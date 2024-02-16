A Plague of Saints

J R Leach
In the digital age, the incessant calls to action reverberate across the virtual landscape, summoning legions of fervent warriors to wage battles against perceived evils.
This rallying cry, echoing the urgency of a multitude of crusades, permeates our online existence. Be it the casual dehumanization of entire swaths of people to the slow deterioration of language through constant decries of ‘racist’ and ‘pedo’—everything is a conflict now. A conquest. A campaign against the devil himself. We do not ‘treat’ cancer; we FIGHT IT. We do not discuss climate change; we FIGHT IT! It is not enough to ‘Not be racist’; you have FIGHT against racism! The fight against homelessness, the fight against heart disease, the fight against hate—that’s a novel one.
The internet has become a constant battlefield where zeal and fury and bold, untenable posturing are prized virtues. Amidst this cacophony, a troubling pattern emerges—the call to arms is always fueled by fear, anger, outrage and the demonization of specific, or sometimes not-so-specific, groups of human beings. It is a grand mobilization, an ever-present summons to fight against perceived devils, urging countless brave soldiers to embark on a crusade. Yet, as we heed these calls, it is essential to question the consequences of blind action and reflect on the historical echoes that warn of the perils of unchecked zeal.
The echoes of the crusades, with their rallying cry of “Deus Vult,” resonate through history as a stark illustration of the corrupt motivations and hypocritical hubris that underpinned the Catholic Church’s actions. Pope Urban II’s proclamation, ostensibly on God’s behalf, invoked the commandment “thou shalt not kill,” revealing a selective interpretation that conveniently exempted Christians from guilt when facing non-Christians, particularly the Saracens.
Poetically emphasized here:
From the Hand of Pope Urban, the second of his name,
And woe betide any who reckon this claim
Is anything but what God wills it to be,
A new holy order from our holy trinity.
For we’ve all heard the commandments, those tablets of yore,
Ten Holy Orders which wholly are law.
But we need to understand what God meant very clearly,
For a footnotes been lost, I believe, quite severely,
For when the Lord ordered that ‘Thou Shalt Not Kill’,
He only meant Christians. The rest? Well. Do as you will.
Hugs and kisses to all; a new day has reckoned!
Feel free to kill Muslims now,
signed Pope Urban the Second.
This allowed the ranks of Christendom to murder indiscriminately, to rape and burn and pillage and all without any worry of eternal damnation. God Wills It, after all. If he didn’t, it wouldn’t be.
Just like Jesus always wanted.
(Aside, I think its kind of funny how ‘religion’ takes the fall for these actions. As though people really believe if religion weren’t a thing, no atrocities would ever happen. After all just look at the lovely secular world we live in now–not a single atrocity in sight! Thanks science!)
The Inquisition, marked by the belief that any means were justified in curing heresy, stands as another chapter in the annals of humanity’s capacity for cruelty under the guise of righteousness. The pursuit of ‘saving souls’ led to the performance of malicious and evil acts, with little resistance from a populace largely convinced of the righteousness of their cause.
The Inquisition serves as a chilling reminder of how when fueled by the fear of damnation, individuals and institutions can so easily justify atrocities in the name of a ‘greater good’.
The pernicious mantra of ‘manifest destiny’ unfolded a chapter of history marred by such atrocities, betrayals, and land grabs, particularly in North America. The decimation of indigenous peoples, the wholesale slaughter of buffalo herds, and the misguided attempts at forced assimilation by the self-righteous virtue signalers of their day, underscored the destructive consequences of ideological fervour.
Native American children were forcibly taken from their families, herded to Christian schools, beaten and punished if they spoke their native languages or practiced their own spiritual beliefs. The notion that ‘these people’ were obstacles to progress justified unspeakable acts, carried out in the full belief that divine right was on their side.
And the kindest, most virtuous do-gooders flocked to be the ones to beat the decency and civility into these savages.
One saint can be caring, impassioned and empathic. But if they proliferate they somehow inevitably turn into a mob of self-righteous fools, a catastrophe—a ‘plague of saints’, as Alan Watts would call it.
A plague that will stop at nothing to fix a world that’s not broken.
All for the world’s own good, you understand.
How can anyone claim to know what’s good for other people? Do we even know what’s good for ourselves as individuals?
