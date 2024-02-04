AUDIO: Making Sense of Multipolarity with Iain Davis & Rolo Slavskiy

Iain Davis joins Slavland Chronicles host Rolo Slavskiy to discuss the multipolar bait & switch, why the Deep State is promoting “multipolarity”, how communist China needs the capitalist West, the Superclass and the Global Usury-State, the Dork Enlightenment and more.

A full transcript, as well as other sharing options, are available through The Slavland Chronicles SubStack. Iain Davis is an independent journalist and researcher, you can red more of his work through his website – IainDavis.com – or by subscribing to his SubStack