There’s a lot of “World War Three” in the news right now.
Grant Shapps, the UK’s defence minister has claimed we have “moved from a post-war to a pre-war world”, whatever that means.
Going on to say we can expect the world to be “engulfed” by wars with Russia, China, Iran and North Korea all within the next five years. Again, no idea how he can know that.
Two days ago, The Telegraph was headlining:
World War Three is approaching fast, and too few are willing to admit why
Two days before that, the Mirror went with:
World War 3: 5 chilling signs UK and US are heading for all out conflict amid global unrest
Yesterday, Spiked! asked simply:
Are you ready for World War 3?
Before adding, “Our sabre-rattling elites need to take a deep breath.”
Today, the Express reports that:
Top NATO allies strike World War 3 deal as Putin on brink of war with the West
The Telegraph has clearly got its priorities in order, warning:
A third world war would transform global finance beyond recognition
(And, incidentally, ripping off a Jasper Carrott stand-up routine from 40 years ago).
Perhaps the oddest WWIII headline belongs to Newsweek, which wants us to start farming a new superfood “in case of nuclear war.”
In terms of actual conflict, we have the ongoing “wars” in Ukraine and Gaza, and a civil war in Myanmar as well.
ISIS allegedly conducted a terrorist attack in Iran. Iran took out targets in Pakistan, and Pakistan responded in kind.
Somebody apparently droned some US servicemen in Syria. The US is blaming Iran and may retaliate.
The eternal war in Yemen is still ongoing, with Houthi rebels now attacking ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestine.
The UK and US are sending ships into the area, with “experts” calling for “airstrikes to prevent World War III”, apparently hoping to invoke the rare “de-escalation via blowing stuff up” tactic.
In a similar vein, Zelensky is warning Germany might walk into WWIII if it doesn’t supply him with missiles (I don’t follow his logic, but then I haven’t spent a few billion dollars of US “military aid” on cocaine).
Trump is trumpeting that Biden’s carelessness has left the world “on the brink of World War Three.”
The “doomsday clock” is set at 90 seconds to midnight.
And suddenly everyone is talking about conscription, (as if that would have any bearing at all on a WWWIII). Both the UK and Australia have had calls for conscription in the past week.
So, what’s going on?
How does the apparent surge in international conflict work with the “great reset” world government plan? Is it breaking it or making it?
Is it possible they are dangling a nuclear Sword of Damocles over the world in order to scare people into embracing “world peace” through a global new world order? Or could they be picking the sides for the next Cold War?
…or is it all real, and we could all be radioactive ash by 2025?
What do you guys think?
-
- Will the UK bring back conscription?
- Is this about good old-fashioned military spending?
- Are we really on the brink of WWIII?
- Or is this a narrative, and if so what’s the purpose?
- What happens next?
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Nukes are the last resort – in news terms.
Nobody blinked at “Disease X”.
Nobody ever swallowed the trans pantomime apart from pervo-chancers and psycho-narcissists who realised their big opportunity had come.
The art assaulting planet savers were barely inspiring a yawn.
Nobody had any urge to crunch yummy cricket burgers.
And even fake porn doesn’t make Taylor Swift interesting.
So ……
Try out the old favourites!
Measles? Oh come on!
Ahhhh! Nukes! That’s the one!
This one has legs, the US started bringing military hardware to the theater 2014 Europe, now the south china sea is being stocked with military hardware as a new mid east front opens up to deliver hardware.
You see the ability of the west to move equipment is slow compared to the east, so more time is needed. And not only more time, the hardware is stuck behind back tracks that first have to be repaired before said equipment can be loaded, this takes time.
And all the while as equipment is being offloaded, never to return, a quick loss in the theater(s), could bring a quick return of foreign equipment to a land now devoid of fighting equipment and oh what a good time shall be had by all then.
Forget waiting for the end of the world, we have the start of WW3 first.
M
They don’t want nuclear war or nuclear winter to happen (I am 90% sure of this), but they do want you to think it will happen and is imminent.
S
And they do want the ‘useless eaters’ to be eradicated….that would be everyone but them
R
Yep, but nuke war would eradicate them too by messing up nature too much.
Come out of your luxury bunker and your new kids have to live in a radiated world lol.
So the real solution for them is to not use nukes. They do it with vaccines and medicine and food…. And other things to control population. They do it the lazy way. The real way is to create a warm society that cares about each other and wouldn’t need to steal to live. A brave new world lol.
But instead these morons are still pressing the 1984 story button.
It’s about fear. We are being attacked from all directions. Headlines like this are weapons. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s more about the upcoming elections and how to steer the minds of a country to get the desired result. It’s desperate.