In contemplating the propaganda of the past, one cannot help but wonder why recognizing similar patterns in contemporary narratives proves so challenging to so many people. The impulse to improve the world, driven by a zealous desire to fix perceived wrongs, paradoxically leads to the destruction of the very world one aims to improve – just as much now as ever.
As the digital landscape continues to summon legions to innumerable crusades—any and all perceivable societal ills, be they stoked by religious propaganda, nationalist propaganda or any propaganda you care to mention—the result is always the same.
We’re making all the same mistakes. We can see the tyrannies and propaganda of yesterday and condemn it as heinous, as downright evil—and yet, rarely do we see it in today, nor, often, in ourselves.
The echoes of the Crusades, the horrors of the Inquisition, and the atrocities of the colonial era serve as stark reminders that the road to hell is often paved with good intentions. And that just because you feel your cause is just, through you, the devil might be acting out his interests.
It is a good time to ask yourself: Is my righteous fervour real, or has it been stoked, deliberately, by someone or something that wants sparks flying in as many directions as possible? Have I been coopted into a mob, my fury fueling some more insidious agenda?
I guarantee you have more in common with those ‘devils’ on the other side than you’d care to imagine.
In a world where the call to action permeates every corner of our lives, the challenge lies in discerning when the fight against perceived devils becomes ideological and dogmatic. Here are a few rules I try to live by.
- Never dehumanize anyone, whether they deserve it or not.
- Carry yourself and your opinions with a pinch of levity.
- Don’t take anything personally. Other people’s opinions are not reflections on you.
- And be as honest as you can be, especially with yourself.
And so, as we navigate the complexities of human nature and the intricacies of the world around us, let us heed the wisdom of the ages: The highest virtue is not conscious of itself as virtue. It is the quiet humility of breathing, the simple act of living, and the profound appreciation of the miracles that surround us.
For in our quest for righteousness, let us not become ensnared in the trappings of ego and conceit. Let us embrace the true essence of virtue, not as a badge of honour to be worn proudly and suitably lauded, but as a guiding light to illuminate our own separate paths through the darkness.
That is how good is best served. In the real, tangible change that comes about when one stops fighting against the world and starts living as part of it.
JR Leach is a fantasy author and graphic designer whose debut novel The Farmer and the Fald was published earlier this year. You can follow him on Twitter or Substack and see more of his work on his website
It was a discreet, loyal companion. After I had washed and polished it, I stroked it more tenderly than all the simple-minded women it had thrown at me. Such a technical achievement demands not just short-term physical gratification, but extensive mental devotion and lifelong admiration.
Great piece.
Other people’s opinions are not reflections on you.
They certainly are, but your insecurity does not help. But then, without insecurity and ignorance, there would be no propaganda, politics and religion.
Or, as William Blake said:
To see a World in a Grain of Sand
And a Heaven in a Wild Flower
Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand
And Eternity in an hour
A Robin Red breast in a Cage
Puts all Heaven in a Rage
A Dove house filld with Doves & Pigeons
Shudders Hell thr’ all its regions
A dog starvd at his Masters Gate
Predicts the ruin of the State
A Horse misusd upon the Road
Calls to Heaven for Human blood
Each outcry of the hunted Hare
A fibre from the Brain does tear
A Skylark wounded in the wing
A Cherubim does cease to sing
The Game Cock clipd & armd for fight
Does the Rising Sun affright
Every Wolfs & Lions howl
Raises from Hell a Human Soul
The wild deer, wandring here & there
Keeps the Human Soul from Care
The Lamb misusd breeds Public Strife
And yet forgives the Butchers knife
The Bat that flits at close of Eve
Has left the Brain that wont Believe
The Owl that calls upon the Night
Speaks the Unbelievers fright
He who shall hurt the little Wren
Shall never be belovd by Men
He who the Ox to wrath has movd
Shall never be by Woman lovd
