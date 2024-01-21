WATCH: The Greater Reset 5 – #SolutionsWatch

Derrick Broze of The Conscious Resistance Network joins James Corbett to discuss The Greater Reset 5: Manifestation, the latest edition of the ongoing series of solutions-focused workshop/conferences seeking to empower people on their quest to build the parallel systems of the future.
From workshops and presentations on permaculture and parallel networks to taking back our tech and building community (including a virtual presentation from James Corbett), this conference offers something for every stripe of #SolutionsWatch-er, both in person and in a free livestream.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Broze? Really?
If you want a laugh, find his telegram channel:
Maybe you wouldn’t amplify this charlatans nonsense in future when you see the kind of crap he posts daily.
Derrick Broze, promoter of child digital labor? GRR!
Greater Reset III – Do You Stand With Those Promoting Digital Child Labor and Child Self-Ownership? What direction is “the resistance” taking? Alison McDowell, 1/6/22
I made a short video tonight, because yesterday I decided to contact all of the people who were listed as speakers for Derrick Broze’s event The Greater Reset III to share with them his views supporting digital child labor, child “sovereignty” and self-ownership, and blockchain “play to earn” gaming targeting vulnerable youth in Mexico – Splinterlands, the game backed by a Singapore-based venture capitalist with ties to UN “poverty alleviation” efforts.
https://wrenchinthegears.com/2022/01/06/greater-reset-iii-do-you-stand-with-those-promoting-digital-child-labor-and-child-self-ownership-what-direction-is-the-resistance-taking/