going to be on the “full” list when it’s released but there’s no reason at all to trust it. As we speak the contents of this “full list” are probably subject to feverish behind the scenes campaigning. PR firms, agents, lobbyists all jockeying to have their clients removed and their enemies added. Those in control are likely busy extorting favours from anyone who doesn’t want to be a last minute addition. Because that’s always been the major point of the “client list”. Since the revelation that it existed, the “Client List” has been a potential threat hanging over the head of every politician, celebrity or high profile business owner. “Step out of line, and we might just discover you’re on the list and start leaking that little tidbit all over the place”. The persons concerned don’t need to have EVER actually been on the list for this to work. Hell, there doesn’t even need to be a list for this to work.

But what do you think?

Is the client list genuine?

If so, what names do you think mean anything?

What names may have been redacted?

Why is it being released now?

What’s the next step in the narrative?