The wanton Boy that kills the Fly
Shall feel the Spiders enmity
He who torments the Chafers Sprite
Weaves a Bower in endless Night
The Catterpiller on the Leaf
Repeats to thee thy Mothers grief
Kill not the Moth nor Butterfly
For the Last Judgment draweth nigh
He who shall train the Horse to War
Shall never pass the Polar Bar
The Beggars Dog & Widows Cat
Feed them & thou wilt grow fat
The Gnat that sings his Summers Song
Poison gets from Slanders tongue
The poison of the Snake & Newt
Is the sweat of Envys Foot
The poison of the Honey Bee
Is the Artists Jealousy
The Princes Robes & Beggars Rags
Are Toadstools on the Misers Bags
A Truth thats told with bad intent
Beats all the Lies you can invent
It is right it should be so
Man was made for Joy & Woe
And when this we rightly know
Thro the World we safely go
Joy & Woe are woven fine
A Clothing for the soul divine
Under every grief & pine
Runs a joy with silken twine
The Babe is more than swadling Bands
Throughout all these Human Lands
Tools were made & Born were hands
Every Farmer Understands
Every Tear from Every Eye
Becomes a Babe in Eternity
This is caught by Females bright
And returnd to its own delight
The Bleat the Bark Bellow & Roar
Are Waves that Beat on Heavens Shore
The Babe that weeps the Rod beneath
Writes Revenge in realms of Death
The Beggars Rags fluttering in Air
Does to Rags the Heavens tear
The Soldier armd with Sword & Gun
Palsied strikes the Summers Sun
The poor Mans Farthing is worth more
Than all the Gold on Africs Shore
One Mite wrung from the Labrers hands
Shall buy & sell the Misers Lands
Or if protected from on high
Does that whole Nation sell & buy
He who mocks the Infants Faith
Shall be mockd in Age & Death
He who shall teach the Child to Doubt
The rotting Grave shall neer get out
He who respects the Infants faith
Triumphs over Hell & Death
The Childs Toys & the Old Mans Reasons
Are the Fruits of the Two seasons
The Questioner who sits so sly
Shall never know how to Reply
He who replies to words of Doubt
Doth put the Light of Knowledge out
The Strongest Poison ever known
Came from Caesars Laurel Crown
Nought can Deform the Human Race
Like to the Armours iron brace
When Gold & Gems adorn the Plow
To peaceful Arts shall Envy Bow
A Riddle or the Crickets Cry
Is to Doubt a fit Reply
The Emmets Inch & Eagles Mile
Make Lame Philosophy to smile
He who Doubts from what he sees
Will neer Believe do what you Please
If the Sun & Moon should Doubt
Theyd immediately Go out
To be in a Passion you Good may Do
But no Good if a Passion is in you
The Whore & Gambler by the State
Licencd build that Nations Fate
The Harlots cry from Street to Street
Shall weave Old Englands winding Sheet
The Winners Shout the Losers Curse
Dance before dead Englands Hearse
Every Night & every Morn
Some to Misery are Born
Every Morn and every Night
Some are Born to sweet delight
Some are Born to sweet delight
Some are Born to Endless Night
We are led to Believe a Lie
When we see not Thro the Eye
Which was Born in a Night to perish in a Night
When the Soul Slept in Beams of Light
God Appears & God is Light
To those poor Souls who dwell in Night
But does a Human Form Display
To those who Dwell in Realms of day‘
You forgot to include the millions of murdered babies buried by Catholic nuns under their convents, but other than that pretty much ticked all the usual boxes.
With regard to the alleged Catholic murders of school children in Canada, among many that are available please see:
https://catholicherald.co.uk/the-new-satanic-panic-canadas-grief-for-mass-murders-never-committed/
https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/first-nations-graves
https://nypost.com/2023/08/31/still-no-evidence-of-mass-graves-of-indigenous-children-in-canada/
https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2024/02/06/revisiting-canadas-collective-guilt-for-mass-murders-that-were-never-committed/
https://catholicvote.org/story-of-mass-graves-canada-likely-false/
Numerous articles debunking the alleged Catholic murder of babies in Ireland could also be adduced. Among the better ones, please see:
https://www.catholicleague.org/debunking-mass-grave-story/
If you decide to research this on your own, make sure to filter your results to “within the last year”. If you just google “Catholic Church baby murders” or some such, you will be directed to “breaking stories” from 2017 or so, all of which date from before detailed testing and analysis of the sites of alleged murders occurred.
