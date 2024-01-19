WATCH: Beware the “Dream Team” Narrative Police

As the WEF and WHO drum up fear of “Disease X” there is a new set of narrative gatekeepers assembling a phony Dream Team of ‘covid dissidents.’ The trouble is most of them supported all the mandates!

This video from Amazing Polly makes some excellent points. We SHOULD resist all efforts to impose leaders on the “Covid dissident” movement – well intentioned or not.

Is everyone she names a controlled opposition asset? Probably not. Does she name every controlled asset out there? Certainly not.

But that’s not the point. As Polly says, she doesn’t want to start a witch hunt. And besides, in the modern world via modern networks, you can end up being an asset without even realising it.

Is there a move afoot to corral everyone who spoke out against the Covid “pandemic” into a single group? To coalesce disparate strands of “Covid dissidents” into a single movement with “leaders”?

There does seem to be.

Is that a good thing? Absolutely not.

The strength and power of the Covid resistance was always that it was a distributed network of individuals, waking up on their own terms and doing their part as they saw fit. It could not be beheaded, because it had no head. A schoal of fish avoiding sharks in unison, rather than a hive with a queen.

Anyone seeking to change that will end up doing more harm than good. Intentionally or not.