Glancing at the list of links provided above, one might argue that they are mostly from Catholic sources. One might say, “Well of course Catholic bloggers and news outlets would exonerate themselves from blame. You can’t expect a murderous organization, or those that support it, to tell the truth. Catholics are just covering up their crimes like they always have by muddying the waters and splitting hairs.”
My counterargument is that if the accused in a trial (of any type, civil or criminal) is denied the right to defend himself, in what sense is that trial fair and objective? If being accused is equated to being guilty, we don’t have a system of justice, we have mob rule masquerading as jurisprudence. Facts are what determine guilt, not organizational affiliation. Recent data from testing and analysis suggest that the tales of Catholic murder, rape, and torture from Canada and Ireland are, at best, gross exaggerations and, in some cases, outright fabrications. Salacious stories that generate outrage make good copy and sell well among populations predisposed to convict on the basis of animus and hearsay as opposed to facts and evidence.
I never take news stories at face value, especially ones that are salacious and much-ballyhooed. That’s almost always a sign of bovine excrement, all of which needs to be cleared away to get to the truth.
While I am in general agreement with the gist of the author’s argument, the historical evidence he adduces to make his point reveals an inexcusable ignorance of history. The author trots out the usual canards about the Crusades being nothing but rape and plunder fomented by a rapacious (and clearly apostate) Catholic Church, and the Inquisition as wholesale slaughter of those not conforming to Catholic “ideology”. The author’s selection of these two specific examples to the exclusion of similar examples from other religions (e.g., Islam and Hinduism) suggests a special animus against Christianity and the Catholic Church, the modern scapegoat for all the evils of the world.
While the author can be forgiven his idiosyncratic prejudice against organized religion in general (and Catholicism in particular), his ignorance of history cannot. The history of the Crusades and the Inquisition that “every schoolboy knows” is a remnant of the polemics of the Reformation (sic) and the Enlightenment (sic). Modern scholarship has revealed that the commonly received histories of the events the author cites are cynical caricatures of actual events, themselves designed precisely to foment the kind of hatred against which the author inveighs. The author could have availed himself of modern scholarship on these highly controverted events with a few clicks on the internet but instead chose to reveal how poorly he was served by the modern educational (sic) system.
For those interested in a more dispassionate rendering of the events surrounding the Crusades and the Inquisition, I offer the following resources as a good beginning:
https://www.thepostil.com/the-many-myths-of-the-spanish-inquisition/
https://www.catholiceducation.org/en/controversy/the-crusades/the-real-history-of-the-crusades.html
https://www.catholiceducation.org/en/controversy/the-inquisition/the-truth-about-the-spanish-inquisition.html
https://www.thepostil.com/the-holy-land-in-the-era-of-the-crusades/
Your defence of the indefensible is eloquent Rara, but most of the readership here don’t live in Muslim dominated countries.
Their history is not ours.
The Americas, Oceania, and many parts of Africa were, and still are, under white, Catholic/Christian, ‘we have dominion’ rule.
The suffering and the damage done was/is immeasurable.
If one is careless enough with the definition of “Christian” there will be no shortage of “Christians”. The bad behavior of many (perhaps even most?) who call themselves Christian has always been used to discredit Christianity as malum in se, and to great effect among those prone to dismiss organized religion of any type categorically. The real question is, is Christianity (and Catholicism in particular) “bad in itself” or are bad people who use Christianity as a cover for their crimes to blame?
The historical record shows that when advised of abuses, for example in the New World, the Catholic Church made direct and substantive interventions to end such abuses. While these interventions did not always fully produce the desired results (again, as the historical record will show), they did set limits on what was considered acceptable Christian behavior, and secular rulers of the time (generally monarchs, especially in Spain) did much to enforce those sanctions.
Today, religious sanctions mean nothing in a world that has largely abandoned Christianity, so we don’t have direct experience of their impact anymore. One need only look to the response of the Catholic world to Pope Paul VI’s encyclical against contraception in 1968 (Humanae Vitae). Most Catholics rebelled and did what they wanted (and what they were already doing despite knowing better. Remember “My body, my choice!”, “The Pope Doesn’t Belong In Our Bedroom”, and so on? Did they still call themselves “Catholic”? Of course they did. Were they really still Catholic or were they “bad” Catholics? Did their dissent from official teaching invalidate the teaching, or just render it nugatory? Before the so-called “Enlightenment”, Christian religious sanctions carried far more weight and had far more influence on behavior.
Every religion, sect, creed or system of belief can produce ‘proof’ to back up their claims to spiritual superiority.
On those shaky grounds they must all be dismissed as non-sense and self serving.
Love is not about, words, beliefs or rituals. It just IS.
It might also be noted how the Templars – who conducted most of the actual killing while inventing the concept of banking in their spare time – get a special pass. Catholicism is equated with Christianity as if Orthodoxy never existed.
The Inquisition is largely Elizabethan black propaganda. That’s the era from which many of our current troubles seems to originate. No wonder 1953 was heralded as the start of “the second Elizabethan Age”…
indeed, the english stepped their game up, big time.
pirate lords in the absence of the spaniards? run amok, tudor vikings, and their tainted world would never be the same . .
Once again, “what every schoolboy knows”, in this case about the Templars, is largely fictional. Regine Pernoud is an historian who specialized in the history of the Middle Ages, including the Crusades. Perusal of the following references can be helpful in correcting (or at least balancing) perspectives on this topic:
https://www.amazon.com/Templars-Knights-Christ-Regine-Pernoud/dp/1586173022
https://www.amazon.com/Those-Terrible-Middle-Ages-Debunking/dp/0898707811/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=those+terrible+middle+ages&s=books&sr=1-1
I was named after a Nun – Sister Anthony…and got programmed by an extremely pro – Roman Catholic Family to become a Roman Catholic Priest from Birth till the age of 15 – when I resigned, after confession to the Catholic Priest…
None of this was my fault and I still abide with the holy Christian values taught me.
I complied. I was an altar boy. I said, Bless me Father for I have sinned, and confessed my usual sins – naughty rude and cheating…(thogh I didn’t think I had done anything wrong)…
So he said, Bless you my son,
Tell me more about the rude bit…
Me: “There is this girl in my class – that I really like”
Priest: “Tell me more”
The conversation went on for quite a long time, and I told hiim absolutely everything I wanted to do …as if I had
He believed me…
I went home and told my Mum and Dad, that I was not going to Church ever again….
I had Resigned.
They all said – “Anthony – You are Going To Hell”
I am still here. I put that down to my wife and moving to London. and mainly telling the truth, and leaving “Piests” w@nking.
He never touched me
God is something else.
Its about trying your best to be a nice person.
Nothing much to do with Religion
..Look at the State of These Genocidal Religious Lunatics now.
Not particularly impressed.
There is Life after Religion if You Marry a Saint
Tony
i do wonder to what extent the “calls to arms and to fight something on the web” is perpetrated to a large extent by bots and other controlled state entities. If you talk to the average person about many of the current problems they are either oblivious or disinterested. This was also shown in 2020 and the ease of which various countries were able to undertake the various lockdowns etc with little to no resistance by the public.
The new call to arms !
https://wingsoverscotland.com/when-they-come-for-your-children/
How did Sean Connery succeed to avoid all the gender jabs?
Those 10 of God’s laws were of course Jewish in origin. “Though shalt not kill”. Who is that applied to in Palestine today, not a thousand years ago during the Christian crusades.
God’s laws is of God’s origin. The misuse of God’s laws is upon the shoulder of the breaker.
Thank you for your fine thoughts.
Yep, evil is manifesting yet again in our tyrannical rulers.
It won’t end well for them or us…
Freedom of religion my ass, yeah the native Americans got screwed.
https://www.michaeltsarion.com/constitution-con.html
“We are under a Constitution, but the Constitution is what the judges say it is.” – Judge Charles Evans Hughes
“Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.” ― Benjamin Franklin
The constitution has no authority, never did.
Nobody can transfer rights they don’t have to anyone else, hence all voting is illegitimate and based on fraud.
The idea the State derives its power to act from the consent of the people sounds romantic. Few people, however, are aware that by definition the State’s power is for the specific purpose of engaging in acts of violence. No grant of power is necessary for anyone, or any organization to act peacefully.
https://www.forejustice.org/vote/voting_is_an_act_of_violence.htm
Maybe I’d resume voting if the ballot contained this to mark: “None of the above” or “None of the below”, but it is unlikely. 😜